To make a living off Dungeons & Dragons, Ginny Di knows how to battle some trolls — in-game and online

These fearless heroes included a cunning wizard, a curious warlock, and a fierce barbarian.

Oh, and that barbarian? She’s a three-foot-tall gnome named Penelope. That’s the character Di is playing in this game.

In the real world, Di is somewhat of a rarity. She's reached a great level of success in the fantasy gaming industry — which is dominated by men. And she’s paving the way for others.

“We can go to the forest nearby,” Penelope instructed her companions during that recent game.

But after arriving at said forest, a barrage of assassin vines springs to life. They’re not friendly, and they have flowery heads bigger than your torso.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Ginny Di, Pawblo Picatso, a floral wreath and a sword. May 3, 2023.

“Like an Audrey II situation,” Penelope explained, referencing the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” from the 1980s. “Like a little spindly body and a giant head.”

The group nods in agreement, some smiling. Jerdak, however, knows how dangerous these creatures can be.

“They are poisonous, they are large, and they are very deadly,” he said, in a foreboding tone.

And suddenly, one of the vines lashes out and wraps itself around an adventurer named Lyrith. Just like that it’s time to fight.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Dungeons & Dragons figurines in Ginny Di's Denver home. May 3, 2023.

Enter the dice. Rolling dice is a huge part of what’s happening, and what’s to come. Penelope rolls the highest number of the group — a 22 — so she gets first strike.

“[I try] to bite down on the portion of vine that’s wrapped around Lyrith and it just falls apart as the frost from [my] teeth makes it brittle and it cracks,” Penelope said.

But with one down, there’s still more than a dozen to go. And they’re not easy to kill. After three hours, several team members are incapacitated, others are wounded, and everyone is exhausted. But the vines have been defeated.

Then everyone shuts their laptops, packs up their dice, and heads home.

This is what it’s like to play Dungeons & Dragons, with all of its role-playing, character building and imaginary action. And when people around the world want to learn how to play, they turn to Ginny Di.

“I am a professional tabletop gaming YouTuber (and) content creator,” Di said.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Ginny Di in her home office. May 3, 2023.

And her meat and potatoes is making videos teaching others about the game. When you look up how to create a D&D character with depth on YouTube, some of the top results include a chipper woman with big eyes and minty green hair. That’s Di.

“A personality, on a basic level, is the combination of internal and external context. Your personality is what you think and what you do,” she explained in a video on how to give your D&D character an actual personality.

Di lives in Denver, along with her fellow D&D-playing husband, and their two cats. She’s played the game for close to four years.

“It's completely changed my whole life's trajectory,” she said. “Like not just as a hobby, but obviously as a career.”