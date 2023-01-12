As Colorado’s avalanche season begins with a series of deadly slides, forecasters warn travelers to be careful

Cracking or collapsing sounds originating from the snow can also be a warning sign of an impending avalanche. The average human can trigger a slide in a matter of seconds.

But “you may not get warning signs like cracking or collapsing before triggering one of these dangerous avalanches,” CAIC said in a statewide forecast on Wednesday.

It's been a busy and emotionally tough start to the season for search and rescue volunteers.

Getting caught in a slide is extremely dangerous. Surviving a complete burial after as little as 30 minutes is rare due to oxygen deprivation, said Greg Foley, a senior member and volunteer with Grand County Search and Rescue.

“By the time search and rescue gets there, it’s usually all over,” Foley said. “On a good day, our response time is likely 45 minutes. And that’s too long for somebody that's buried.”

Foley’s team, which is comprised mainly of volunteers, has been off to a “busy start” so far this season, he said.

“It's tough on us emotionally,” he said. “People need to understand that moderate and considerable avalanche danger is not safe enough.”

Most of this season’s deaths have occurred in areas that were under CAIC warnings, but CAIC cautions that historically more people die when these warnings are moderate rather than high — perhaps because they get lulled into a false sense of security.

On Dec. 31, the president of the University of Northern Colorado, Andy Feinstein, and his 22-year-old son were caught in a slide near Breckenridge Ski Resort. Feinstein survived a partial burial, but his son did not.

A week later, two snowmobilers were caught and killed in an avalanche along a popular route northeast of Winter Park. One of the victims was wearing an avalanche beacon, which can help rescuers locate a buried person.

So far this year, half the people killed were wearing these beacons, while the other half were not. In the case of the snowmobilers, it took first responders about an hour to reach the victims. They also had to call the search off overnight due to dangerous avalanche conditions in the area, Foley said.

“We’re always considering rescuer safety first,” he said. “There are situations where it could be too dangerous for us to go in, and in that case we're gonna make the call not to go in.”

What to know and bring if you're going to recreate in the backcountry.

Officials recommend anyone recreating in the backcountry be trained in avalanche safety and carry standard safety equipment: a beacon, a probe for helping locate a victim and a shovel to uncover them.

Just outside of Minturn, there’s even a public park where people can practice avalanche rescue using their equipment. Run by CAIC and the National Forest Service, it features eight buried avalanche beacons that people can try to locate and dig up.

CAIC also stresses that even with the best equipment and training, a successful avalanche rescue is often not possible.

Greene said avoiding avalanche danger altogether is the safest approach.

“We don't want to scare people away from going into the mountains and having a good time because this is a great time to go into the mountains and have fun,” he said. “But part of that needs to include thinking about avalanches and having a plan for addressing the avalanche hazard.”