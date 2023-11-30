The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for December 2023
We close out the year with exciting new music by another dozen Colorado acts from across the Front Range. Hear music from longtime local rock duo INTHEWHALE off their newest album Chosen At Random. Another Denver mainstay, the self-described "slop pop" act kissing party released a new record last month (and if you like holiday music, check out some of the original songs they've released over the years). This fall also saw the fifth new album by Esmé Patterson, a Colorado native who relocated to Nashville a few years ago. Another wistful folk artist is Covenhoven, who has new music out this year with his fifth album set to be released in 2024. South of France is back in the Local 303 with new collaborations, including an unreleased song with Big Samir of The Reminders.
Other artists to keep on your radar sister act The Drawn Out with their catchy brand of indie rock; dreamy electro-pop duo mon cher; and laid-back vibes from the musical collective Brūha. Deth Rali returns with an otherworldly song that will show you just one side of the frontman's psychedelic, genre-bending world. New songs by Fort Collins act Serpentine channel sounds of the late '60s; and Colorado Springs indie rockers In The Teeth excite with new songs from their November debut release. Lastly, Calvin Locklear has released a solo record featuring contributions from artists across the U.S.
You'll hear these artists on Indie 102.3 all month long, and we'd love for you come meet some of them in person, too! Join us for our monthly Local 303 Meetup to celebrate our featured artists and our entire music community. Each meetup features a music meeting where you get to vote on new local songs, a chance to win concert tickets, and a live performance by one of this month's featured artists. This month's meetup takes place on Monday, Dec. 18 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Hi-Dive, located at 7 S. Broadway in Denver. This event is open to everyone 21 and older, and it's free to get in.
Thanks again to Stuart Alden of Ink Lounge who designs a limited edition screen print poster for each meetup. Pick one up while supplies last!
Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!
Brūha
Band Lineup:
Fabian Guerrero - Vocals/Guitar he/him
Nicolas Guerrero - Drums he/him
Adam Diaz - Lead Guitar he/him
Dasan Loera - Bass he/him
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2022
Latest Release: “Ruined” (Single), June 16 2023
About: Fabian Guerrero, a seasoned guitarist and visionary musician, has emerged as a dynamic force in the music scene over the past five years, leaving an indelible mark with his exceptional skills and creative prowess. Born and raised in the vibrant city of Denver, Fabian's musical journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.
In the last half-decade, Fabian has dedicated himself to honing his craft on the guitar, pushing the boundaries of his abilities and exploring diverse musical genres. His journey reached a significant milestone in 2022 when he founded the band "Bruha," a musical collective that would become a personal symbol of innovation and musical fusion.
Bruha quickly became a well known name in the Denver area, captivating audiences with their electrifying performances at renowned venues such as Larimer Lounge and Globe Hall. Fabian's mastery of the guitar, combined with the talents of his bandmates, has elevated Bruha to unprecedented heights in the local music scene.
Fabian's distinctive sound and compelling compositions have not gone unnoticed, earning him multiple appearances on radio stations and features in esteemed publications such as Voyage. His ability to seamlessly blend influences from Mexican guitar music with the edginess of indie rock has set him apart, creating a signature sound that resonates with a diverse audience.
One of the defining aspects of Fabian's musical journey is the profound bond he shares with his bandmates. The members of Bruha, including Fabian Guerrero rhythm Guitar/Vocals (19) Brother Nicolas Guerrero on drums (15), Adam Diaz on lead guitar(20), and Dasan Loera on bass/vocals(21), operate not just as a musical ensemble but as a family. Their camaraderie is evident both on and off the stage, fostering a creative synergy that is the heartbeat of Bruha's success.
The undeniable chemistry within the band has translated into an unforgettable live experience, earning them acclaim and a devoted fan base. Beyond their musical achievements, Bruha has become a symbol of unity, showcasing the power of collaboration and shared passion.
As Fabian Guerrero continues to push the boundaries of his musical journey, his love for Latin music and indie rock remains at the core of his inspiration. With a legacy that already spans the airwaves, news headlines, and prestigious publications, the future holds limitless possibilities for Fabian and Bruha as they continue to redefine the musical landscape.
Since holidays are upon us, what was the best music gift you've received: When i was around 13 my cousin max gifted me a guitar pedal that helped me grab singular tracks and build them into a song, that pedal eventually taught me how to make a song in my own style, which inevitably lead to the creation of Brūha!
Calvin Locklear
Band Lineup: Live band is Cole Rudy on mandolin/guitar, Gary Sloan on bass, Calvin Locklear on guitar/vocals
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: I started releasing music when I moved to Denver in 2005.
Latest Release: No Particular Plan - released November 9th 2023 - self-released
Upcoming Shows: Dec. 29th at Magic Rat in Ft. Collins
About: For the last 20 years Calvin Locklear has been playing in bands and writing songs in musical hubs like Nashville, Austin, and Denver. With a wide range of influences from Guns N’ Roses to John Prine and an expansive sonic palette his songs are rich and fulfilling. Based in Denver, CO he writes and performs with some of the most talented musicians in the city. Over the last few years he has become prolific in his musical output and 2023 saw 20 new songs released in a variety of genres.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I just finished writing 10 new songs and will start recording another album in the next couple of months. In their raw state, this batch of songs leans towards the tearjerker. But I have some ideas for the studio to hopefully bring out feelings of joy and exuberance in the recordings.
Since holidays are upon us, what was the best music gift you've received: This is totally random. But for Christmas 2000 someone gave me the “Me, Myself, and Irene” soundtrack and I was blown away. So many amazing Steely Dan covers and it introduced me to a lot of artists/bands that I still love today - Marvelous 3, The Push Stars, Ellis Paul, and Pete Yorn to name a few.
Website: calvinlocklear.com
Get Social: Instagram, Spotify, Apple Music
Covenhoven
Band Lineup: Joel Van Horne - vocals, guitar, piano, etc. + a rotating cast of amazing Colorado musicians.
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2013
Latest Release: "Staring at the Sun" single Nov. 10, 2013 on Snowy Range Records // "IV" album Dec. 2021 on Snowy Range Records.
Upcoming Shows:
December 1 - Mercury Cafe in Denver: 10th anniversary concert, full band with strings, with special guest Joel Ansett
December 16 - eTown Hall in Boulder: co-bill with Reed Foehl
About: Covenhoven is internationally recognized indie artist Joel Van Horne, a multi-instrumental singer-songwriter whose rich harmonies, reedy baritone and commanding falsetto have found a home with critics and fans since 2013.
Through 4 full length albums and 2 EPs Covenhoven has forged a signature style; layered acoustic arrangements that roll with momentum into orchestral peaks, accompanied by lyrics that contrast hard-won wisdom with the inherent hope of the natural world—from Big Sur to his native Colorado.
Covenhoven’s latest album, IV (released in October 2021), is his most collaborative and rock forward to date—taking a producing partner in Ben Wysocki of the Fray, who also performs on the album. IV features over a dozen musicians including Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov, Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Bluebook’s Julie Davis.
Bandwagon magazine writes that in IV, Covenhoven reaches “into chamber pop territory, and revealing a wider vocal range…sheltered by a gorgeous, rich string and piano accompaniment, whisks us above the campfire folk…”
Covenhoven’s live performances capture the spirit of his recordings—whether its conjuring cascading loops in his solo shows or backed by a full band—Covenhoven’s sound fills the breadth of outdoor spaces, auditoriums and club stages.Regularly touring the United States, Covenhoven has shared the stage with Grammy winners and nominees S.Carey (Bon Iver), Jose Gonzalez, Gregory Alan Isakov, and John Paul White (Civil Wars). Covenhoven has also performed with genre bending artists Lord Huron, Elephant Revival, Leif Vollebekk, Joshua James, Blind Pilot, Esme Patterson, John Craigie, Daniel Rodriguez (Elephant Revival), Shook Twins, Reed Foehl, Rainbow Girls, Joan Shelley and host of others. Covenhoven songs have been streamed over 3 million times and reached over 14 million people through television shows including: 13 Reasons Why, Nashville, Teen Wolf, Home Before Dark, Flaked, Kevin Probably Saves the World, and Private Eyes—Canada’s most watched show for 5 years.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I'll be launching a Kickstarter early next year for my fifth album and aim to do even more touring than this past year.
Since holidays are upon us, what was the best music gift you've received: When I was 5 or 6, my parents gave me my first guitar... we were living in what is now called the highlands in Denver... it's a plywood 3/4 size acoustic guitar, and I believe my dad found it in a trash bin and repaired it. When they gave it to me, he brought me out to the dumpster in the alley and pulled it out, as a kind of dramatic joke or something. I still have it to this day.
Website:http://www.covenhoven.com
Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, Facebook
Deth Rali
Band Lineup:
Jay Maike (he/him) - Lead Vocals/Synth
Nathan Rodriguez (he/him) - Drums
Eliza Neiman Golden (she/hers) - Guitar
Hunter Bates (he/him) - bass/label management
Jamie Fox - (she/hers) - vocals
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2021 started as solo work (band formed in late 2022)
Latest Release: Ruby's Castle Island (September '23) single, Genesis (October '23) single, Aldebaran (releases December 15th, 2023) single
Upcoming Shows: January 18th (Hi-Dive) Mean World Records Showcase w/ Deth Rali, In Plain Air, and Corsicana
About: Deth Rali is the sonic world of Denver-based artist Jay Maike. With a frenetic waltz Deth Rali moves from musical idioms, genres, and tastes while finding a sweet spot in their vaporwave-adjacent pop music. Fusing serenely nostalgic melodies with hypnotic elements of psychedelic rock, dream pop, and even thrash-worthy riffs headbanging from the devil’s pep rally, Deth Rali’s sound and message is defined by its non-conformity and willingness to challenge orthodoxy… whichever side it comes from.
Maike and company are currently releasing one song per month from their debut full-length album “Ruby’s Castle Island” (coming Summer 2024). This Miyazaki-inspired fantasy epic blends serenely sing-able melodies, expansive production, and layered harmonies over the backdrop of childhood memories and 90’s cultural idioms.
After launching Deth Rali with 2021’s acclaimed synth-pop ‘Light Levels’ EP, Maike (also a Professor at Colorado College) joined forces with former student and guitarist Eliza Neiman-Golden (Tiny Tomboy) to start creating new music together in 2022. They were soon joined by veteran post-punk drummer Nathan Rodriguez and bassist Hunter Bates (Mean World Records). The budding chemistry of this lineup spawned a new era of collaborative songwriting for long-time solo producer Maike, culminating on the band’s first two singles of 2023 - “Ruby’s Castle Island” and “Genesis”.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We're in a big exploration of world building and having a lot of fun with it. We're currently working on a big project inspired by some of our favorite movies from our childhood: Studio Ghibli movies, Lord of the Rings, etc.
We are releasing one song every month from our new concept album titled "Ruby's Castle Island" - a coming of age story told from the perspective of the hero protagonist Ruby who feels stuck inside the box of her perfect world - objectified, lifeless, bored. She longs to feel something real and explore her purpose. The album also explores how we relate to our childhood as we grow older and how no matter where we go, the grass always seems to be greener on the other side.
The first single, "Ruby's Castle Island" tells the story of a little girl who, in order to escape her bedtime, discovers a portal to the world of her favorite movie and becomes her hero "Ruby" from Ruby's Castle Island. The second single "Genesis" explores this character further when the (now grown) woman re-discovers her childhood fantasies to escape her fears around old age and death. The third single "Aldebaran" introduces the balrog-inspired fiery villain of Ruby's Castle Island: the dreaded Aldebaran whom Ruby will fight a final battle for the future of her world. The third single "Aldebaran" comes out December 15 via Mean World Records.
All of our artwork is being created by the amazing Hanna Williams (organic.abundance) who has been essential to bring the vision to life! We also created the "Ruby's Castle Island" video with Andrea and Jason at the Salt Lick Denver and Dani DiMarchi (Codo Productions). They absolutely crushed it and have been invaluable to this project as well.
Since holidays are upon us, what was the best music gift you've received: When I was 8 years old on Christmas Eve 1997, the archangel Sandalphon delivered to me a golden harp upon which I wrote my first song - a tribute to the heavens. As if from a dream, this gift (and at times, this curse) has followed me around from one era to the next. One moment I am bathing in the light of creation, soaking up inspiration from the cherub of my dream; the next I am listless and forgotten trying to reclaim my glow from the relentless march of time. Altogether watching the ages churn another year of life into the annals of history. Nevermore. There were also Christmas cookies.
Website: https://linktr.ee/dethrali
Get Social: We mostly use Tiktok + Instagram.
The Drawn Out
Band Lineup:
Lead vocalist- Cassidy Guttormson
Lead guitarist- Paul Harlan
Keys/Guitar/Vocals - Mackenzie Harlan
Bass - Malena Roberts
Drums - Johnny Moses
Colorado Home: Lakewood
Formed: 2014
Latest Release: our single “Forgiveness” released 10/27/23 Self-released and our next single “Grave Clothes” will be out 12/8/23 self-released
Upcoming Shows: 12/16 at The Black Sheep Supporting The Beaches
About: The Drawn Out is from Denver, Colorado making alternative indie music that will make you head bang, ponder life, and sing your heart out. Formed in 2014 with sisters Mackenzie and Cassidy writing songs in their bedroom and performing them at open mics, they quickly grew into the Denver music scene. Their upcoming EP -Grave Clothes- is releasing over the fall of 2023, and they will be hitting the stage with a set showcasing the record. From their mesmerizing melodies, captivating lyrics, and beautiful sister harmonies, The Drawn Out exists to bring peace to the wandering heart.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We have been releasing 1 song every 6 weeks from our debut EP “Grave Clothes” our final single to finish the EP will be out on 12/8!! We are so excited to have the whole EP out and share it with everyone!…There may also be a Christmas song coming out shortly !
Since holidays are upon us, what was the best music gift you've received: "The best gift I have ever received was when I was 19, my dad realized I was getting very serious about writing music and decided to surprise me with a beautiful Breedlove acoustic guitar. It’s the guitar every single song of ours starts out on, it’s very special and I know there are still many special songs to come out of it!" -Mackenzie
Website: https://thedrawnout.com
Get Social: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook
Esmé Patterson
Former Colorado Home: Denver
Current Location: Nashville
Formed: 2012
Latest Release: Notes From Nowhere, October 10, 2023, Sometimes River Records
About: Gold-selling Esmé Patterson releases her long-awaited 5th full-length album, Notes from Nowhere, early this October; creating a genre-avoidant musical realm that blooms with honesty and magic. Now living in the woods of Tennessee, the Colorado-born singer/songwriter never fails to give her devoted following what they want – something completely new yet somehow familiar.
Esmé emerged from the wreckage of a crowded Colorado folk experiment (Paper Bird) and struck out on her own path in a 2012 solo debut, All Princes, I. Her followup was an AMA-nominated Song of the Year that went Gold in the US and Canada, landed Patterson performances on Letterman and Conan, and brought sold-out shows nationwide. Predictably unpredictable, she deftly ditched the folk/americana tags to offer barbed responses to male-gaze hits in 2015’s Woman to Woman, then to death, sex, and feedback in 2016’s fanged We Were Wild, from which her performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk derived.
Ever provocative, poignant, polymorphic, and prescient (her last album, the apocalypse-themed There Will Come Soft Rains, was released on the first day of Covid19 lockdowns in March 2020), Esmé’s latest release, Notes from Nowhere, returns to the (super)natural world, evoking the chill of dead winter, parched forest lightning, midday moons, and the cicada hum of summer swamps. Esmé’s intense performances arrest her audience in ears-open shared contemplation. Her music churns and crackles until you find yourself frozen, staring into the fire.
Website: https://esmepattersonmusic.com/
INTHEWHALE
Band Lineup:
Nate Valdez (he/him) – guitar, vocals
Eric Riley (he/him) – drums, vocals
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2011
Latest Release: Chosen At Random – LP - October 6th, 2023 – self released
Upcoming Shows: February 24th, 2024 at The Aggie
About: "Dirty, fun, and caked in garage grime, the songs are unconcerned with trends." -Bob Gendron, Chicago Tribune
INTHEWHALE have been turning heads and accumulating a mass of die hard fans and followers thanks to a an explosive live performance and a
small catalogue of raw, passionate recordings. Artists and promoters have caught notice, with the band playing Riot Fest, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Afro Punk, as well as shows with Jane's Addiction, Descendents, The Offspring, Gogol Bordello and more.
In 2018 and 2019, the band released “Dopamine” and “Vanishing Point, two EP's produced by Steve Evetts (The Used, Sepultura, Dillinger Escape Plan) and recorded at the Foo Fighters' famed Studio 606. Dopamine's first week sales made it on to the Billboard Heatseekers, Independent Albums and Heatseekers Mountain (#1) charts, without the support of a label, or mainstream radio play.
2023 was a landmark year for INTHEWHALE, with the October release of “Chosen At Random,” their first ever full length recording. With esteemed rock producer Nick Raskulinecz (Code Orange, Halestorm, Mastodon) at the helm, this recording is the heaviest and most ambitious one yet. Be on the look out for INTHEWHALE in 2024.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Check out the video of behind the scenes footage from the making of our album.
Since holidays are upon us, what was the best music gift you've received: 17 years ago, my old band added a new bassist. At the time I mentioned to him that I was in dire need of a new drumset but couldn't afford it. He told me that he actually had a pretty decent one collecting dust in his house and I could use it for the time being. I obliged him! He was in the band for a few months and actually ended up doing a bunch of shady stuff and eventually just ghosted us outright. He never asked for the drums back, so I consider it an inadvertent gift from him. I used that drumset for every gig I got including INTHEWHALE for the next 10 years!
Website: inthewhalecult.com
Get Social: Linktree
In The Teeth
Band Lineup:
Aaron Bubeck- (he/they) guitar,vocals
Jojo Johnson- (he/him) drums
Jeff Fuller- (he/him) guitar, vocals
Mike Nipp- (he/him) bass, vocals
Colorado Home: Colorado Springs
Formed: 2022
Latest Release: You've Done Enough, Released November 2023, What's Left Records
About: Colorado Springs band "In The Teeth" is comprised of Springs scene vets Mike Nipp, Jeff Fuller, and Johnathan (jojo) Johnson along with newcomer Aaron Bubeck. The band is a mainstay for local venue Vultures and have played their raucous blend of college rock and Midwest indie all across Colorado. Their first album, "You’ve Done Enough" was released on all platforms in November 2023 and is a heartfelt examination of the conflict between the societal pressure to always strive for more and the personal desire to accept and cherish what one has accomplished.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Planning to tour in 2024
Website: intheteeth.com and intheteeth.bandcamp.com
Get Social: Instagram
kissing party
Band Lineup:
Gregg Dolan - Vocals/Guitar
Deirdre Sage - Vocals
Joe Hansen - Guitar
Lee Evans - Bass
Shane Reid - Drums
Colorado Home: We all live in Denver and you can refer to us collectively as They.
Formed: kissing party has always existed, we never formed so we can never break up
Latest Release: Graceless, November 17th, 2023 BbyV Records
About: This is Slop Pop. Meet Kissing Party, your new favorite band whether you like it or not. Every city has those hidden gems that only locals know about, be it a restaurant or bar or a band. In Denver, that band is Kissing Party…for the moment.
Kissing Party is the quintessence of the DIY culture and their effortless aesthetic reflects this. Every aspect of the Kissing Party world – from the music to the artwork, to the videos and t-shirts – is created by the band's main visionary and founder, Gregg Dolan.
Transplants of NY, PA, and OH, Kissing Party makes music like their lives depend on it. Considering the term ‘indie’ to be a useless descriptive term in the 21st century, the pop princess trash artists have dubbed themselves as Slop Pop instead, (a perfectly blended chaos of dream pop, shoegaze & beach goth).
After receiving national attention with critically acclaimed album Mom & Dad (2019), Kissing Party re-released a deluxe edition of their culture classic The Hate Album (2020) and a slew of singles including “Fuck the Future” (2020), “Pig City” (2021), and “Boy with Pipe,” (2022) which garnered airplay from ‘The Mayor of Sunset Strip’ Rodney Bingenheimer’s Sirius XM Underground Garage Show. The band is finally ready to unleash their dirty and dreamy masterpiece Graceless into the wild this fall.
Graceless consists of 10 sleazy pop gems the band describes as “upbeat melancholy.” The songs are instant, intense, & dramatic without a sense of irony but somehow retain a sense of humor that makes you want to drink then dance then drink some more.
Graceless will be released November 17 via the band’s own record label (BbyV Records) which was founded with the help of a fan funded Kickstarter campaign.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We may release a one off Christmas single to BandCamp fans only this year, depending on if we have time.
Since holidays are upon us, what was the best music gift you've received: "One that sticks out is my Mom bought me the Megadeth, Peace Sells…but who was buying tape when I was a kid!" -Gregg
Website: www.thekissingparty.com ( permanently under construction haha )
Get Social: Instagram
mon cher
Band Lineup:
Meghan Holton (she/her) - Lead Vocals, Keys, Guitar
Caitlyn Sullivann (she/her) - Drums, Backing Vocals
Colorado Home: Arvada
Formed: 2020
Latest Release: sweet & heady LP, Nov. 10, 2023, Self-Released
About: mon cher is Denver based artist and producer Meghan Holton. Dreamy synths, emotive vocals, pulsing drum beats, and a hefty dose of nostalgia all combine into mon cher’s unique electronic indie sound.
mon cher’s self-titled debut album was released in July 2020, led by the sad and introspective pop song, "Winter Time". Since that debut, mon cher has continued to evolve her sounds into even dreamier soundscapes and released the sophomore album, "sweet & heady" on November 10, 2023, led by the playfully melancholic "mess" and moody "fate".
Backed by partner, Caitlyn Sullivan, on drums for live performances, the femme duo has some big highlights in 2023. Midwest and West Coast U.S. tours, opened for Soccer Mommy at Levitt Pavilion (3000+ venue), playing Underground Music Showcase and FoCoMx, to name a few. The two continually captivate audiences by bringing mon cher's vibey and arresting sounds to life, and look forward to more shows coming in 2024.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: 2024 is going to be a fantastic year! Working on producing some projects with other artists, and mon cher is going to have some big shows, festivals, and more bops coming. Stay tuned!
Since holidays are upon us, what was the best music gift you've received: Oooo good question. I have had the honor of receiving so many great music gifts. The one that stands out to me is my candy blue, wood-grained American Stratocaster that my dad gave me when I was 12. I was taking music lessons at a local shop every week, and every week I would take this beautiful strat off the wall, play it for my lesson, and then say my long goodbye until the next time. One day, after my lesson, my dad said we could take it home. Little Meg was on top of the world! Went home and haven't stopped playing it since, I'm still in love with the way it sounds, feels, looks. Thanks Dad :)
Website: https://www.moncher.us/
Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Linktree
Serpentine
Band Lineup:
Kathleen Jones (she/her) - Lead vocals, Guitar
David Kimmel (he/him) – Bass, Backup vocals
Joe Ritter (he/him) - Drums
Colorado Home: Fort Collins
Formed: 2020
Latest Release:
Single: “Real” - October 4th, 2023, Autumn Records
Single: “Black Diamond” - August 10, 2023, Autumn Records
Upcoming Shows:
Friday, December 8th - Radio Interview on KRFC
Saturday, December 9th - Gilded Goat, Old Town Fort Collins, 5-8
About: With brilliant rhythms and layered vocals, Serpentine creates an iridescent, groove-laden soundscape that embraces the vibe of late sixties/early seventies rock like Jefferson Airplane, Donovan, and Fleetwood Mac.
A collection of original tunes with groove-rich rhythms and dreamlike vocals nestled within a psychedelic-edged creative aesthetic, the band features Kathleen Jones on guitar and vocals, David Kimmel on bass, and Joe Ritter on drums. Producer and Blues Hall of Fame guitarist amps up the energy on the studio tracks.
Here’s what listeners have to say:
“A groove-lovers dream.”
“A sound that’s magical, trippy, eerie. I love it!"
“Bell bottom pants, paisley shirts, mod belts – that’s where the music takes me.”
“A refreshing journey to then.”
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We’ve been recording at the Blasting Room in Fort Collins and will be releasing an album in early 2024.
Since holidays are upon us, what was the best music gift you've received: My boyfriend gave me the gift of guitar lessons. I’d written and recorded some songs a while back – but couldn’t remember how to play them... so my guitar teacher taught me how to play my own songs : )
Website: https://serpentinesound.com/?et_fb=1&PageSpeed=off
Get Social: Facebook
South of France
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2011
Latest Release: "Universal Order feat. Big Samir" (Single), Dec. 15, 2023, Staycation Records
About: South Of France is an indie-pop band that was initially started by multi-instrumentalist songwriter/producer Jeff Cormack in 2011. Inspired by his love for retro guitar-pop, South Of France began as a spare-time, lo-fi, garage rock project until the indie music and film world noticed his unique ability to create dynamic melody and guitar-driven indie-pop that is centered around his intertwining vocal parts with layers of reverb-soaked harmonies. Their independently released, debut full-length album "Another Boring Sunrise" was released in 2012 and landed them print features in Under The Radar magazine, Filter Magazine and earned several excellent reviews from numerous influential music critics around the world. In 2014 South Of France was listed as one of the top ten reasons to visit Denver by Refinery29 Magazine.
Website: www.southoffrancemusic.com