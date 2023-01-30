The best Local 303 acts of 2022!

We asked you to vote for your favorite Colorado artists featured on the Local 303 in 2022, and the results are in! Mark your calendar for 303 Day (March 3rd) to see some of the top groups perform at our 303 Day Party at Number Thirty Eight. (Free admission and 21+)



Here's your Top 15 Colorado acts of 2022:



15. Wheelchair Sports Camp

14. OKO Tygra

13. Barbara

12. The Still Tide

11. Cous

10. Old Man Saxon

9. 2MX2

8. The Elegant Plums

7. Destino

6. The Mananas

5. Gasoline Lollipops

4. hellocentral

3. Blankslate

2. Neon the Bishop

1. N3ptune



Listen to More From the Local 303 on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. for the countdown!



Thanks for voting in our listener poll. You make our Local 303 possible.