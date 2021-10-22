The legacy of CU’s first African American doctor is preserved — but not his home

Richardson said the scholarship, now fully endowed, will help attract and keep more students of color at CU. As recently as 2015, fewer than two percent of the incoming class at the School of Medicine on CU’s Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora identified as Black or African American. “There were times when there were zero Black students in the school of medicine or there was [only] one,” Richardson said.

Today, African Americans comprise about six percent of the student population at the medical school. While that’s roughly in line with the African American population throughout Colorado, Richardson said events like the pandemic have shown the importance of increasing the number of physicians of color.

“Health disparities and health inequities have been going on for decades,” she said. Studies have shown that, “if you have Black physicians caring for Black patients, then that will definitely help close some of those gaps.”

With the small percentage of Black doctors in Colorado, it has been difficult to match Black patients with Black doctors. When she retired, Dr. Richardson said her patients asked for referrals to other Black doctors in the area. “I really didn't have a lot to offer them,” she said.

“It's important for people to feel like they have someone that they can trust and someone with a lived experience that they share,” she continued. “And that is really why it's important to make sure that we are developing and creating more Black doctors here in Colorado and in the nation at large.”

A tip o’ the cap

Richardson’s research has shown a number of colleges in Colorado graduated African American doctors before Blackwood. Some, she said, worked the mining camps in Leadville during the silver boom in the 1800s.

Blackwood first attended Trinidad State Junior College, but then transferred to CU. According to a 1940 story in the Trinidad Trojan Tribune, he was “the gentleman about campus who never fails to tip his hat to a lady when he meets one on the street nor…does he fail to head the honor roll.”

For many years, Dr. Blackwood had a practice in the American Woodman building on Downing Street in Denver.

After graduating from the university, he interned at Harlem Hospital in New York, where he met Vivian. Eventually, the family returned to Colorado, where Blackwood served as a resident at the University of Colorado’s Colorado General Hospital and at Denver General Hospital.

At one point, the Blackwoods lived in an apartment at 2555 Downing Street, in a building owned by a woman named Myrtle Moore.

“She adopted him and he adopted her,” said Shirley Harris of the relationship between Blackwood and Moore. Harris, a long-time Denver resident, was friends with Moore and later became friends with Vivian Blackwood (they had children of the same age).