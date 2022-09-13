‘They should be protecting us, not attacking us’: Parents of man killed by Clear Creek County deputies speak out

In a tense 78 minutes, responding officers escalated the situation because Glass refused to get out of his vehicle. They broke the windows, tased him and shot him with bean bags. Glass had some rock tools inside the car, including two knives, which he offered to throw out of the vehicle, but the officers told him not to.

In the end, Glass picked up the knife but never left the car. He was shot and killed by one officer while he remained in the front seat.

Courtesy of the Glass family lawyers In this still image taken from a body-worn police video camera, bullet holes in the windshield and a law enforcement officer’s handheld weapon can be seen pointed at the windshield of 22-year-old Christian Glass’s car, as another member of law enforcement stands on the car’s hood and points a weapon at him in Clear Creek County on June 11, 2022. Glass called 911 for help after he crashed his car outside of Silver Plume. After engaging with deputies for more than an hour, one deputy shot and killed Glass, who was holding a small knife while locked in his car.

Glass was an artist and a chef. He lived in the Boulder area with a roommate and was taking computer coding classes. He had no criminal record and his parents said that he had never in his life hurt anyone.

The night he called police for help, and they responded, he had committed no crime and wasn’t suspected of committing any crimes.

Clear Creek County Deputy Andrew Buen was the one who fired the shots, according to the family, who said the name came from prosecutors. Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers has not commented on the incident.

Lawyers for the Glass family, Qusair Mohamedbhai and Siddhartha Rathod, said that Buen was back on the street working within a couple of weeks of the incident.

“The Clear Creek County sheriff is clearly not taking this seriously,” Simon Glass said. “What are other Colorado parents supposed to think? Might their son or daughter be next?”

Glass’ autopsy report released on Tuesday shows he was struck six times by bullets and had superficial knife wounds, where he stabbed himself after he was shot. He had trace amounts of alcohol in his blood and some THC. His parents said he was on an ADHD medication, Ritalin, which shows up as an amphetamine.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News As Simon Glass looks on, at left, Sally Glass, center, and attorney Siddhartha Rathod, right, hold heart-shaped stones found in the car of their 22-year-old son Christian, after he died at the hands of Clear Creek County sheriffs deputies in June. The necklace Sally wears was also found in the car. The couple, who live in Boulder, answered questions from reporters during a press conference in Denver on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Sally Glass said her son gave the biggest, most enveloping hugs. She said the night he called 911, he had done nothing wrong, he was just too scared to get out of the car.

“Christian didn’t have an aggressive bone in his body,” Sally Glass said. “We are a very gentle, quiet family. So that level of aggression in those officers really wasn’t in his world. He wasn’t used to it.”

Clear Creek County District Attorney Heidi McCollum released a statement Tuesday saying she was still investigating the incident with the help of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. She said she hasn’t made a decision on whether to charge any officers or send the case to a grand jury to make a decision.

“While we understand that public sentiment may desire this process to move at a more rapid pace, it is not in the interests of justice and fairness to the family of the victim for this matter to be rushed to a conclusion,” McCollum said, in a statement.

McCollum said she’s also working with federal officials, who may conduct their own investigation into it.

“I will continue to offer open lines of communication with these agencies,” she said.

Courtesy of the Glass family lawyers Christian Glass makes a heart shape with his hands to law enforcement in Clear Creek County on June 11, 2022. Glass called 911 for help after he crashed his car outside of Silver Plume. After engaging with deputies for more than an hour, one deputy shot and killed Glass, who was holding a small knife while locked in his car.

Deborah Takahara, a spokeswoman for the state’s U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan, confirmed federal agencies are aware of the shooting.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and the FBI Denver Division are aware of the shooting in Silver Plume,” the statement said. “If the information reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes, the Justice Department will take the appropriate action.”

The Glass family will likely eventually sue law enforcement officials for the incident.

Sally Glass is from the United Kingdom and her husband, Simon, is from New Zealand. She told reporters at a press conference she was confused after the incident whether her son did anything wrong. She has decided against watching the body camera footage of the incident because she doesn’t want that to be her last memory of her son.

“I thought you don’t just shoot someone five times if they never do anything wrong,” she said. “Pray for our son. Pray for a structural change of policing in this country. They should be protecting us, not attacking us. The police need to know that they hurt people.”