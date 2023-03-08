Prosecutors can now charge the dealers behind fentanyl overdose deaths. But the cases are hard to solve, and ever-growing

No arrests have been made by Denver Police in that case.

“I couldn’t get my cousin back but it would make me feel good to know that it was one less person that could do this to a family member because they know what they’re selling.”

Prosecutors say they’re frustrated, too.

Courtesy of Wanda Miller Wanda Miller wears a sweatshirt with a picture of her cousin Jairon Jackson on it on the days she's thinking about him.

"A lot of people think: My loved one’s death wasn't investigated. The police treated it as an overdose and we never heard about it again," said Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason.

In Adams County alone, 151 people died of fentanyl overdoses in 2021.

"I think law enforcement and prosecutors need a paradigm shift in what these cases involve and what they are about and I think the shift is now happening.”

Giving state prosecutors the power in fentanyl overdoses

Last year, the majority of attention and controversy around the fentanyl reform law passed by state lawmakers was around strengthening the penalties around possession.

Dozens of people spoke out on both sides of that debate and ultimately lawmakers strengthened the penalties and made it a felony to possess more than four grams of fentanyl.

But, more quietly, that same measure gave state prosecutors the same power that the feds have had for years: the power to prosecute fentanyl dealers with a felony if those drugs killed someone. Previously, some district attorneys prosecuted dealers for manslaughter, but that was rare.

“We didn’t have a very usable tool before,” Mason said, noting that people always ask him to charge first-degree murder on drug dealers. “That requires us to prove that the drug dealer, after deliberation and with intent, meant to kill someone, which was hard to prove because most dealers wouldn’t have interest in killing his customers.”