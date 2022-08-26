We went to the lowest point in Colorado

I wanted to see the Yuma County spot, but I learned it was private pastureland owned by Leinen and her family. So, I called her and discovered that she was unaware her riparian property was Colorado’s least-altitudinous. “We learned this together?” I asked. “Yes,” she laughed.

She said I could come visit.

But I didn’t want to stand on this ground and merely snap a selfie, I wanted to know the geologic forces behind its lowness and the history of the people who have dwelled there.

And, in a moment of inspiration (or, folly), I decided to invite a bass singer to intone his lowest note in Colorado’s lowest spot.

So, in the early morning of a day in mid-August, Matt Bauer, of the Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists and the Colorado School of Mines, and Forest Kelly, a singer with Face Vocal Band, piled into a car with me. Sam Bock, public historian at History Colorado, was unable to join in person, but agreed to take our call once we arrived on Leinen’s property. We pointed the car northeast from Denver.

Leinen told us to meet her just outside Haigler, Nebraska. We’d then dip into Kansas and cross over into Colorado. “I will be in an old blue Chevy pickup and can lead you out here,” she wrote to me in an email prior to the visit.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A makeshift guidepost on a private ranch in Nebraska indicates the direction of the Colorado and Kansas borders.

Ryan Warner/CPR News

And, just as she said, Leinen was waiting in a sky blue pickup and had us follow her down a series of dirt roads to a two-track, and finally through a field of sagebrush. “It’s right down there in those trees,” she said, pointing to cottonwoods and Russian olive trees that line the once-formidable Arikaree River.

Not long after we spilled out of the car, Bauer spotted a hole in the riverbed where an eddy might have once swirled. This was Colorado’s lowest point. “It’s actually the highest low spot in all of the 50 states,” he said. “Our lowest point is higher than the highest point in 18 states and the District of Columbia.”

He pulled an enormous atlas out of the car, “We are situated on the eastern flank of what’s called the Denver-Julesburg Basin,” he said. “Then there’s the Hartville Uplift, which is up in Wyoming, and the Las Animas Arch, which is down to our south.” Together, they squeeze to create this lowest point.