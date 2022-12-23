Mirth and merriment at the 7th annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza

The world could use more mirth. It’s why we created the Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza seven years ago. This year, the merriment carried on as hundreds of Coloradans filled the breathtaking sanctuary at Central Presbyterian Church in downtown Denver. The Extravaganza borrows a page from Judy Garland’s 1963 Christmas special – with a cozy living room, glimmering performances and plenty of laughter.

Singer-songwriter and musical star Neyla Pekarek, an original member of The Lumineers, was our headliner, channeling Garland with her rendition of “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm.” We celebrated the light of Hanukkah with the rabbi at one of Colorado’s oldest synagogues, Temple Aaron in Trinidad, which is headed for National Historic Landmark status. And an intergenerational dance and drum circle got us moving.

Enjoy the sounds of our radio special by clicking the player above, and scroll down for photos of the event by Hart Van Denburg, CPR News visuals editor.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

At the Extravaganza, recorded December 15, 2022, Neyla Pekarek put a punctuation mark on a banner year, which included the world premiere of her musical Rattlesnake Kate. Accompanied by pianist Annie Booth, she transported the audience to the golden days of Garland.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Rabbi Rob Lennick is experiencing milestone after milestone. He is retiring from Temple Aaron in Trinidad, Colorado. Meanwhile, the 1889 shul is on the cusp of becoming a National Historic Landmark. Prior to a heartfelt rendition of Peter, Paul and Mary’s Hanukkah classic, “Light One Candle,” Dr. Lennick described what it’s like inside the storied synagogue. “You feel like you're stepping into a stream of history and consciousness for the tens of thousands of people that have worshiped in that humble space since the congregation started.”