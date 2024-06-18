Indie 102.3 Honors Juneteenth

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19th, marks the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the United States. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the freedom of those still enslaved. The melding of "June" and "nineteenth," has grown into a nationwide celebration of African American freedom, progress and culture.



Juneteenth provides an opportunity for Black Indie artists to highlight themes of liberation, identity, and cultural pride. Artists use their platforms to express their heritage, struggles, triumphs, and JOY! Black Indie artists contribute to a deeper understanding and appreciation of their cultural legacy, fostering a sense of solidarity and inspiration for future generations.



We have shared some songs by Black artists that express joy, perseverance, and overcoming. Stream our playlist and listen to Indie 102.3.