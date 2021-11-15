Come with us on a journey through the Gunnison Tunnel, which delivers water to thousands on the Western Slope

At 5.8 miles, the Gunnison Tunnel was once the longest irrigation tunnel in the world. And that pickup, dubbed the “Tunnel Limo” has traveled through countless times. It carries people into the tunnel, and some have waited a lifetime to go inside.

So when Loren Dikeman’s daughter asked if he wanted to go, he did not hesitate.

“Oh yeah!” he remembers telling her. “I said, ‘I've been waiting on this since 1951.’”

William Woody Outgoing Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association Manger Steve Anderson, right, and UVWUA Operations Manager Dennis Veo drive inside the Gunnison Tunnel to inspect its condition Thursday November 4, 2021.

William Woody Colorado Public Radio Western Slope Reporter Stina Sieg, center, on assignment inside the Gunnsion Tunnel Thursday November 4, 2021.

That’s when his family moved to the area. Now, 70 years later, Dikeman got his golden ticket because his daughter, Maria Nichols, works for the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, which maintains the tunnel. That day was her first time through, as well. I asked Nichols if she’s claustrophobic.

“I don’t know yet,” she said, with a laugh. “We’ll find out!”

We were a few miles from downtown Montrose, with not much around except the farmland this tunnel sustains. We drove a bit down a crunchy dirt road, before turning cautiously into a canal, with only a bit of shallow water along the bottom.

We inched forward, surrounded by tall, sloping canal sides, until the West Portal of the Gunnison Tunnel appeared, looking like a train tunnel — like something you are not supposed to enter.

But then we did, and instantly found ourselves in a dark, echoing world. The truck’s headlights shone on the narrow cement walls around us. It’s 11 feet wide and 13 feet tall, but the sides felt aggressively snug.

During much of the spring and summer, the tunnel is entirely full of water, but we were only driving through a few inches of muck. A very un-Colorado feeling of humidity hit our faces, and I asked Nichols to describe the smell.

“Musty,” she replied, with another friendly laugh.

It was also kind of fishy and briney, like the harbor I used to visit as a kid. Big drips from the ceiling slapped down on our heads.

And all the while, we kept heading deeper underground.

Photographer William Woody pointed out the entrance was now far behind us, only a tiny burst of light.

“There it is! Just a dot,” he said, with the kind of excitement that told me he was definitely not feeling the fear of enclosed spaces.

“I mean, we're basically going underground into the Black Canyon,” Woody went on, unworried.

William Woody CPR Western Slope reporter Stina Sieg, right, interviews a member of the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association during an inspection walk through the Gunnison Tunnel on Thursday November 4, 2021.

William Woody Outgoing Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association Manger Steve Anderson, right, and UVWUA Operations Manager Dennis Veo clear rocks that have fallen from the ceiling miles within the Gunnison Tunnel Thursday November 4, 2021.

Soon, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison was thousands of feet above us. And I was doing my best to keep my cool, as little tight-space alarm bells flashed their warnings in my chest. The tunnel got smaller, with walls that alternated between smooth cement and jagged hard rock — like a black-and-white photo of an old-timey mine. We bumped along, stopping a few times to clear debris.

When the Gunnison Tunnel opened in 1909, it was the longest irrigation tunnel in the world. And it still provides water for thousands of people and farms each year. When I asked Dikeman what this piece of historic infrastructure means to him, he answered for the whole community.

“Everybody that lives here appreciates this tunnel, cause there wouldn’t be hardly anything here without it,” he replied.

This tunnel makes possible the fields of onions and wheat, and that summertime frenzy for sweet corn. Dikeman sounded pretty pleased that of all the people in Montrose, he was now one of the very few who’s seen inside.