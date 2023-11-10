Spotlighting Indigenous artists of the Four Corners for Native American Heritage Month

Heritage months give us good reason to seek out new music to expand our personal playlists and discover a new favorite artist to talk up with fellow music aficionados. It’s also a good time to remind ourselves that an effort should be made outside of heritage months to seek new music we may be missing from artists in underrepresented communities.

This listicle highlights one Indigenous independent band or artist from each of the Four Corners states. In case you need a refresher, the Four Corners states are Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. Four Corners is the only place in the U.S. where four states meet. The Four Corners region is 25,000 square miles of Native Land and home to Navajo Nation and the Ute people.

Below you’ll find videos, websites, social media and streaming platforms for each featured artist. Show your support by discovering and following them in the provided links. All artists have new music out and new music on the way so be sure to keep up with their journeys.

There are many new independent Indigenous artists creating, touring, and contributing to music communities all over and the following are a great start to discovering them.

Check Out These Independent Native Artists From The Four Corners States:

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez

A globally celebrated hip hop artist and environmental activist born in Colorado.

Discover Xiuhtezcatl: website instagram tiktok spotify apple music bandcamp