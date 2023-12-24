New migrants face fear and loneliness. But on Colorado’s Eastern Plains, Fort Morgan has a storied support network

To millions of migrants who have crossed the U.S. southern border in the past few years, stepping off greyhound buses in places across America, such feelings can be constant companions. What Simon would find in this unassuming city of a little more than 11,400, however, was a community that pulled her in, connecting her with legal council, charities, schools and soon friends, a unique support network built by generations of immigrants.

In this small town, migrants are building quiet lives, far from big cities like New York, Chicago and Denver that have struggled to house asylum-seekers and from the halls of Congress where their futures are bandied about in negotiations.

AP Amy Bautista Lopez, 7, wearing a traditional dress from the Mexico state of Nuevo Leon, performs during a Posada celebration, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Fort Morgan, Colo. Organizers put on the Posada, a Latin-American tradition based on the religious events of Joseph and Mary searching for shelter before the birth of Jesus, as a way for migrants in Colorado to feel a sense of unity during the holiday season. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Fort Morgan migrant community has become a boon for newcomers, nearly all of whom arrive from perilous journeys to new challenges: pursuing asylum cases; finding a paycheck big enough for food, an attorney and a roof; placing their kids in school; and navigating a language barrier, all while facing the threat of deportation.

The United Nations used the community, 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Denver, as a case study for rural refugee integration after a thousand Somalis arrived to work in meatpacking plants in the late 2000s. In 2022, grassroots groups sent migrants living in mobile homes to Congress to tell their stories.

In the last year, hundreds more migrants have arrived in Morgan County. More than 30 languages are spoken in Fort Morgan’s only high school, which has translators for the most common languages and a phone service for others. On Sundays, Spanish is heard from the pulpits of six churches.

The demographic shift in recent decades has forced the community to adapt: Local organizations hold monthly support groups, train students and adults about their rights, teach others how to drive, ensure kids are in school and direct people to immigration attorneys.

Simon herself now tells her story to those stepping off buses. The community can't wave away the burdens, but they can make them lighter.

AP A candle burns as people gather for a Posada celebration, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Fort Morgan, Colo. Organizers put on the Posada, a Latin-American tradition based on the religious events of Joseph and Mary searching for shelter before the birth of Jesus, as a way for migrants in Colorado to feel a sense of unity during the holiday season. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“It’s not like home where you have your parents and all of your family around you,” Simon tells those she meets in grocery stores and school pickup lines. “If you run into a problem, you need to find your own family.”

The work has grown amid negotiations in Washington, D.C., on a deal that could toughen asylum protocols and bolster border enforcement.

On a recent Sunday, advocacy groups organized a posada, a Mexican celebration of the biblical Joseph and Mary seeking shelter for Mary to give birth and being turned away until they were given the stable.