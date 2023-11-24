40,000 people work at DIA. Here are a few of the faces you may meet — and their advice for travelers

“If there are more passengers to be assisted, we have to assist them. That’s our job,” he said. “So it’s really busy. Very busy.”

For his own transportation, Argowi takes the A Line to work. It’s about an hour round trip.

He said the train represents a “big change” in his experience over the last 10 years.

“At that time we were using buses,” he said. “So it’s more efficient, it’s better now with the train for everybody — not only for the working class.”

"You never know who's in your chair, and so we just always kind of use shining shoes as a way to connect to other people." Tara Soto Matt Bloom/CPR News Tara Soto works on Nov. 7, 2023.

Soto sees airport administrators taking steps to improve the experience for employees who have to park and get through security checkpoints, to make it easier to get to work.

“It gets chaotic traveling on a daily basis. So just imagine the employee coming to work, having to go through the same thing. It can be an exhausting experience,” she said.

People who work at DIA also have tips for where to freshen up and how to score the best airport meal.

The low-numbered gates in the B concourse and parts of the C concourse were recently re-done. And Diana Calandreli, who works at a credit union inside the airport, said those areas have the best restrooms.

“The bathrooms are actually a little bit wider, so you have more space,” she said.

She also likes the bigger mirrors with more lighting.

“So I know the girlies like to do their makeup at the airport — those would be the bathrooms to go to,” she said, laughing.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Diana Calandreli works at a credit union at Denver International Airport, photographed Nov. 1, 2023. "The girlies (who) like to do their makeup at the airport — those would be the bathrooms to go to." Diana Calandreli

Courtney Law, who recently started a position in the airport’s administrative offices, said she’s a “semi-frequent traveler,” so she already has a favorite tip. She’s put the phone number for her preferred airport restaurant, Root Down in Concourse C, in her phone, and places an order for lamb sliders while she goes through the security line.

“As soon as I get on the train [to get to the gates], I know that it’s probably in progress and it’s probably waiting for me when I arrive, in under 15 minutes, usually,” she said.

One of the things people most want to know is how to get through security fastest, and that’s where Joshua Birt comes in. He’s one of the agents stationed around escalators and elevators, telling travelers which line is quickest at any given moment. It’s officially called “total queue management.”