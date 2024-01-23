Everything you need to know about Underground Music Showcase 2024
Presale tickets available now
Your first chance to snag first tier tickets is coming up! Mark your calendars and tell all your fest-friends. Presale for UMS 2024 is Thursday January 25th at 10am MST. Purchase them here.
Artist applications are now open
Calling all artists: the Underground Music Showcase has opened its artist submissions. What does that mean? If you're a Colorado musician looking to grace one of the many stages at the festival this year, you'll want to apply. You'll have the opportunity to spotlight your talents on South Broadway for thousands of attendees thirsting for new music discovery! Artists in all stages of their careers are encouraged to apply. Find all the details here. Move quick, deadline is February 22nd!
Underground Music Showcase announces its 2024 return
The best festival of the summer is back: the Underground Music Showcase! Back for another rowdy weekend on South Broadway is the three day music festival. Block off your calendar for July 26 through 28. This is a must-not-miss event!
We'll continue to update this article as new information drops.
