Colorado’s ballroom scene is about fierce runway-style competitions and creating safe spaces

Michael Roberson is a New York City-based university professor, advocate, activist, artist, curator, and leader within the LGBTQ community. He is also the co-creator of the nation’s only Black gay research group and the National Black Gay Men’s Advocacy Coalition. Davry Glamm Lauren is a professional dancer with Cleo Parker-Robinson Dance Theatre who is widely considered an architect of Colorado’s ballroom scene. Dominique Jackson, who stars in the FX television series, “Pose,” which highlights the culture, has been described as an iconic “Ballroom Hall of Famer.”

Here are some of the highlights from their conversation.

On the evolution of ballroom culture

“Initially houses were named after five women and it was mother/ daughter, but then in 1973, the very first gay man walked a ball named Erskine Christian. He walked for Models Magazine and it entered gay men to participate. And then you begin to see houses out of Brooklyn being created, House of Chanel, House of Ebony, to bring a certain kind of masculinity in ballroom. Then houses became mother, father, and children. And houses have saved lives when you think about the AIDS epidemic when there was no one addressing our issues, it was these houses and house parents who organized, who mobilized, who got monies together to bury people, to take care of people. Houses have built people up, houses have sent people to college.”

– Michael Roberson, New York City-based university professor, advocate, activist, artist, curator, and leader within the LGBTQ+ community.

Courtesy: Elizabeth Carpio The 2023 Black Fantasy Ball hosted by Black Pride Colorado. Contestants competed in various categories before judges at the James Bond-themed affair held in Denver, in December 2023.

On Colorado’s burgeoning ballroom scene

“When I moved to Denver from Ohio in 2013, I used to go around to all the gay clubs. I was definitely a club kid growing up, so when I moved here, I was still in that zone because that's what I was used to. And when I went out, I didn't see anything like me, but that didn't stop me. I would just go vogue in a corner, like this is what I'm doing, regardless. If the beat drops, I'm going to be squatting somewhere in a corner or in the middle of the floor. People started acknowledging that, but they didn't know what I was doing. Some people knew what it was, but they didn't know how to do it. So, I just felt alone honestly in the ballroom culture; not in the LGBTQIA+ community. But I just kept going with it and then one club had a ball and we attended this ball and realized that this community needs some help because they don't know what to do. They all just watched the television series Pose.”

– Davry Glamm Lauren, Denver-based ballroom enthusiast and professional dancer with Cleo Parker-Robinson Dance