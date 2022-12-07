Daniel Aston — who lost his life at Club Q — remembered as ‘a lover of everything and all’

“[He was] an appreciator of life, of all small things, a lover of everything and all,” Kent said. “A romantic. He would notice the smallest things and swoon over them for hours, like his little mustache, which he would often re-dye — I would walk into the bathroom and have to clean up smeared mustache dye all over the place.”

Aston moved to Colorado Springs two years ago. His parents, who had relocated to Colorado to be near their grandchildren, convinced him to also move to the state from Oklahoma. Aston’s parents have said he eventually loved living in Colorado and spent a lot of time with them in the mountains.

The more-than-an-hour-long remembrance at the chapel on the Colorado College campus Wednesday was attended by local and state leaders as well, including Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, Fire Chief Randy Royal and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera.

Pool Photo/RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post Photos of Daniel Aston's life play on a screen before people arrive for his memorial service at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus on Dec. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Pool Photo/RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post Friends and family arrive for a memorial service for Daniel Aston at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus on Dec. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aston, a 28-year-old trans man, was one of five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting on Nov. 19, 2022.

“There’s a palpable feeling in this room, and I can tell by just being here how loved Daniel was, by the pictures, by the words that have been spoken,” Primavera told the crowd.

Others remembered Aston’s infectious spirit.

“The love and the snarkiness and the sassiness and the intelligence and wisdom and all the things that were so amazing,” said Aston’s cousin, Dallas Dutka. “In your darkest moments, I challenge you to kind of channel the radiance; Daniel will be near to you if you ask him. He’s been very near to a lot of us to get us through the last few weeks.”

Aston’s ashes were stored in a metallic pink urn at the head of the chapel, surrounded by a bed of flowers arranged in the colors of the rainbow. A photo slideshow displayed Aston all throughout the years, an unabashed time capsule showing the spectrum of his life.

"How you and I find death is not nearly as important as how we found life,” said the ceremony’s officiant, Pastor Clifton Turner who practices at LIFE Church Colorado Springs. “Daniel found life, [he] loved it and lived it."

Pool Photo/RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post Jeff and Sabrina Aston, center, mourn their son, Daniel Aston, during a service held for him at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College campus on Dec. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Pool Photo/RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post Photos of Daniel Aston's life play on a screen during his memorial service at Shove Memorial Chapel on the Colorado College's campus on December 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

At Aston’s funeral Wednesday, organizers showed a video of him talking a few years ago.

“Hi, I’m Daniel,” Aston introduces himself. “I love androgyny, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, I like things that are unique.”

Daniel Aston, with his meemaw’s piercing blue eyes, was a young bartender and a poet. He says in the video that whenever he thinks about a person, he thinks about their soul, whenever he thinks about himself, he thinks about his soul.

“I have a voice, but I feel like it’s not quite heard, a lot of trans people who are like me aren’t heard as much. I am a transgender male and I am beautiful.”