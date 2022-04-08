How a Black hiker from Aurora champions inclusivity in the outdoors, one TikTok at a time



But, for example, I brought my dad to Waterton Canyon by Littleton one day, and there were a bunch of bighorn sheep there. We got about 20 feet away from these bighorn sheep, because they crossed right next to us while we were looking in a different area. And as soon as they finished crossing the river, my dad looked at me and goes, "I finally get why you moved here."



Warner: Had he been perplexed until then?



Holland: Yeah. My Black friends, specifically. I think they just didn't understand why I would move across the country. I told them my reasons, but I think everybody thought that I would be here for a year and then go somewhere else or move back. But eight years later, I'm still here.

I think that's what they didn't understand. You can see it in pictures, but when it happens to you, it's different. We used to watch action movies, me and my dad. That's one of our things. And the way I describe wildlife is: it's the coolest, realest action movie you could ever see.



Warner: You mentioned that people have been kind to you on the trails. What are things you notice?



Holland: I have met some really cool people on the trail who have shown me some cool spots that I didn't know about and pushed me to go further when I wasn't sure I could do it.



But my own trail experience is not as welcoming as I would like it to be. Often, I don't get the friendly wave that everybody gets. And sometimes when I hike past older people further out West, they give me really dirty looks that make me feel a little uncomfortable.



This online hiking community that I found with people that I can meet [in person] has been crazy supportive. [They are] what has pushed me to do this because there are a lot of other people that are like me and feel like me.



Warner: Is that a safety in numbers thing for you, do you think?



Holland: For me, I have this ability just to run into [and face] my fear. So I'll go out there, whether it's just me or whether it's a group. But, I definitely feel a lot more comfortable when I have other people with me. And it's not necessarily always people that look like me; The hiking group I'm in is a lot of white women. Just being with them on the trail makes me feel more comfortable. I know they feel the same way, but it's funny: having a bunch of white women while I'm out in the wilderness does feel comforting.



Warner: When you see people give you stink eye, do you try to get into their minds to understand what was behind that unpleasant glance?



Holland: I think most people that deal with issues like that would caution you to not try and get in that person's mind. I just assume that they're from a different time and a different place than me. And there's just got to be more shared experiences before we can see eye-to-eye. But hopefully, me doing this is something that helps break down those barriers.



Warner: What has been your most-watched TikTok? You have a lot of followers.



Holland: I have a decent amount.



Warner: Do you remember what the latest number was? I think I might have put it in my — Hold on, let me bring out my notes out of my fanny pack.



Holland: [laughs] I like that.



Warner: Okay. I think your last number was 87,000, Nelson.



Holland: It sounds about right.



Warner: Most-liked video, so far?



Holland: You know, I don't readily remember this. I know the Manitou Incline was something that got people to even notice me hiking up that. But I actually don't think that's my most-liked video.