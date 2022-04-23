How Colorado’s flavored nicotine ban debate raises questions about racial justice and where the state gets money

Another co-sponsor, Democratic Rep. Kyle Mullica, said bringing up the policy this year is a big step for Colorado, although a similar policy failed just two years ago.

“I think it shows that Colorado is taking this issue seriously,” said Mullica. “That we're going to do something about it and we're not going to stand by while big tobacco and the vaping industry markets to our kids and gets our kids addicted to these products that make them lifelong customers.”

However, those on the other side of the debate say tobacco-using adults should be allowed to make their own choices in what they purchase, and they argue flavors can be key to helping people to quit.

“Nicotine vaping is the single most effective smoking cessation method ever devised. And the most appealing reason people are able to switch is because of the variety of flavors,” said Amanda Wheeler, president of the Rocky Mountain Smoke-free Alliance, a trade association representing about 200 locally-owned Colorado vapor businesses.

All told, the fight is shaping up to be one of the most expensive at the Capitol this year, and the fate of the effort remains very much up in the air.

Menthol's long-lasting impact on Black Americans and new grip on youth

Advocates and lawmakers are focused on flavors — whether it’s menthol or fruity vapes — because they can make nicotine products more attractive and more addictive.

Menthol is a cooling agent that makes it “more tolerable to take up this very hard substance, which has no medical value or health value whatsoever, into your mouth and into your lungs,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, the executive director of the American Public Health Association. He made the comments during a recent interview about health equity, from Washington Post Live. “And as you can imagine, the tobacco industry has figured out that if you add this substance to their toxic product, then people are much more likely to use it.”

While smoking among adults has been on the decline, tobacco remains the “leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death” in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the proposed bill, that amounts to more than 480,000 Americans each year, including 5,100 annually in Colorado.

Nicotine products for sale at a City Park West convenience store. Sept. 30, 2019. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

When it comes to menthol cigarettes, the toll has been particularly pronounced in the African American community, which was targeted for years by ads for the products.

African Americans make up about 12 percent of the U.S. population. But they comprised 41 percent of all menthol-smoking-related premature deaths between 1980 and 2018. That’s according to a recent study in the journal Tobacco Control.

Menthol has a history that goes back decades. But flavored vapes, at the heart of the debate over teen use, arrived relatively recently, fueled at first by the popularity of JUUL products and then other similar competitors.

Surveys have shown that many teens start with flavored products, like cotton candy, fruity, menthol and minty flavors. Nearly seven out of 10 youth in the U.S. who were current tobacco users reported they used a flavored tobacco product, according to a 2019 report by the CDC.

Public health advocates and officials worry sales and use of vapes could be an emerging disaster, turning back years of declines in smoking and bringing a range of health impacts that are not yet well-understood. And in 2020, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser sued e-cigarette company JUUL Labs, Inc., over what he said were efforts by the company to market to youth.

A national fight comes to the state capitol

The policy fight in Colorado mirrors those being waged nationally and in other states. The FDA has been considering a national menthol ban since last year.

Reformers are up against a big, powerful and profitable industry. One estimate, on the website statista, reported tobacco is a $100-billion-dollar-a-year business nationally, in terms of revenue. It’s estimated to spend more than $8 billion per year on marketing — including more than $125 million in Colorado, according to data on the website for the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids.

For their part, tobacco companies raise a wide variety of reasons why bans aren't the way to go.

“We share the goal of moving adult smokers from cigarettes to potentially less harmful alternatives, but prohibition does not work,” the tobacco giant Altria states on its website. “Criminalizing menthol will lead to serious unintended consequences, including an illicit market, an impact to state and federal excise taxes and master settlement agreement payments, and to jobs throughout the legitimate distribution chain.”

However, efforts to limit tobacco and nicotine products have seen some success in recent years, especially with the reform push known as Tobacco 21, a national campaign to raise the minimum legal age from 18 to 21 for sales of tobacco and nicotine.