Aurora Police Department releases data in a step towards transparency. Community wants to see more

In addition to data on crime and uses of force by police, the portal currently has a page for demographics of the Aurora Police Department by age, gender, race, ethnicity, years of service and internal measures like rank within the department. APD Division Chief Chris Juul said that’s something the community has been asking about.

Juul said APD officers have realized that residents don’t know as much about the department and how it operates as employees had assumed.

Now, he said, “I think we recognize the importance of sharing the data we collect with the community.”

He sees the portal’s launch as part of the department’s efforts for “continuous improvement.”

Gianina Horton, who lives in Aurora, co-leads the Denver Justice Project and serves on the community council with Fields, said, “It definitely is phase one of a portal that needs more time and effort and intention when it comes to the data that the community is really interested in seeing.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Executive Director of the nonprofit Denver Justice Project, Gianina Horton, a community member working with Aurora’s consent decree monitor, asks a question about police reform efforts during a progress report session, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at the Aurora Municipal Center.

The transparency portal will evolve to show other data and information, and APD wants community input on what to include.

APD plans to add information about complaints or commendations related to interactions with police. Historically, data about complaints have been released in annual reports, but Schlanger said it should be made available on the portal closer to real-time.

Horton and Fields said being able to see that information, as well as commendations for police work, is crucial.

Fields believes that transparency about positive police interactions could help morale in the department, and on the flip side, “I should be able to put in an officer’s badge number and see if he’s been written up. It should be that easy,” she said.

Disciplinary actions for officers who violate policies; information about cold cases; and how the demographics of the community compare with data about arrests and uses of force are all areas the community council would like to see added to the portal, as part of the overarching goal of improving public safety.

Juul said the department already plans to add data about how many contacts with police are initiated by the public and how many are initiated by officers; and data about what comes out of contacts with officers, like whether people are arrested or given a summons or a ticket.

He wants to hear from residents about what other data they want to see on the new portal, and it has a link to offer feedback.

On the page showing demographics of the Police Department, Fields would like it to add information about how many officers live in Aurora or Arapahoe County, and the racial make-up of those officers. She also wants to know the demographics of people who started but did not make it through Police and Fire Department training, to see if that information supports claims that it’s difficult to recruit people of color into those roles.

“How can we close the gap to make sure that if they want to be a police officer, they're afforded that opportunity and it results in them working in the community that they grew up in and came from?,” Fields said. “Because that's the model of real, true community policing: That you live in the community, you know the people in your community, and you're not afraid of the people in your community.”

Accessibility of the data is another issue, according to Fields and Horton, who want to see the data presented in a way that’s more easily understandable than the initial launch.

“Aurora is so diverse with socioeconomics, with language, with overall class background,” Horton said. “We want people to be able to understand the numbers in a way that resonates with their lives, with their lived experiences.”

Fields suggested the department hold community forums where people are shown how to use the data portal and navigate the information that’s now available, and she intends to be part of that effort.

“I think the more data that we can present through this portal, the better off we'll be,” Schlanger said. “Really, nothing that government agencies do should be secret or kept from the public, except in very rare circumstances.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Maisha Fields, s community member working with Aurora’s consent decree monitor, speaks with Jeff Schlanger, of the company that is independently overseeing Aurora Police Dept. reforms, IntegrAssure, during a progress report session, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at the Aurora Municipal Center.

The release of the portal does not alleviate all the concerns about data raised by the consent decree monitor.

In October 2023, Schlanger noted that Aurora was behind schedule in collecting and reporting out data about its interactions with the public.

The consent decree specifically instructs Aurora to track arrests and summonses issued for charges of failure to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest and criminal trespass; and to monitor misdemeanor arrest outcomes. The Attorney General’s office required these data points because the use of these charges could reveal practices of discriminatory policing.

Juul said APD is working on compiling that information, but hasn’t delivered it to the consent decree monitor or to the public. He said APD has always been good at data collection, but that, “We have not had mechanisms to use that data for self-improvement in the way that we are now.”

Schlanger said APD’s new transparency portal doesn’t address all of the deficiencies he identified, and that it was not meant to. He expects to release more details on their progress in April 2024, but for now, he said that some of the data collection concerns have been addressed or are being addressed, and he’s continuing to watch it closely.

The consent decree is entering a new phase: For more than a year, the focus has been on writing new policies around using force, among other things. Now, the independent overseer will test whether Aurora Police and Fire are putting those policies into practice in interactions with the community.

“The real question for the public is, ‘Okay, am I feeling this on the streets of Aurora?’ And that is what we will be testing,” Schlanger said.