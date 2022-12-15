Indie 102.3 Staff picks their favorite music of 2022!

Another year is almost behind us and what an iconic year for music it was! We witnessed plenty of breakout stars, solo adventurers, memorable collabs, and unexpected returns of Indie artists across all genres. We played hundreds of new songs on the air and continued the music discovery on our curated Spotify playlists. Plus we introduced you to stand out artist in the Colorado music community with our Local 303 program. Out of all the tunes and albums and music videos and artist merchandise to come out of 2022, the Indie staff had the colossal task of picking their favorites. Check out our picks below:

Don't forget to vote in our Listener Poll! We want to hear what songs were your favorites this year. Voting ends on the 23rd.

Alisha Sweeney

Favorite Songs:

Angel Olsen - "All The Good Times"

Big Thief - "Change"

Built To Spill - "Gonna Lose"

Dehd - "Bad Love"

Hurray For The Riff Raff - "LIFE ON EARTH"

Kendrick Lamar - "N95"

Kevin Morby - "Rock Bottom"

Sorry - "Let The Lights On"

Sudan Archives - "Selfish Soul"

Wet Leg - "Too Late Now"

Yard Act - "100% Endurance"

Favorite Local 303 Songs:

Alysia Kraft - "First Light"

Amlamas - "Electric Eyes"

Blankslate - "Bell Station"

bluebook - "I Am The Underneath"

Caleb Miller - "Handsome"

Church Fire - "Painless"

Destino - "Read The Room"

The Mananas - "Lightheaded Ways"

MISAS MSL - "RED LION"

Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille - "Stop, Drop, Rock N' Roll"

Schama Noel - "Sugar Mom"

Bruce Trujillo

Favorite Songs:

Black Belt Eagle Scout - “My Blood Runs Through This Land”

Combo Chimbita - "Memoria"

Goat - "Under No Nation"

The Mars Volta - "Blacklight Shine"

Leikeli47 - "BITM"

Ritmo Cascabel - "Amor Andino"

Sampa The Great - "Let Me Be Great ft. Angelique Kidjo"

Tinariwen - “A l’Histoire”

Tobe Nwigwe - “Round Here”

Toro Y Moi - "The Loop"

Favorite Band Shirts:

Combo Chimbita

Ezra Furman

Japanese Breakfast

Kamasi Washington

Lido Pimienta

Mitski

Phoebe Bridgers

Rootbeer Ritchie & The Reveille

Samantha Crain

Santana

Host Bruce Trujillo in one of her favorite band shirts: Phoebe Bridgers

Demi Harvey

Favorite Songs:

FKA twigs ft. The Weekend - “Tears In the Club”

Mitski - “The Only Heartbreaker”

Arlo Parks - “Softly”

Omar Apollo - “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)”

Bad Bunny - “Ojitos Lindos”

Down Time - “So Far Away”

Charli XCX ft Rina Sawayama - “Beg For You”

PinkPantheress ft. WILLOW - “Where you are”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius - “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”

Thee Sacred Souls - “Easier Said Than Done”

Favorite Music Videos: