Making memories: a UMS 2023 recap

All I can say is "WOW!" after one of the best weekends of the summer: The Underground Music Showcase! For another year Indie 102.3 was the official media sponsor, which means we were on site and all over the festival coverage. For three days we went live from Goodwill Denver, which hosted our on air studio and was the backdrop for our Live Sessions series. We even introduced some of your favorite acts on the Showcase stage and gave away goodies at our tent. All in all, it was another incredible weekend of unbelievable live music, friends and fans, all sorts of surprises. Scroll through our gallery below for some of our favorite memories!

Our newest Indie Staff members Host Shawn Lucero (left) and Morning Host Dana Meyers (right), kick off their first UMS with a posed pic in Goodwill Denver.

Bystanders and window shoppers got the chance to see us broadcasting live on air from the Goodwill Denver studio!

Fest goers using our misters and fans to stay cool while entering giveaways at the Indie tent!

UMS headliner Ogi croons during one of our Live Sessions, recorded in the Goodwill Denver library.

Host Demi Harvey gets a photo op with Denver's breakout pop band Neoma!

Selfie time! Program Director and Joe P smile for the camera.

Jamila Woods sends us into euphoria, closing out the main stage on Friday night.

Local Music Director spinning the hits during our Indie After Hours dance party at Punch Bowl Social!