This weekend, a host of conferences, festivals, concerts, and gallery openings sweep the state. Plus, enjoy peach festivals on the Front Range and the Western Slope – and the season’s final Film on the Rocks.

Arts and culture news of the week

48 Hours of Socially Engaged Art & Conversation Summit

This two-day summit and celebration, supported by Denver Arts and Venues, invites cultural organizations, non-profits, artists, and individuals to share their expertise on cultural responsiveness, social responsibility and collective leadership. The event aims to promote positive social change through creativity and innovation.

48 Hours of Socially Engaged Art & Conversation Summit takes place on Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood. View a schedule of events and registration information here.

Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Studio Loft

Colorado’s Elusive Ingredient was the shadowcast whose live performances shaped monthly Rocky Horror shows at Denver’s Landmark Esquire Theatre for 24 years. But that theater closed on July 18, leaving a hole for many who loved the full Rocky experience. Now the group is back in action for a participatory screening of this cult classic – just at a different venue.



The audience is encouraged to join Colorado’s Elusive Ingredient for performative fun by yelling callbacks, singing and dancing throughout the film. ‘Throw bags’ will also be available for purchase before the show, providing viewers with classic essentials to wear, toss and more.

Rocky Horror Picture Show screens at the Studio Loft on the top floor of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at 9:30, doors open at 8:30. Tickets are $16.50.

Opening Reception for “Views from the Street” at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center

Yojimbo Jack An untitled photograph that is one of Yojimbo Jack's three images in "Views from the Street," a new exhibition at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center.

“Views From the Street” is a curated group exhibition featuring 18 photographers – nine Denver artists and nine international artists — from the Women Street Photographers group.

From depictions of Georgia’s rural Adjara region on the Black Sea coast, to fresh interpretations of Denver’s urban scenes, the exhibition is “infused with elements of playfulness and profound observation,” said curator Samantha Johnston.

“If you say ‘street photography,’ I think people automatically connect to New York City and to big metropolitan areas,” Johnston said. But what she enjoyed about curating the show was finding images that weren’t “just about the big expanse of a huge city… but also these small moments captured” by people who are looking – and seeing – a wide variety of life on the street.”

“Views from the Street” is up at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center from Aug. 16 through Oct. 5. Opening reception from 6 - 9 p.m. on Aug. 16. Other special programming with local and national artists will take place in August and September. More information about artist conversations and walking tours here.

Friday, Aug. 16

BRDG Project Art Auction

The mission of BRDG Project (pronounced “Bridge Project”) is to bring local arts back to the heart of Denver’s shifting neighborhoods by bridging artist, gallery, youth and underserved communities together in an accessible and engaging space. The art auction features fifty handpicked regional artists, with the proceeds supporting the artists and BRDG Project programming.

BRDG Project Art Auction takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with early access for VIPs at 5 p.m. The silent auction ends at 8:20 p.m. Admission is free.

Miguel Espinoza Fusion and Ojo de la Luna at Dazzle

The downtown Denver jazz club spotlights two bands that cross musical borders Friday evening. First up is Miguel Espinoza Fusion. The group’s music has strong roots in flamenco, classical and jazz, with sounds that range from North African rhythms to Celtic whimsy and Brazilian expressions. The second booking of the night is Ojo de la Luna is a local Denver band performing music that combines Latin and alternative sensibilities.

Doors for Miguel Espinoza Fusion are at 5:30, show at 6:30. Doors for Ojo De Luna open at 9 p.m., show at 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15-30.

Sierra Ferrell at Mission Ballroom

Sierra Ferrell’s music incorporates elements of folk, bluegrass, gypsy jazz, and Latin styles such as tango and calypso. Her opener is Nick Shoulders, a country singer-songwriter with roots in punk rock.

Sierra Ferrell at Mission Ballroom. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $56.25.

Opening Reception for “Shifting Paradigms” at 931 Gallery

This multi-dimensional show by local artist Denise Demby highlights the “movement and energy in abstraction.” Demby creates works in a stream of consciousness. “There are no rules for expression,” she has said — and this free-form sensibility shows up in her work. Admission to the opening reception is free.

Opening reception for “Shifting Paradigms” from 5 to 9 p.m. at 931 Gallery in Denver’s Santa Fe Arts District. The show is on view through Sept. 15 and Demby will host a talk on Aug. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band & Railroad Earth at Levitt Pavilion

Join two beloved Colorado jam bands, Leftover Salmon and Yonder Mountain String Band, alongside guest Railroad Earth, for an evening of Bluegrass and Americana inspired music.

Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band and Railroad Earth at Levitt Pavilion. Doors at 4 p.m., show at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $66-$77.

Saturday, Aug. 17

11th Annual Aurora Global Fest

Global Fest is a multicultural experience celebrating the diverse people and communities that call Aurora home.

The family-friendly event includes two stages with musical and dance performances, local food trucks, an international marketplace, a Parade of Nations, a fashion show, children’s activities and more.

Global Fest provides opportunities for local vendors and businesses to interact with thousands of community members. Attendees can also access important resources dealing with health, acquiring documents, food and other services.

Global Fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn. Admission is free.

Solteca Fiesta + Mercado at Hijos del Sol in Denver

The mercado and fiesta at this handicrafts boutique near the Broncos’ stadium will feature over 100 indigenous and Latinx artists and vendors from more than 20 countries, as well as live DJs and food from Xatrucho.

Solteca Fiesta + Mercado takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hijos del Sol in Denver’s Sun Valley neighborhood. Admission is free.

Fort Collins Peach Festival

The Fort Collins Peach Festival will feature live music, vendors, food, beer, and more. Well-behaved dogs welcome.

Fort Collins Peach Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Civic Center Park. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids under 12.

Northern Colorado Bonsai Show

The ancient Japanese art of bonsai involves training trees using horticultural techniques and traditional aesthetics in unique and beautiful ways that can take decades to come to full form. Visitors to this show will be able to view a selection of bonsai from the 2024 National American Bonsai Society show and engage with bonsai professionals.

Northern Colorado Bonsai Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins. Admission to the gardens ranges from $8-11.

12th Annual Front Range Wine Festival

This year’s Front Range Wine Festival features over 30 Colorado wineries and 50 retail vendors, plus live music and food.

Front Range Wine Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Main Community Park in Windsor. Tickets are $50 online and $60 at the gate.

9th Annual Manitou Heritage Brew Festival

The Manitou Springs Heritage Brew Festival features over 20 breweries, live music from local artists, yard games and good times.

Manitou Heritage Brew Festival takes place at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs from noon to 5 p.m.

Big Wild with Twen at Red Rocks

Big Wild is an electronic producer, songwriter, vocalist and sound engineer whose live shows often feature him switching back and forth between multiple instruments. The evening’s opening act is Twen, a Nashville-based indie-rock duo whose current drummer is a Denver musician.

Big Wild at Red Rocks starts at 7:30, doors at 6:30. Tickets start at $94.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club at Levitt Pavilion

Slim Cessna's Auto Club is a local country rock band known for lyrics that describe religious and apocalyptic imagery. Opening is Bluebook, a local indie rock band that describes itself as a “haunting apocalyptic lounge project.”

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club at Levitt Pavilion starts at 5 p.m., doors at 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Shakey Graves at Dillon Amphitheater

Shakey Graves brings his mix of blues, folk, country and rock to the high country with special guest Atta Boy.

Shakey Graves at Dillon Amphitheater. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets ranging from $54.05 to $65.41.

All Weekend

Mimesis Documentary Festival

Courtesy of Mimesis A still from "Heaven Rain Flows Sweetly" (2023) by Shasha Li, screening at the 2024 Mimesis Documentary Festival.

One of Colorado’s most unique film festivals returns to Boulder for its fifth year, bringing a wide array of documentary arts to live and virtual audiences. 2024 programming also includes a special “Moving Creatures” category highlighting documentaries that address nature-based, rather than technology-based, climate solutions.

“We are very artist-focused, very community-oriented, and you're going to see work at Mimesis that you're not going to see anywhere else,” said Eric Coombs Esmail, the director of the Center for Documentary and Ethnographic Media at CU Boulder, which puts on the event.

Mimesis Documentary Festival takes place from Aug. 14 - 18 at the Dairy Arts Center and other venues in Boulder, as well as online. Passes start at $30, but are free for CU students.

56th Annual Palisade Peach Festival

A vibrant celebration of Palisade's rich agricultural history, this event features the Peach Chef Cuisine, where chefs exhibit their unique peach-inspired dishes, a kids play area, live music, the Peach Pit Bar and a variety of vendors and food trucks.

Palisade Peach Festival. Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $5 for Children and $10 for adults.

Raizado Festival in Aspen

Courtesy of Raizado Festival Raizado Festival in Aspen.

Raizado Festival started three years ago as a celebration of Latine culture. The festival was created to highlight the powerful contributions of Latine people across industries and sectors and unite the Latine community and its allies by creating space for artists, organizers, thought leaders and others to address issues that impact the community.

“Raizado means deeply rooted” in Portuguese, explained co-founder Monica Ramírez. “The significance of the festival is to show that the Latinx community is deeply rooted in the fabric of the United States, and we always have been.”

Raizado Festival takes place from Aug. 15 - 18, with a free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 17. at Aspen Meadows Resort.

“Wicked” continues its run at the Buell Theatre

This Broadway sensation looks at events in the Land of Oz from a different angle. From the production description: Long before Dorothy arrives, the story introduces audiences to another young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets an exceptionally popular, bubbly blonde, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Wicked performances on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. the production runs through Aug. 25. Tickets starting at $56.35.

A Chorus Line from Phamaly Theatre Company

As the company describes it: “A Chorus Line” takes a look at a single day in the lives of seventeen dancers as they vie for a job in the chorus of a Broadway show. Discomfort among the group grows as director Zach asks for more than a traditional dance callback and begins probing into the lives of the various auditionees. As the musical continues, audiences begin to view the dancers individuality in a medium which often demands uniformity. Phamaly’s unique focus on centering actors with disabilities takes on new dimensions in this new production of a Broadway classic.

A Chorus Line performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The production runs through Aug. 25. Tickets starting at $46.

Breckenridge International Festival of Arts

Breckenridge International Festival of Arts is a 10-day celebration of adventure, creativity, nature and play. Local, national and international artists create an eclectic mix of music, dance, film, visual arts and family entertainment rooted in mountain culture and the natural environment. The festival features dozens of free and family-friendly events, as well as paid events, in the cultural venues, public parks, trails and open spaces of Breckenridge.

Breckenridge International Festival of Arts runs from Aug. 16 - 25. View a full program of events here.

Telluride Mushroom Festival

Courtesy of Telluride Mushroom Festival Telluride Mushroom Festival.

The Telluride Mushroom Festival celebrates all things fungi, with events ranging from foray and mushroom ID sessions, to hands-on demonstrations — all led by mycological experts. Programming also includes lectures on psychedelic research, decriminalization, and cultivation. Plus, there’s a parade!

Telluride Mushroom Festival takes place from Aug. 14-18. GA passes are $489.54 and individual tickets are available for select workshops.

Closing weekend for Empire of Solitude at Buntport Theater

Empire of Solitude, performed by Flamboyán Theatre, is about the last days of Puerto Rican feminist poet Julia de Burgos.

Empire of Solitude showtimes are 7 p.m on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $20 - 40.

11th Annual Park Hill Art Festival

This outdoor fine art and craft show features 90 professional artists from Colorado and beyond, displaying paintings, sculptures, metalworks, glass, prints and drawings, ceramics, mixed media works, jewelry, fiber arts and photography.

Park Hill Art Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park Hill Masonic Lodge. Admission is free.

Paranormal Cirque in Grand Junction

Paranormal Cirque is an R-rated creation combining theater, circus and cabaret. Guests fall into a parallel world, surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents. Circus acts will include a Wheel of Death, magic and more.

Paranormal Cirque at the Grand Junction Mall runs from Aug. 16 - 19. Find showtimes here. Tickets range from $20-65. No children under 13 allowed. Teens 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Looking ahead

Film on the Rocks Mad Max: Fury Road

This is the final installment of Film on the Rocks for the 2024 season. The movie will be preceded by a pre-show concert, featuring the winner of the Colorado Native Sundown Throwdown, a Battle of the Bands contest on Aug. 16.

Film on the Rocks doors open at 6:30, pre-show performance start at 7 and “Mad Max: Fury Road” starts at 8:30 p.m. GA tickets are $23.75.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

