The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for May 2022

Horse Bitch

Photo By: Jordan Altergott

Hometown: Denver/Lakewood



Formed: 2020



Latest Release: RIP Pistashio, Self-Release, Sep. 5, 2021



Pronouns: he/him



About: A lot of people died in space.



Musicians That Inspire: The Mountain Goats, Glen Campbell, Roger Miller, Modern Baseball, Pinegrove, Car Seat Headrest, Gary Stewart, Daniel Johnston, Gestalt



What's next for the band in 2022: We are touring the pacific northwest/west coast in August with Clementine was Right and releasing some new music.



Website: horsebitch.com



Get Social: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Jeff Cormack

Photo By: Garrett Reed

Hometown: Denver, CO



Formed: 2013



Latest Release: "Who Are We" (Single), Staycation Records, Apr. 29, 2022 and "Modern Love" (Single), Staycation Records, Feb. 25, 2022



Pronouns: He/him



About: "Who Are We" is the 2nd single from Jeff Cormack since his debut 2013 album, Thirteen013 Summerdreams and features plenty of his quintessential dreamy guitar-scapes and introspective lyrics. Recorded on whim, Thirteen013 Summerdreams brought unanticipated acclaim with the song "Run" landing on the Spotify Viral Top50 US & Global Chart for over two weeks, "Empty Glass" being featured in the penultimate season finale of Shameless (2021), and track "Sunshine's Gone" was featured in Hulu's Better Things and also global fashion campaigns for brands like Billabong and Ingersoll. This new single "Who Are We" is a sonic and lyrical evolution of Jeff Cormack’s first album that stays perfectly close to home.



Cormack is a multi-instrumental writer, producer, designer, creative director and founder of Staycation Records/Audiohook.io. He has collaborated with major labels, agencies, content creators, artists, film directors, and leading global brands to create award winning sound for film and TV, as well as exclusive fashion & streetwear collaborations and story-based editorial campaigns. He stays busy creating with Staycation label artists & his other passion project, South of France. Garnering premier features and exclusive performances for publications American Songwriter, NPR, Consequence of Sound, Rolling Stone, Noisey, and recently opening for bands Portugal. The Man, The Flaming Lips, and Michigander, it's easy to see why South of France was named one of the top ten reasons to visit Denver (Jeff's Hometown) by Refinery 29 Magazine.



Musicians That Inspire: Everyone and anyone who’s doing it. I really don’t discriminate and can usually find inspiration anywhere when it comes to music. The further I get into music the more I appreciate all of it, but I really do mainly listen to new music. We play old stuff, classics, soundtracks etc at home all day but I’m usually just getting blown away by new music on Spotify throughout the day while doing life things.



What’s Next for the band in 2022: Myself and the friends who I collaborate with are just feeling so lucky to be able to be doing music the way we are after the last few years. We’re so grateful that people are still listening and coming to shows, and wanting the music for film/tv. So ...really just planning on being thankful/grateful for a while! I’ve got an album finished and will continue rolling singles out ahead of the album release this fall. I’m scoring a couple of really cool films that 3 or 4 of these songs will appear in. So really just hoping to get these songs out, play some shows and connect with more people through the music and work.



Website: www.jeffcormack.com



Get Social: Instagram