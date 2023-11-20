How are liquor stores faring now that Coloradans can pick up wine with their milk and eggs?

At the time, some retailers said they recorded losses of up to 40 percent after beer landed on grocery shelves. But what about wine? A listener wrote in to CPR News to ask how the ballot measure is impacting independent liquor stores as part of Colorado Wonders.

Kratzer, who opened Mondo Vino in 1999, said that while he still has loyal regulars, he’s definitely seen a drop-off. He takes pride in carrying a unique selection of wines, including hard-to-find bottles that probably aren’t going to be on the shelves at King Soopers. But even so, some customers are going to opt for the convenience of one-stop-shopping, he said.

“It's just a lot easier. You're getting your milk and your eggs and all your provisions in one place,” Kratzer said.

The new landscape means the upcoming holiday season could prove a make-or-break period for some mom-and-pop liquor stores. The holidays are the busiest time of year for alcohol sales.

“You basically work the last two months of the year to get you through the first three months of next year. It's just typically that's what the industry is,” Kratzer said.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Duey Kratzer stands in his long-standing Mondo Vino shop in Denver's West Highland neighborhood. Nov. 15, 2023.

It’s not clear what will happen when shoppers find they can pick up the turkey and the wine at the same time this year. Kratzer thinks some stores will go out of business if the holidays disappoint.

“A lot of these small mom-and-pops have really had to pivot,” said Chris Fine, the executive director of the Colorado Licensed Beverage Association, a group that represents the state’s small liquor retailers. They campaigned against the legislation that allowed wine to be sold in grocery stores, saying expanded beer sales had left many liquor stores reeling. “We have begun to see a lot of stores struggling.”

Fine estimates that sales at some stores are down 30 percent to 40 percent since supermarkets started selling wine. The extent of the impact depends a lot on where a store is located, according to Fine.

For instance, Fine said, liquor stores in resort communities are getting hit harder than those on the Front Range. People visiting from other states, like North Carolina or Texas, are already accustomed to buying wine in grocery stores. At the same time, most tourists aren’t going to go out of their way to find a local liquor store if they don’t have to.

“There's kind of not that community loyalty,” Fine said.