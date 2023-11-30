The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for December 2023

We close out the year with exciting new music by another dozen Colorado acts from across the Front Range. Hear music from longtime local rock duo INTHEWHALE off their newest album Chosen At Random. Another Denver mainstay, the self-described "slop pop" act kissing party released a new record last month (and if you like holiday music, check out some of the original songs they've released over the years). This fall also saw the fifth new album by Esmé Patterson, a Colorado native who relocated to Nashville a few years ago. Another wistful folk artist is Covenhoven, who has new music out this year with his fifth album set to be released in 2024. South of France is back in the Local 303 with new collaborations, including an unreleased song with Big Samir of The Reminders.



Other artists to keep on your radar sister act The Drawn Out with their catchy brand of indie rock; dreamy electro-pop duo mon cher; and laid-back vibes from the musical collective Brūha. Deth Rali returns with an otherworldly song that will show you just one side of the frontman's psychedelic, genre-bending world. New songs by Fort Collins act Serpentine channel sounds of the late '60s; and Colorado Springs indie rockers In The Teeth excite with new songs from their November debut release. Lastly, Calvin Locklear has released a solo record featuring contributions from artists across the U.S.



You'll hear these artists on Indie 102.3 all month long, and we'd love for you come meet some of them in person, too! Join us for our monthly Local 303 Meetup to celebrate our featured artists and our entire music community. Each meetup features a music meeting where you get to vote on new local songs, a chance to win concert tickets, and a live performance by one of this month's featured artists. This month's meetup takes place on Monday, Dec. 18 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Hi-Dive, located at 7 S. Broadway in Denver. This event is open to everyone 21 and older, and it's free to get in.



Thanks again to Stuart Alden of Ink Lounge who designs a limited edition screen print poster for each meetup. Pick one up while supplies last!



Brūha

Photo: Courtesy of Brūha

Band Lineup:

Fabian Guerrero - Vocals/Guitar he/him

Nicolas Guerrero - Drums he/him

Adam Diaz - Lead Guitar he/him

Dasan Loera - Bass he/him



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: “Ruined” (Single), June 16 2023



About: Fabian Guerrero, a seasoned guitarist and visionary musician, has emerged as a dynamic force in the music scene over the past five years, leaving an indelible mark with his exceptional skills and creative prowess. Born and raised in the vibrant city of Denver, Fabian's musical journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.



In the last half-decade, Fabian has dedicated himself to honing his craft on the guitar, pushing the boundaries of his abilities and exploring diverse musical genres. His journey reached a significant milestone in 2022 when he founded the band "Bruha," a musical collective that would become a personal symbol of innovation and musical fusion.



Bruha quickly became a well known name in the Denver area, captivating audiences with their electrifying performances at renowned venues such as Larimer Lounge and Globe Hall. Fabian's mastery of the guitar, combined with the talents of his bandmates, has elevated Bruha to unprecedented heights in the local music scene.



Fabian's distinctive sound and compelling compositions have not gone unnoticed, earning him multiple appearances on radio stations and features in esteemed publications such as Voyage. His ability to seamlessly blend influences from Mexican guitar music with the edginess of indie rock has set him apart, creating a signature sound that resonates with a diverse audience.



One of the defining aspects of Fabian's musical journey is the profound bond he shares with his bandmates. The members of Bruha, including Fabian Guerrero rhythm Guitar/Vocals (19) Brother Nicolas Guerrero on drums (15), Adam Diaz on lead guitar(20), and Dasan Loera on bass/vocals(21), operate not just as a musical ensemble but as a family. Their camaraderie is evident both on and off the stage, fostering a creative synergy that is the heartbeat of Bruha's success.



The undeniable chemistry within the band has translated into an unforgettable live experience, earning them acclaim and a devoted fan base. Beyond their musical achievements, Bruha has become a symbol of unity, showcasing the power of collaboration and shared passion.



As Fabian Guerrero continues to push the boundaries of his musical journey, his love for Latin music and indie rock remains at the core of his inspiration. With a legacy that already spans the airwaves, news headlines, and prestigious publications, the future holds limitless possibilities for Fabian and Bruha as they continue to redefine the musical landscape.



Since holidays are upon us, what was the best music gift you've received: When i was around 13 my cousin max gifted me a guitar pedal that helped me grab singular tracks and build them into a song, that pedal eventually taught me how to make a song in my own style, which inevitably lead to the creation of Brūha!

Calvin Locklear

Photo: Jordan Locklear

Band Lineup: Live band is Cole Rudy on mandolin/guitar, Gary Sloan on bass, Calvin Locklear on guitar/vocals



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: I started releasing music when I moved to Denver in 2005.



Latest Release: No Particular Plan - released November 9th 2023 - self-released



Upcoming Shows: Dec. 29th at Magic Rat in Ft. Collins



About: For the last 20 years Calvin Locklear has been playing in bands and writing songs in musical hubs like Nashville, Austin, and Denver. With a wide range of influences from Guns N’ Roses to John Prine and an expansive sonic palette his songs are rich and fulfilling. Based in Denver, CO he writes and performs with some of the most talented musicians in the city. Over the last few years he has become prolific in his musical output and 2023 saw 20 new songs released in a variety of genres.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I just finished writing 10 new songs and will start recording another album in the next couple of months. In their raw state, this batch of songs leans towards the tearjerker. But I have some ideas for the studio to hopefully bring out feelings of joy and exuberance in the recordings.



Since holidays are upon us, what was the best music gift you've received: This is totally random. But for Christmas 2000 someone gave me the “Me, Myself, and Irene” soundtrack and I was blown away. So many amazing Steely Dan covers and it introduced me to a lot of artists/bands that I still love today - Marvelous 3, The Push Stars, Ellis Paul, and Pete Yorn to name a few.



Website: calvinlocklear.com



Get Social: Instagram, Spotify, Apple Music