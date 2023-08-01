The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for August 2023

Calamity

Photo: Matthew Novak

Band Lineup: Kate Hannington (she/her): vocals, baritone guitar, Maggie Schmidt (she/her): synth, Caleb Tardio (he/him): guitar, Alex Jones (he/him): bass, synth, Andrew Bair (he/him): drums



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2021



Latest Release: Chiromancy (Album), July 28, 2023, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: 9/4 Hi Dive with Blushing, Wave Decay



About: We live in highly calamitous times. You can't fully look away and it's easy to feel like you're losing your mind. But that's ripe territory for Kate Hannington's solo venture, CALAMITY. Hannington's journey has taken her from the rust belt basement punk shows of Cleveland (her hometown), to the avant-garde rock and chamber music scenes of New York, to her current landing spot, Denver. In her time here, she's perfected a sound that reflects those influences and brings them together as a cohesive piece with a neon cherry on top – guttural baritone guitars provide a sonic bedrock for twinkling synths, with jangly harmonies and forlorn vocals rippling throughout. Dreamy one moment and pugnacious the next, Hannington's songs are reminiscent of the moody stylings of Jason Molina with a sprinkling of 90s grunge a la Kim Deal and early 2000s shoegaze. It delivers best at night when aural uncertainties have that special way of floating into darkened corners.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Calamity has just released an album on July 28 and will have their album release show in October, and Kate will be performing a live film score this fall at the Mayan theater.



Website: katehannington.com



Get Social: Instagram For Band, Instagram For Kate

Dragondeer

Photo: Jason Melino

Band Lineup: Eric Halborg (he/him) - Lead Vocals, Guitar, Harmonica, Cole Rudy (he/him) - Guitar, Lapsteel, Mandolin, Backing Vocals, Carl Sorensen (he/him) - Drums, Hunter Roberts (he/him) - Bass



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2015



Latest Release: "New Dawn Get Down" (single), July 14 2023, Color Red Records



Upcoming Shows: Across The Waves Record Release Party | Cervantes Other Side | Saturday Oct 7, 2023



About: Denver band Dragondeer has conjured the rhythm spirits to concoct a blend of Psychedelic Blues, Retro Funk, Soul and Rock-n-Roll into a genre blur that's aim is to speak to souls and keep the body moving. Four good friends that brew a musical alchemy that is song centric with a proclivity to stretch things out and see where the evening leads. Heard across radio waves, through the trees at festivals like Electric Forrest, Firefly, and Telluride Blues this band keeps growing and morphing and wants you in on the ride. Dragondeer has shared the stage with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Futurebirds, Neal Francis, Marcus King, The Revivalists, Shakey Graves, Dumpstaphunk, Drive By Truckers, and Jerry Joseph.



The new single "New Dawn Get Down" is an upbeat, anthemic single that paves the way for their forthcoming album Across the Wavescoming out via Color Red on September 15, 2023. Featuring carefree whistles, fetching melodies, and dazzling build-ups, the track emboldens listeners to usher in a new era that sheds dated philosophies in favor of progressive thoughts and universal acceptance.



As the “New Dawn Get Down” name implies, the lead single was birthed out of the pandemic during a time of division, uncertainty, and fear, often stirring the pot for discourse and discontent. Vocalist, lyricist, and guitarist Eric Halborg explains, “New Dawn was written in the midst of what seemed like a pretty bleak time–both racially and how people were treating each other with different opinions. One of the inspirations in the back of my head was the futurist movement in the early 20th century where groups of philosophers got together to plot burning down museums and the archaic ways of the elders.”



The notion of burning down museums and scorning history is rooted in the thought that the past provides no value for the future and instead, society should aim to capture the energy and dynamism in the modern world embracing art and technology. Halborg continues, “You’re often told you should listen to your elders and learn from history. We’re in a moment where their ideologies seem pretty dated and the new dawn is a hope for more progressive thoughts. There’s a line in the lyrics that says ‘linking arms through all the fights’ which means that change starts in your circle and we need to rise up collectively.”



While Across The Waves is not a concept album and each song has a lifeform lof its own, the new record is a direct reflection of where the band has come and a bestowment of sincere reflection, “It’s a result of what the band’s ethical philosophy has become,” says guitarist & vocalist Cole Rudy, “It’s a reflection of where we’ve come, how we feel about ourselves as artists and the purpose behind what we’re doing.”



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Excited for the Across The Waves record release party at Cervantes Oct 7th. There's a bunch of shows that will be announced soon to support the record. Also looking forward to working on the live versions of new songs as they always seem to morph and stretch in a live setting. We were just in the Color Red studio recording four new songs that includes a First Aid Kit cover (who we love).



Website: www.dragondeer.com



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube