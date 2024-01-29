The Best Local 303 Acts of 2023!
Looking back, 2023 was another amazing year for Colorado music; from emerging artists to legendary local acts, we are proud of who we shared with you in our Local 303! For one final celebration of last year's artists, you all showed up for the local music scene by casting your vote for the ones that stood out to you the most. Thank you to the bands for your creativity and sharing your music with us and to the fans and listeners for taking some time to help shape the countdown.
Tune in Friday February 2nd to More From the Local 303 at 9pm as we count down the Top 15! Congrats to our Number 1 act who will be invited to our studio for a session that will be released on 303 Day! Wait there's more...
Save the date: We are currently confirming the lineup of our 303 Day Concert at Number 38 on March 3rd where three of the top bands will perform!
Here's your Top 15 Local 303 of 2023:
15. DNA Picasso
Colorado Home: Aurora
Formed: I started making music in 2017 professionally
Latest Release: The Colour Blü which was released March 2, 2023
14. mon cher
Band Lineup: Meghan Holton (she/her) - Lead Vocals, Keys, Guitar and Caitlyn Sullivann (she/her) - Drums, Backing Vocals
Colorado Home: Arvada
Formed: 2020
Latest Release: sweet & heady LP, Nov. 10, 2023, Self-Released
13. Jesus Christ Taxi Driver
Band Lineup: Ian Ehrhart: Guitar, Vocals Will Ehrhart: Drums, VocalsColin Kelly: Guitar, VocalsRiley Merano: Bass, Vocals
Colorado Home: Fort Collins/Denver
Formed: May 2022
Latest Release: Lick My Soul, 7/7/23, DaddyRock Records
12. May Be Fern
Band Lineup: Madi Spillman - Lead Guitar, she/her, Hannah May - Keys/Lead Vocal, she/her, Kate Fern - Bass/Lead Vocal, she/her, Carleen Jeffers, Drums, they/them
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: January, 2022
Latest Release: Ok Grandma, Your Turn released on March 11th, 2023
11. bellhoss
Band Lineup: Sarah Ault (she/they) - backing vocals, Nirantha Balogopal (she/they) - lead guitar, Michael Everett (he/him) - drums, Becky Hostetler (she/they) - vocals, lead guitar, Neil McCormick (he/him) - bass
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2017
Latest Release: "Better Now" (single) - released July 28, 2023 with Recessive Goth Records (Becky's pet project label with Barry Osborne)
10. Meta Sarmiento
Colorado Home: Aurora
Formed: 2010
Latest Release: Jungle Rules, June 16th 2023, MetaMob
9. Sour Magic
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: We started in the fall of 2021 and we were fully formed by spring 2022 when our singer Kyle joined.
Latest Release: We self-released our 3rd single "High Tide" on Mar. 10, 2023
8. The Dollhouse Thieves
Band Lineup: Niki Tredinnick (she/her): Vocals, rhythm guitar, woodwinds, Luke Tredinnick (he/him): Vocals, keys, brass, accordion, Stephen Dexter Bott (he/him): Drums, Ryan Self (he/him): Bass, synth bass, Jacy James Anderson (he/him): Lead guitar, vocals
Colorado Home: Denver/Fort Collins
Formed: 2015, as an acoustic folk rock trio (have changed our sound and added more members)
Latest Release: “Take Me Down” (single), Aug. 12, 2023, Self-Released
7. The Drawn Out
Band Lineup: Lead vocalist- Cassidy Guttormson, Lead guitarist- Paul Harlan, Keys/Guitar/Vocals - Mackenzie Harlan, Bass - Malena Roberts, Drums - Johnny Moses
Colorado Home: Lakewood
Formed: 2014
Latest Release: “Grave Clothes,” 12/8/23, self-released
6. Wildermiss
Band Lineup: Emma Cole (she/her) - Vox, Keys, Joshua Hester (he/him) - Guitar, Caleb Thoemke (he/him) - Drums
Former Colorado Home: Denver
Current Location: Nashville, TN
Formed: 2017
Latest Release: Levitate out on October 27, 2023
5. Jaguar Stevens
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2021
Latest Release: Jaguar Stevens (self-titled album)
4. Virgi Dart
Colorado Home: Boulder
Formed: I've been professionally singing for 15 years but started my solo project in 2019.
Latest Release: "Te Vi y No Me Morí", released on November 8th 2022 and the video released on January 15th 2023, Coll Music.
3. The Trujillo Company
Band Lineup: Mike Trujillo (he/him) - Guitar, Lead Vocals / Leny Trujillo (he/him) - Drums / Mark Hibl (he/him) - Bass, Vocals
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2017
Latest Release: "4 Arrows" (album), August 25, 2023, Self-Released
2. Elektric Animals
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2018
Latest Release: Channels EP, Self-Released, May 2022
1. Ipecac
Band Lineup: Ariadnee Ziady (She/Her), Kanyon Dickerson (He/Him), Tayte Eubanks (He/Him), Isabella Osborne (She/Her)
Colorado Home: Broomfield
Formed: 2017
Latest Release: Everyone Deserves Love (Latest Single), Release Date is 7/7/2023, Record Label is Sailor Records
You made it!
