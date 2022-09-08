Here’s what Summer 2022 sounded like to us…

First things first it's still summer (as if you couldn't tell from this week's heat wave).

That out of the way, whether your seasonal mantra at this point is ENDLESS SUMMER! or END THIS SUMMER! – and there are plenty of legitimate arguments for each – there's undoubtedly been a soundtrack to go along. The annual notion of a Song of the Summer, one that captures the seasonal musical zeitgeist, is traditionally a jam, a banger, if you will, though there are no rules. There are those songs that tend to float to the top, the ones that seem to have the most mentions in listener polls and such. The readers of music website Stereogum had Kate Bush's resurgent classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" narrowly beating out Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," for example, while Billboard called it for Harry Styles' "As It Was."

But your Song(s) of the Summer can just as legitimately be those that do it for you, even if it's you alone. Music and taste remain intensely personal, after all, so with that in mind we've once again selected our own Songs of the Summer, and the results are as varied as you might expect. Compare and contrast with yours, and find these and more collected in a playlist at the end of the post.



Alisha Sweeney, Host/ Local Music Director

Sudan Archives - "Selfish Soul" At the heart of this track is celebrating the diversity of women's hair, and moreso, our womanhood and what makes us unique. What makes this song of (my) summer is how I feel every time I put it on---strong, cool, empowered. The bassline is catchy, the handclaps are infectious and the confidence in Brittney Parks, aka Sudan Archives' voice is captivating, like an idyllic sunset in summer. Runner-up track: "It's Corn!"