Serve It! pride party returns to Meow Wolf

For the third year in a row, Serve It!, Indie 102.3's LGBTQ+ show, hosts a pride month kick off party at Meow Wolf Denver. In previous years the event has focused on Colorado talent like DJs, musicians, and drag performers. This year proves to be no different, as planner and Host Demi Harvey curates the all queer lineup (details TBA). Just announced on March 26, Latine pop singer Empress Of will headline the show and there will be an after party in the exclusive bar Sips (with a Z). Tickets will start at $30 for general admission, VIP upgrade is $55. Tickets have gone on sale now. Check this article for more updates!

BETHANY VARGAS