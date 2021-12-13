From dawn to dinner at a family-owned restaurant that has survived the pandemic

7 a.m.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Anderson starts most workday mornings on a shopping sprint around Denver looking for the best fresh produce he can find.

Anderson arrives at Restaurant Depot in Denver. The store is a mainstay for local restaurants. You need a resale license to shop there because it sells items in bulk at lower prices than traditional supermarkets. Anderson hopes to find broccoli, lettuce, cucumbers, jalapeños, carrots, cabbage and dry goods, like sugar.

“We're grabbing some groceries early in the morning, trying to get some fresh produce,” Anderson said. “We'll keep going to some of the Asian markets and pick up produce there and get back to the restaurant and start getting everything stocked.”

The rear seats of his small SUV are folded down to make space. He anticipates spending between $500 and $1,000 here — that is, if the depot has the items on Anderson’s list. Lately, because of supply chain issues, many staples have been hard to find. Coconut milk is one example, which Zomo uses in yellow curry, their most popular dish. Anderson says that he has only seen cans “once or twice in the past three to four months.”

“I think nothing surprises me now. Better to just stock up on everything that you can. That’s the best safe bet.”

Much of the produce is in stock, but not the broccoli. Anderson finds packets of Sriracha, but soy sauce is out.

8:15 a.m.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Anderson loads everything into his modest SUV. With at least two stops to go, finding room for onions and face masks is a challenge.

Anderson stops at another wholesaler where he scores broccoli, which will become Zomo’s popular appetizer: broccoli wings. It’s a little victory.

“A lot of times you end up seeing similar product shortages,” Anderson said. “If Restaurant Depot is out of broccoli, then it could be possible that Shamrock [Foods] is out of broccoli and whatever giant broccoli truck is driving from California is probably stopped or delayed or whatever.”

His next stop is Costco Business Center, which, as its name suggests, caters to businesses. Anderson buys sacks of onions, gloves for the kitchen staff and pomegranates as a snack for his workers. Maybe the fruit will inspire a special, he said.

8:45 a.m.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Anderson moves quickly through the fourth stop of the morning, New Saigon Market on Federal Boulevard in Denver. He stacks his cart high with hard-to-find Asian ingredients for Zomo.

Anderson is running out of time, and room in his SUV, so the New Saigon Market will be his last stop. He finds tapioca pearls for boba tea. Another little victory.

The family-owned grocery on Federal Boulevard is his source for jackfruit, star anise and rau ram, which is a Vietnamese coriander. Anderson, who is Chinese-American, practices his Vietnamese with the cashier. “I think they kind of laugh at some of my pronunciations, but I’m trying to learn it.”

9:30 a.m.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Anderson carefully hand-carts boxes of produce and dry goods down a steep flight of stairs to the restaurant’s storage room.

Anderson drives his SUV to the back of Zomo and unloads the morning’s bounty. He carefully wheels his dolly laden with boxes of dry goods into the basement, thud-thudding down the stairs.

The generous storage space means Zomo can stock up on staples when the getting is good. It has insulated them from some of the supply shortages.

In between unloading trips, Anderson checks in with an HVAC repairman; The heat in the kitchen has been on the fritz. Stocking ingredients and cooking are only part of the day-to-day work. “You’ve got staffing, supplies and then maintenance,” he said. “I’ve got a list on my phone I don’t know if I’ll ever get to. It just keeps growing and I can’t keep up.”