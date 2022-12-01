The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for December 2022

December's Local 303 is infused with a blend of artists representing our Colorado music scene in genres ranging from indie rock to R&B spanning the Mile High City up north to the Front Range.



Denver resident Ave Emi has found a sizeable audience on Spotify and makes his debut on the radio this month with his melodic trapsoul; and also for the first time, Same Cloth, an uplifting jazzy and energetic R&B duo that emerged earlier this year.



Young singer-songwriters Hero Talbot and Darcy Nelson sparkle with their debut offerings as well as new songs from funk, rock and soul act The Elegant Plums who moved to Denver from the east coast in 2016.



Denver's DIY indie act Antibroth emerged in 2020 after the previous incarnation Broth went cold; and we've got warm singles from cinematic singer-songwriter Matthew Birch who records as Our Violet Room that are perfect for the season.



More indie rock on the roster this month is from beloved The Crooked Rugs out of Fort Collins and Denver's Barbara, a fairly new band comprised of members from other established local acts.



We will explore songs from one of the grittiest gothic pop albums this year about personal pain by former Coloradoan, Queen Kwong, who was discovered by Trent Reznor at age 17. He even took her on tour to open for Nine Inch Nails!



Ethereal projects Oko Tygra and Hollow Head round out the featured artists this month!



Join us for our Local 303 Meetup on Monday December 19th. The event gives space to celebrate Colorado musicians and music fans from our community with our Music Meeting that previews new Colorado music that you can vote on and there will be a very special performance from Barbara! For aspiring musicians, we will also host a Q&A about how to get your music on the radio; and get entered to win concert tickets. The Local 303 Meetup is at our new home, Mercury Café, on Monday December 19th from 6:30-9 p.m. It is all ages and open to the public. Mercury Café is located at 2199 California Street in Denver.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music.



Meet December's picks:

Antibroth

Photo: David Cohn

Colorado Home: All members currently reside in Denver.



Formed: The original group, previously known as Broth! came together in 2019, but has been operating in its current form as Antibroth since 2020.



Latest Release: We just released our debut self-titled album last September!



Pronouns: All three of the guys use he/him pronouns.



About: Drawing from an eclectic array of influences, experimental post-punk band Antibroth brings the idea of controlled chaos to a new level. The trio, which consists of guitarist and vocalist Jeremy Mock, bassist Dan Switalski and drummer Hayden Bosch, has made a name for itself in and beyond the Denver Metro area, sharing the stage with local and touring acts alike at a wide variety of performance locations. Combining earworm melodies with mind-bending rhythms, the group has cultivated a sound entirely of their own while still paying homage to their biggest influences, such as Sonic Youth and The Pixies.



Plans For 2023: After a well received release of their debut self-titled album Antibroth, the young musicians are now setting their sights to the future, where they plan to further expand their catalogue and focus on growing their presence across state lines.



