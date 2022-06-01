The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for June 2022

Tisha Paradis

Photo: Tisha Paradis

Hometown: Denver, CO



Formed:2018



Latest Release: Under My Skin, self-released, 02/18/2022 and Moon, self-released a collaboration with Goon,the DJ from South Africa, 02/4/2021



Pronouns: She/Her



About: I am Tisha Paradis, Indie alt-electro Producer/Singer/Songwriter from Denver, CO. I've been in music for as long as I can remember, and wrote my first song randomly when I was 12. I was a featured artist for 10+years in a hip hop electronic band for 11 years and ventured out as a solo artist in 2018. Everything I know has been self-taught and learned by other producers that I feel closely connected to. I've been compared to the sounds of Canons, FKA twigs, Marian Hill, and the earlier sounds of Phantogram (giant fan). In my recent collaboration EP BARE with Goon,the DJ, I adapted my vocals to a more lo-fi, Alternative RnB, and neo-soul feel.



Music has always been my therapy so my lyrics tend to reflect personal experiences and viewpoints. If it wasn't for music I don't know that I would be able to express some of the raw emotions felt by those experiences. Music has and will always be my refuge; a place where I can express myself in a way I wouldn't have been able to otherwise. I'd love for you to join me as I continue on this journey, so please do take a moment to search for me on your favorite streaming platforms.



Queer Icons: Missy Elliot, Queen Latifah, David Bowie



What's Next For You: I am currently writing, recording, and producing upcoming solo works and continuing my collaboration with Goon,the DJ on our 2nd album, while I continue to work on getting back to live performances. My goal is to focus on my music as my passion for building and connecting with others that share the same. Super excited to see what opportunities reveal themselves in the near future!



Get Social: Instagram

Wheelchair Sports Camp

Photo: Yussel Estrada

Hometown: Denver, CO



Formed: 2010



Latest Release: "YESS i'm a MESS" (Single), Self-Released, 2021



Pronouns: She/Her



About: "If there were ever a moment for a queer, disabled rapper with a love for pot, jokes, and revolution to be a star, the moment is now" - Village Voice



Combining humor, playfulness, radical political perspectives, compassion and undeniable musical chops, Wheelchair Sports Camp is Denver's biggest smallest band. Fronted by the wheelchair using, rap heavy, beat-making, freedom fighting producer, educator, foul mouthed, queer rebel rouser Kalyn, the band is a combination of live and electronic instruments with a more noisey, jazzy, experimental, combination to the traditional hip-hop group. Raised by the DIY (Do It Yourself) spirit of experimental independence, the band has since relied on interdependence in order to stretch into theatre, performance art, public television, politics, prison tours, permanent installations, and more to come.



Kalyn led Denver's first disabled, queer, artist campaign for the mayor seat 2019 . The tiny happy mayor has been advocating for herself and other marginalized communities through music, direct action, education and art since ever. Commonly known for fighting for access human rights, and calling out those in power who protect capital interests over the future - Kalyn makes herself heard with a very loud and distinct high pitched sense of humor.



The band has been featured on the cover of the Village Voice as well as in SPIN Magazine, Huffington Post, High Times Magazine and more.



"You can't really pin Kalyn's beats and collaborators to a specific era or subgenre of hip-hop, and she always switches up her configuration and presentation and methodology while making the music happen in consistently fascinating ways." - Tom Murphy from the Westword



The band unknowingly started summer of 1997 when Kalyn moved back from California to her hometown and was invited to attend and corrupt the 14th annual week-long Colorado Jr. Wheelchair Sports Camp. The band tours the states and beyond from their home in Denver.



Website: https://wheelchairsportscamp.co



Get Social: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook