Senior citizens are stepping up to fill Colorado’s lifeguard shortages

Leaders of the rec center have been thrilled by their presence so far. The extra staffing will help keep community pools open for the summer at full capacity, said Rich Condo, a city councilman for Northglenn, who is also an avid swimmer.

“There’s a level of commitment to wanting to help the community that’s admirable,” Condo said. “I have every confidence that these people, regardless of age, are all capable and qualified to come to my rescue, God forbid, if I have a problem in the water.”

Being on staff at the rec center has been surprisingly fun for the retirees, said Al Hooper, a retired social minister with the Archdiocese of Denver. Hooper, who also worked as aquatics director of the city of Northglenn in the 80s, is credited with getting the Immortals group organized.

“I think we all enjoy the interaction with the younger workers and vice versa,” Hooper said. “As a retired person, we feel like we’re contributing somehow to something, which I really like.”

Matt Bloom/CPR News A sign that says “Age is just a number” advertises lifeguard jobs inside the Northglenn Recreation Center on May 16, 2023.

Other Front Range rec centers are diving in, too

Other rec center leaders across the Front Range have tried a number of methods to increase lifeguard hiring. Many have raised pay, made scheduling more flexible and upped benefits, such as free rec center membership.

Many communities are also offering free certification courses thanks to a state grant program that covers the costs, which can add up to hundreds of dollars per person. Gov. Jared Polis in May announced an expansion to the grant program.

Boulder and Denver rec center leaders say the changes, along with word of mouth about guarding jobs, have helped them recruit large classes of guards for the coming season. High school and college-age applicants take up the bulk of that effort, but seniors are eligible as well, said Tim Stabbe, aquatics recreation supervisor for the city of Boulder’s recreation department.

“Everyone is welcome and it’s a great summer job for people with flexible schedules,” Stabbe said.

Matt Bloom/CPR News Craig Robinson, 69, moves a set of lane lines during his shift on May 16, 2023. Robinson and several other retirees applied to work as guards this year to help fill a lifeguard shortage in the community.

'You have different limitations when you're 60 and 70, but you still have something to offer'

Northglenn’s Immortals believe their success could be replicated in other Front Range communities with lifeguard shortages.

“The solution was right in front of us,” Hooper, the retired social minister, said. “Many retirees have swimming skills. They’re good in the water and capable of doing this.”

There are a few downsides to the job, according to Robinson. There are some physically challenging tasks, like moving long, heavy lane lines to one side of the pool to make room for aquatics classes.

“It’s pretty easy to get pulled in if you’re not careful,” Robinson said as he yanked the lines on a recent morning. “It can tear the flesh off your hand if you’re not careful.”

But the pay isn’t that bad — around $17 dollars an hour in Northglenn and many rec centers.

Robinson only works around seven hours a week, and it’s worth it to see the community come out and safely enjoy the water. It also gives him a sense of pride in his age, he said.

“There are limitations, but everybody has limitations,” he said. “If you're 30, you have limitations. You have different limitations when you're 60 and 70, but you still have something to offer.”

Be a barista, a chef, a landscaper – just find something that gets you going, Robinson said. He, for one, is happy ending his day with a dip in the pool.