The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for March 2024

This month Local 303 will be highlighting our ongoing support of women musicians from Colorado's thriving scene during Women's History Month. Naturally, we believe in actively creating a more equitable and vibrant music community for all on the radio and beyond. So this month we shift the focus to learning about how women in music in Colorado have faced significant barriers and discrimination within the music industry and celebrate those artists who are overcoming through their talents, dedication, and hard work.



Trinidad's Midwife got her start a decade ago in Denver's DIY music scene as a fixture at Rhinoceropolis with her "heaven metal" sound that is truly cinematic. Blending her experience in opera mixed with her love pop, you will hear the latest from Denver's Uhl. For your rock fix, we have pop-punk rockers Capture This featuring the powerhouse vocals of frontwoman Leah Drost while Isabel Daninger fronts Circling Girl a nostalgic dream pop rock band.



Tune in for new songs by indie folk songwriter Louise, Lately who just released a full-length record. Zoë Coz teamed up former Local 303 musician Bryce Menchaca for her debut indie folk single and we are also featuring the first singles from Lisa Finck; both acts have new music on the way. Elyse Thereose has made her return to music in nearly a decade with new music inspired by 90s alternative and synth pop.



And this month we have indie folk from Lonely Choir back in the Local 303 with new music that highlights her clever, yet humorous songwriting. This project of Rachael McCuaig will perform at our Local 303 Meetup!



Outside of Denver, we have Longmont hip-hop artist, by way of Southern Florida, Sunshiiine, who truly spreads sunshine in her featured track this month. Boulder artist Birdie Wren will soar on-air this month with her debut single. Last, from Grand Junction, crêpe girl returns with new infectious indie pop love songs.



You'll hear these artists on Indie 102.3 all month long, and we'd love for you come meet some of them in person, too! Join us for our monthly Local 303 Meetup to celebrate our featured artists and our entire music community. Each meetup features a music meeting where you get to vote on new local songs, a chance to win concert tickets, and a special live performance. The meetup takes place on Monday, Mar. 25 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Hi-Dive, located at 7 S. Broadway in Denver. This event is open to everyone 21+ and free admission.



Thanks to Stuart Alden of Ink Lounge who designs a limited edition screen print poster for each meetup, only 50 printed and available by donation.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!

Birdie Wren

Photo: Caroline Rejman

Band Lineup:

Birdie Wren (She/Her)-Guitar, Vocals

Harrison Pena (He/Him)-Guitar

Michael Carmen Yon III (He/Him)-Guitar, Drums, Keys, Vocals

Travis Keys (He/Him)-Bass



Colorado Home: Boulder



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: “Winter” (Single), Self-Release, Feb 2, 2024



About: Birdie Wren is a 19 year old musician from Boulder, CO. Nearly three and a half years after releasing her debut project “Time Changes'' under the name Tulum, Birdie is undertaking a new musical endeavor. Set to leave Colorado in January of 2023, Birdie decided to stay after the recording of her latest song. “Winter” is a composition born from heartbreak that has gradually revealed itself to be a symbol of growth and change. Birdie was approached by local musicians (Carmen Michael Yon III, Harrison Peña, and Calder Haubrich of Boulder band On the Dot) to work on one of their songs. Realizing the collaboration was a good musical and personal fit, the group recorded a quick demo for “Winter”. A year later, the group (now organized under Toludo Records) with the addition of longtime friend and Tulum collaborator Travis Keys, set out to record a higher quality version. During the session, the song transformed from a short demo to a long-form, atmospheric, post-rock experiment. “Winter” is an amalgamation of emotion, collaboration, and hard work. With their first song under their belt, Birdie and the folks at Toludo Records are excited to create their first full length album together.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about for 2024: We are creating a full length album, and will be releasing more singles before then!



What women musicians inspire you? All of my bandmates (The Galentines), Linda and Essie Horne, Codi Jantsch, Emily Zalevsky. Being able to do the thing I love with such talented people I love has changed my life for the better. Seeing what everyone contributes to our project is so inspiring and fun. Every single person has ideas that shine through and the songs we create are a complex and full combination of all of our personalities, experiences, and love for the craft. Check out Linda Horne’s debut EP, Sun is a Woman, streaming everywhere!



Get Social: Birdie Wren Instagram, On The Dot Instagram, The Galentines Instagram, Travis Keys Instagram

Capture This

Photo: Morgan Elizabeth

Band Lineup:

Leah Drost (she/her) - Lead Vocals

Alex Balister (he/him) – Lead Guitar, Backing Vocals

Andrew Wilson (he/him) – Rhythm Guitar, Backing Vocals

Zach Brennan (he/him) – Bass Guitar, Backing Vocals

Joey Samuel (he/him) – Drums



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2021



Latest Release: "Sleepwalk With Me," October 13, 2023, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

LunaFest Music Festival: April 22, 2024 at DV8 Distillery

Fluorescents Album Release Show: July 6, 2024 at Herman’s Hideaway



About: Capture This, the driving force in nostalgic 2000’s pop-punk has an irresistible blend of powerhouse vocals, upbeat tempos, and harmonic guitar riffs. Their lyrics capture the highs and lows of youth, rebellion and the pursuit of self-discovery. Since their formation in 2021, the 5-piece band has been tearing up stages and carving out their own space in the heart of pop-punk revival. The release of their single, Echoes garnered attention, where they played alongside A Day To Remember, The Maine, Jimmy Eat World, Silversun Pickups and girlfriends. Their continued momentum in the pop-punk music

scene landed them a show with the Plain White T's and Pollyanna at The Summit.



The band is also a strong advocate for women empowerment. Last year they organized the 1st annual Female Fronted Fest at Number Thirty-Eight. The

event showcased female-fronted bands, business entrepreneurs and non-profit organizations. The collaborations between these creatives and businesses fostered community support and success.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about for 2024: We have several new songs we’re

releasing soon!



What women musicians inspire you? Charlotte Sands, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa



Website: https://bandcapturethis.com/home



Get Social: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook