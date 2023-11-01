The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for November 2023

Feeling grateful this time of year for the bounty of new Colorado music that we are receiving; and this month you will hear songs by artists across the Front Range hailing from Fort Collins, Lafayette, Boulder, and Denver. Local mainstays Heavy Diamond Ring, Neyla Pekarek, Bison Bone, Alysia Kraft, and Super Bummer have put out perfectly autumnal new records that you will hear on the radio. Longtime local artists Ramakhandra, Card Catalog, and Morning Bear have returned with new tunes, and you will also get to know young bands No Signal, Juno Rossa, High Street Joggers Club, and Summer Bedhead; all of which are making exciting music that we are excited to share throughout November.



In addition to these artists, listen to our weekly show More From the Local 303 to explore the music scene even more Friday nights at 9pm.



Join us in person to for our monthly Local 303 Meetup to celebrate Colorado musicians and music fans from our community. We host a music meeting where you get to vote on some new local songs, sign up to win concert tickets, and see a live performance by Juno Rossa. The meetup takes place at our new location, Hi-Dive, on Monday, Nov. 27 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The Hi-Dive is located at 7 S. Broadway in Denver. This event is 21+ and free to get in.



BONUS: When you come to the meetup, pick up a poster designed by Stuart Alden of Ink Lounge. A limited edition of 50 posters are available for the meetup and you can get one while supplies last!



Meet November's picks:

Alysia Kraft

Photo: Jo Babb

Band Lineup:

Alysia Kraft - guitar & vocals (she/they)

Shane Zweygardt - drums (he/him)

And sometimes:

Oliver Mueller - bass (he/him)

Dee Tyler- guitar (he/him)

Meg Wild Rice - bass (she/her)



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2020



Latest Release: The Electric Blooms EP, October 13, 2023, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: Announcing EP release run - SOON!



About: Alysia’s Kraft’s sophomore EP, 'Electric Blooms' is a hard-hitting, hook-laden batch of indie rock that balances warmth, quirk, play, and catharsis in equal parts. Kraft’s long been a supernova and sweetheart of the Northern Colorado music scene, a unique front-person who is punk-kinetic, pop-accessible, and a genuinely powerful conductor of collective energy. On “Electric Blooms,” the rare velocity of Alysia Kraft can be felt.



“As a real extrovert, the return to ‘life’ after so much isolation brought on a million combustions. A crushing breakup, a gigantic new love, enough sobriety and self-growth that a few things that fit before the pandemic became seriously uncomfortable constraints. This album is overwhelm and overjoy taking turns driving a getaway car — and myself, crazed in the backseat, knowing I need the ride.”



Kraft and drummer/co-producer/energy-twin Shane Zweygardt took turns producing and engineering the album in the dimly lit after-hours of The Music District - a space in which they both worked day jobs that involved supporting other local musicians through access to high quality gear and programming.



“I was writing constantly and eager to develop more sustainable ways to make records. When we started, we didn’t know if we were going for demos or finished songs…but we were bottling these songs in the time they were being lived and felt, experimenting and trusting instinct. It helps to have Grammy-nominated mixing engineers (Andrew Berlin and Jason Livermore) finishing your work.”



Kraft’s solo debut First Light (sonaBLAST!, June 2022) charted third on Colorado radio in 2022 (alongside giants The Lumineers and Nathaniel Raitliff), won Best Original Song from the LA International Independent Film Festival, and earned Kraft one of nine inaugural Sonic Guild Grants in Colorado. The Colorado Playlist nominated First Light for a 2022 best album, and Kraft was named a NIVA Artist to Watch in 2023 and a nominee for the Colorado Sound Awards Outstanding Live Performer in 2023. Kraft built devoted followings for prior projects Whippoorwill and The Patti Fiasco and has shared stages with icons ranging from Bon Jovi, to Blondie, to Bonnie Raitt, to Big Thief. Kraft is a rare songwriter who can hush a crowd with an intimate solo set or bring fervor to a packed stadium. While First Light leaned harder into the folk and pop edges of indie rock, Electric Blooms packs more of a punch.



The title track launches listeners through a surrealistic energy-scape of new connection and pollination with flirtatious and coy wordplay; “Offering” lands somewhere between the 90’s grunge-dreaminess of the Cranberries and the pop-astute indie rock of Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy, kicking down doors in the opening bars before surrendering into the light of a new, gigantic love; “Killer Bees” buzzes with the memory of love that packs a sting; and “Little Fire,” a song Kraft penned as “the simplest and most loving life advice” she could condense for her four-year-old niece, smolders steadily until a climax of sonic fireworks and the mantra “follow your heart, keep it wild, build your own little fire” takes willing listeners to the side of transformation. The album’s most virtuosic emotionality comes from “3 Empty Chambers” an homage to the determined but devastated exodus from a ten-year-relationship that accelerates and intensifies until the “break” that Kraft has been begging for lyrically cracks the song open on itself. Contemporaries like Bully, Broncho, Snail Mail & Waxahatchee exist alongside classic references to the Breeders, Cranberries and the Cars.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Recording, recording, recording ---- CREATIVE TIME. Hello winter & fall seasons of deep concentration and long dives into the creative process. Making this EP was just a taste of how creative we can get with this project... and I'm so excited to pick back up in the studio!



Website: www.helloiamalysiakraft.com



Get Social: Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok