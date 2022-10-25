Indie 102.3 celebrates Public Radio Music Day

Indie 102.3 and Colorado Public Radio are proud to be part of the public radio community. Public radio stations like ours provide music discovery for otherwise marginalized artists you won't find on commercial radio. Stations like Indie 102.3 are small in number but huge in impact. We provide a platform to artists who are typically ignored and left to fend for themselves.



Because of the important role that public radio stations play in music discovery and local artists, last year, Congress passed a resolution to create Public Radio Music Day. What's more, the U.S. Senate voted for it unanimously.

Music on public radio, like Indie 102.3, serves and connects communities across the United States like nothing else. The music on Indie 102.3 is locally curated and hosted. We are independent, serve the communities we broadcast to, and are supported by listeners.

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the important role noncommercial stations like Indie 1023 play in the music world both locally and nationally. The theme this year - Discovering the Sound of Local Communities - spotlighting public radio stations’ producing live local concerts and music discovery events. This falls in line with one of Indie 102.3's primary missions, to support Colorado music and artists.

With that theme in mind, we are pleased to share a session from Denver's Bluebook. Singer-songwriter Julie Davis has made music as Bluebook on and off for more than a decade. She creates a sparse, haunting soundscape driven by her vocals, upright bass and looped percussion. It has evolved from a solo-project to a full-band which can be heard on the new album Optimistic Voices. For this intimate performance she is joined by husband Joseph Pope III (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats). You can watch the video HERE or below:

So join us and other public radio music stations, fans and performers in celebrating Public Radio Music Day and keep public radio strong. We couldn't do this without your support 🤝 Learn more here.