The 20 Best Horror Music Videos Of 2022

Calling all phobophiles! Get in the Halloween Spirit (like your favorite seasonal store) with my annual list of horror music videos. From strolling around in the cemetery, being chased by cannibal cheerleaders, or performing in the afterlife for a whole bunch of deceased icons, this year I've taken note of some great videos that could horrify, disgust, thrill, or possibly chill.



Maybe it's because I was born in October, make killer pumpkin bread, or simply because I love scary movies, I consider myself the resident horror fan here at the station and have long participated in the #31DaysOfHorror challenge online. Nine years ago I started a blog to document "31 Days Of Horror (Music Videos)" as my schedule was so busy that I found myself falling asleep trying to watch a full film. But I knew I had time for a spooky music video, so that's the origin story. I post a "horror" music video online every day during the month with a little commentary.



I keep track of music videos year round with the Notes app on my phone writing down artists and songs with videos that fit the horror theme and then when October rolls around I scroll my list and start sharing.



Here's 20 of the best horror music videos released this year:

Allison Ponthier - "Hollywood Forever Cemetery"

My favorite video this season; its like if Beetlejuice met Mulholland Drive in the afterlife with cameo appearances by Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, and a few other notable icons!