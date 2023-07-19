Swing music is alive and well in Colorado. This 18-piece big band is making sure of it

Over the 60 weeks they hosted the events, they gathered contact information from each musician that played.

“We realized, ‘Wow, we've got a couple hundred names here,’” Wilson said. “We sent out an email, said ‘We're starting this new project, and our first rehearsal will be on January 11 at this little music school in the back of a retail strip mall in Longmont.’ And 11 people showed up. And that was the start.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Ayiana Aguilar smiles as she dances with Mike Smith at the Buffalo Rose in Golden, July 9, 2023, where Flatirons Jazz Orchestra plays one of its monthly swing-dancing gigs.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra plays for a swing dance3 session at the Buffalo Rose in Golden, July 9, 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra plays one of its monthly swing-dancing gig at the Buffalo Rose in Golden, July 9, 2023.

Deborah Stafford was in the Boulder Big Band with Wilson when they branched out to start the Flatirons Jazz Orchestra. She says while the Flatirons Jazz Orchestra keeps her busy, it’s still enjoyable.

“It's really fun. Having that many instruments in back of you is just really powerful,” Stafford said. “You have to have a strong voice to be able to do that. But, yeah, I've been doing it for 23 years now, so yeah. I've figured out how to sing with the big band.”

Patty Shaw, the only other female member of the band, plays lead alto saxophone. For nearly 40 years, she was a radiology tech. But now that she has retired, she plays music full-time.

“So I'm finally doing what I really love and enjoy,” Shaw said. “It's lively. It makes me always in a good mood and our band is like a family. We all really love one another and care about each other and we have fun making music together.”

Recruited to join the band in 2016, Doug Rasmussen now also serves as the musical director.

“My own personal history is I've kind of lived a big band life. I fell in love with Glenn Miller and Benny Goodman in sixth grade. I got a degree in saxophone performance, and I moved to Seattle and I got into the Fred Radke Band,” Rasmussen said. “Fred Radkey was an alum of the Harry James band. So I got to play with some of the swinger of folks before they passed in the early ‘80s. And I've always loved big bands and I've been playing in big bands since junior high.”

A major point of pride for the band is authenticity. Wilson says they do deep research to keep their music sounding just as it was meant to when swing was king.

“These charts are all tightly arranged, five saxes, four trombones, four trumpets, piano, bass, guitar, drums, and a singer. And we strive to recreate the original sound of the original artist.” Wilson said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Orvel Ray Wilson keeps the beat for Flatirons Jazz Orchestra.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra plays one of its monthly swing-dancing gig at the Buffalo Rose in Golden, July 9, 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News James Griffis plays trombone with the Flatirons Jazz Orchestra at the Buffalo Rose in Golden, July 9, 2023.

The artists they play most include Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton, Gene Krupa, Ella Fitzgerald, and Billie Holiday.

“We try to track down the original charts that match the original recordings made by those artists and cover those as closely as we can,” Wilson said.

The band also uses arrangements done by one of the founders of the band, tenor sax player Stan Persk, and a few new charts by Rasmussen himself.

”I did an arrangement of the Jackson 5's “I'll Be There.” So we'll see how that goes.” Rasmussen said with a laugh. “We do focus on kind of the 40s thing, but try to keep that style. The whole goal is to keep people dancing. And that's the one of the real strengths of this band is that we go right from song to song to song. People don't have a chance to leave the dance floor and then they all leave happy.”

The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra plays a monthly Sunday Swing at the Buffalo Rose in Golden and Thursday, July 20, at the Winter Park, Rendezvous Event Center.