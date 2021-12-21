Omicron has arrived in Colorado. Here’s what we know about how COVID spreads in the air

“It deeply affected the performing arts because there was already evidence that the virus was airborne,” said Dan Goble, Director of CSU's School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

Early in the pandemic dozens of members of a church choir rehearsing in Skagit County, Washington caught the virus. Sixty-one people, including one symptomatic member, attended the two and half hour practice. That led to 32 confirmed and 20 probable cases; three were hospitalized and two died. Goble says that rattled the music world.

“Very concerned,” he said. “Not only myself, not only my colleagues here at CSU, but the chat rooms around the country lit up, not just of performing arts at colleges and universities. This is performing arts nationwide.”

John Daley/CPR News Director of Colorado State University's School of Music, Dan Goble, said the realization that COVID-19 was airborne and easily spreadable by singing deeply affected performing arts at the college and nationwide.

Studying aerosols helps us understand how coronavirus spreads.

To figure out how to respond, Goble teamed up with a professor from another part of the university: John Volckens, a mechanical engineer. He studies aerosols, a crucial path of coronavirus transmission.

“Most of the particles we exhale out of our bodies don't disappear, right?” Volckens said. “They stay in the air and they can stay in the air for minutes to hours, depending on the ventilation system.”

Volckens said there are a lot of questions about how particles spread. But he has the gear to learn more, including a clean room that looks like an aluminum refrigerator with a big sturdy door. Inside is an optical particle counter, which uses a powerful laser.

“Those instruments can count and size hundreds to thousands of particles per minute,” he said.

Volckens and Goble enlisted dozens of musicians to measure emissions. Fourth-year bio-medical engineering student Amy Keisling played her saxophone. When she told friends about the research they were fascinated.

“They were just like, ‘Oh, I didn't realize that that was something that instruments could do, or even something that people could do is spread these aerosols.’”

They also measured aerosols from singers, even one from the New York Metropolitan Opera. They’d compare that with the singing of “Happy Birthday” and compare that with ordinary talking. Volckens said they discovered “that when you sing, you emit more particles than when you talk and when you sing or talk louder, you especially emit more particles.”

Courtesy of Ron Bend/CSU Mary Hughes, a performer with the NY Metropolitan Opera, participated in the CSU aerosol emissions study. Researchers used an aerosol testing chamber and optical particle counter, which uses a powerful laser, to measure respiratory particles released by singing and playing instruments.

The study found singing produced 77 percent more aerosols than talking; adults produced 62 percent more aerosols than minors; and men produced 34 percent more aerosols than women.

That data is so interesting, late-night hosts caught wind of it and they had a field day.

“The virus is also more likely to be transmitted by loud talkers, but that singing is worse than talking. Finally, scientific proof that office karaoke night is killing you,” The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert cracked, as his studio audience laughed.

“The jokes were actually pretty funny,” Volckens said, while calling it, “bittersweet for a scientist like me to see my work in the mainstream media, but tweaked a little bit and extrapolated.”

The research did not show that singers, adults and men can spread COVID-19 more, just aerosol particles, but he says that is a reasonable assumption. Still, he says the public health implications are clear.

“A crowded library is probably not as high a risk for a super spreading event as a crowded bar with loud music in the background where everyone's shouting at each other,” he said.