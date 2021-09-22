We’ve been at this legalization thing for a good while now — no matter when you start the clock.

California was the first medical cannabis domino to fall in 1996, and Colorado was the first recreational one in 2012. By now, legal weed is a lot of things: it is lucrative, trendy, ubiquitous — but it is not, by any stretch, fair.

For this third season of On Something, in light of everything that happened in 2020, we decided to zero in on efforts to make legal weed — and legalization as a whole — more equitable.

Ann Marie Awad, host of On Something. (Photo by Chris McIntosh)

We called this season Fair Shake for a few reasons. One, because it’s catchy. Two, because almost everyone knows the expression. The third reason is a little silly. Shake is the weed left at the bottom of the container when all the good stuff is gone. This season is about whether everyone gets a Fair Shake, or if some people are just left with shake.

Most of the people who reap the benefits of legal cannabis are white and wealthy — a far, far cry from the typical profile of a person criminalized for cannabis in America. Black people and people of color are still more likely to serve prison time or carry a criminal record related to cannabis.

Is the War on Drugs really over, or is legalization just another chapter in this saga? In this brave new world, is it really possible for those hurt most by the drug war to get a Fair Shake?

Here are a few of the voices we heard from grappling with those questions.