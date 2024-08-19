WATCH | LISTEN: Day 1 of the 2024 DNC where President Biden is set to kick off the convention, hand off party to VP Harris

Now Playing

The first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention will begin Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. MT

The 2024 Democratic National Convention events began today in Chicago, Ill. Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected to attend. The theme of the DNC this year is “For the People, For Our Future,” with Monday night focusing on "the People."

During the four-day convention, Democrats plan on presenting themselves as fully unified behind Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the presidential race in July, will keynote the opening day of the convention – rather than close it out on Thursday as originally planned.

Here are some of Monday's top speakers:

UAW leader Shawn Fain

Hillary Clinton

Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky

Democratic lawmakers , including Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Raphael Warnock of Georgia; U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Jasmine Crockett of Texas, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

, including Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Raphael Warnock of Georgia; U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Jasmine Crockett of Texas, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Jim Clyburn of South Carolina. Conservative commentator and former Trump supporter Rich Logis

First Lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley Biden.

