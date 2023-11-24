The listener poll is live! Vote for your favorite songs of 2023

The time has come again to ask you to vote in our annual Listener Poll! Here's your chance to reflect on all the great music you heard on Indie 102.3 this year and select your top 10 songs. Don't see a song we played that you love, write it in at the end of the poll. Once we round up all the selections we'll play all the songs starting at 5pm on New Year's Eve, counting down all the way to your number one song of 2023! Don't forget to enter your email when you vote because we'll be selecting winners for 5 surprise vinyl prize packs and one grand prize winner for 2024 Foo Fighters tickets (no purchase necessary to enter). Tell a friend or two and get voting. The Listener Poll closes on December 22. We can't wait to see the results! Made possible by our sponsor University of Denver.

