The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring For August 2021

Kiltro

Photo: Scott McCormick Photography

Hometown: Denver



Formed: 2018



Latest Release: Creatures of Habit, Self-Released, Jul. 6, 2019



Pronouns: They/them



About: Kiltro is the project of Chilean-American singer songwriter Chris Bowers Castillo. Conceived in the lively, bohemian port city of Valparaiso, Chile, Kiltro draws much of its thematic energy from Latin-American folk artists like Victor Jara, Atahualpa Yupanqui, and Inti-Illimani, making for an emotive and stylistically unique merging of older genres with contemporary ones.



UMS Memory: UMS is always one of my favorite events of the year. It’s in our hometown, our friends are there and we get to meet a bunch of really amazing acts. My stand-out memory would have to be during UMS 2019 when we had the opportunity to play a filmed secret show at Haute Mess on Broadway for Indie 102.3. We were absolutely exhausted, hot, and, truth be told, not exactly camera-ready. About 5 minutes into the show, we collectively dropped our gripes and leaned into what turned out to be perhaps my favorite performance that we’ve given. I think it was the heat and exhaustion that contributed to some kind of transcendent, “to hell with it” energy that blended perfectly with the mood of the audience. I remember looking over at our bassist Will and seeing him rhythmically hi five-ing someone in the front row instead of clapping. It was just this lovely mix of intimacy and elation and abandon that I don’t think any of us will ever forget.



As the community opens up, what's next?: After a long 16 months in quarantine, we’re excited to be on the books for a variety of shows and festivals and will soon be announcing more dates. We’re also deep in the recording process, having just tracked drums for a handful songs, and are ready to get out there and adapt them for the stage. I’m proud of what we’re working on, as it has been an interchangeably challenging and cathartic process this time around given the pandemic.



Band Website: https://kiltromusic.com/



Get Social: Instagram, Spotify, Twitter, Facebook

The Milk Blossoms

Photo: The Milk Blossoms

Hometown: Denver, CO



Formed: 2009



Latest Release: Dry Heave the Heavenly, Self-Released, 2018



Pronouns: Harmony Rose (she/her), Michelle Rocqet (she/her), Blair Larson (she/her)



About: The Milk Blossoms are an experimental pop band who currently combine ukulele, expressive beat boxing and piano. They have been featured on Colorado Public Radio's OpenAir, Indie 102.3, Film on the Rocks, Colorado Public TV's 'Sounds on 29th' and has won "Best Pop Band" for the 2018 Westword Music Awards and “Best Experimental” band for the 2016 Westword Music Awards. Tom Murphy of Queen City Sounds writes of their work, "(It's an) amalgam of outsider pop, lo-fi R&B and vivid emotional recreations with songs that deftly and thoughtfully navigate the vagaries of one's own mind, illuminate nuanced perspectives on relationships with others and society in general and explore evolving concepts of identity."



UMS Memory: A favorite UMS memory is being invigorated by Leikeli47's performance of "Girl Blunt" and singing it down the street together afterwards but with new lyrics including couplets about Groupons and croutons.



As the community opens up, what's next?: We are looking forward to recording our third album and performing in several upcoming festivals in Colorado.



Website: themilkblossoms.com



Get Social: Instagram, Spotify, Twitter, Bandcamp