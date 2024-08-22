Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state Aug. 23-25

This weekend, enjoy outdoor concerts, cultural celebrations and wine and beer festivals. Plus, catch a rare and newly-restored film or read a book to a dog!

Arts and culture news of the week

Colorado State Fair opens this weekend in Pueblo

This annual festival of all things Colorado started in 1872 and continues to feature ten days of live entertainment, ag exhibits, food, beer and more. From the Green Chili Championship to carnival rides and monster trucks, the event is a family-friendly way to celebrate Colorado state culture.

Colorado State Fair & Rodeo takes place at the Pueblo Fairgrounds from Aug. 23 through Sept. 2. Find the full festival schedule here.

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox sold, will close temporarily

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, a historic peep-show-turned-dinner-and-music-club, has changed hands.

In 2015, after years of remodeling, restaurateur Justin Cucci opened Ophelia’s in a historic brownstone at 1215 20th Street in Denver. The “gastro-brothel,” with small, farm-to-table style plates, craft cocktails and a Victorian cat-house vibe, was reminiscent of the other restaurants in his Edible Beats portfolio. Downstairs, Ophelia’s is also home to a 400-person venue, booked by Live Nation.

This week, Eric Pirritt, a former Live Nation promoter who worked closely with Cucci, announced that he will be the venue’s new owner.

The sale will close on Friday, August 30. That night, a live '90s and 2000s hip-hop and R&B show will wrap the venue’s current era before Pirritt closes Ophelia’s doors for some reimagining.

Pirritt told Westword he doesn’t intend to change anything major about the venue and plans to reopen by the last weekend of October.

Flashback Friday, a live 90's and 2000's hip-hop and R&B show at Ophelia’s, takes place on Aug. 30. The free show begins at 8 p.m.

Inaugural Spirit of Japan Festival in Denver

This new summer festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Japan. Attendees are invited to try sweet and savory cuisine, as well as a wide variety of sake.

The festival is hosted by the Sakura Foundation.

“Our mission is to celebrate and share Japanese and Japanese American heritage and culture in order to promote a more resilient, compassionate, and equitable society," said executive director Stacey Shigaya. "We know that food is one of the best ways to connect people and expand people's horizons for different cultures."

She hopes the festival will encourage people to "look into their own particular heritage and ethnicity and find out what types of foods are related to those ethnicities," then share that knowledge with others.

Spirit of Japan Festival takes place in Sakura Square in Denver from Aug. 23-25. Friday hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday hours are noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon to 4 p.m. Individual tickets start at $55, bundles and VIP options are also available.

Courtesy of the Spirit of Japan Festival. An assortment of food options will be available at the Spirit of Japan festival.

Friday, Aug. 23

Intuitive Art on Santa Fe

The Lab on Santa Fe offers a free gallery reception for its current show, Adrift, featuring works by visual artist Christy Lynne Seving. The evening will include a live demonstration of Seving at work, a process the gallery describes as similar to cloud-gazing, “where patterns and connections emerge organically.”

Adrift free reception from 6 - 9 p.m. at The Lab on Santa Fe.

Marco Antonio Solís at Red Rocks

Solís is a Mexican musician, singer-songwriter, and record producer.

Marco Antonio Solís plays Red Rocks. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $79.

Primus in Dillon

The funk metal band Primus will play with opener Fantastic Negrito, a blues, R&B and roots singer-songwriter.

Primus at Dillon Amphitheater. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold out, but waitlist and resale options are available.

Lauren Daigle in Colorado Springs

The new Ford Amphitheatre only opened its doors earlier this month. On Friday, contemporary Christian singer and songwriter Lauren Daigle takes the stage.

Lauren Daigle at Ford Amphitheater. Doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

A Midsummer's Love Supreme at Dazzle

3MoMezzos, a theatrical singing group, presents Motown classics and other summer love songs.

A Midsummer's Love Supreme starts at 7 p.m. at Dazzle. Tickets range from $20-25.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Dazzle Denver's new location at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Sept. 21, 2023.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Colorado Ukrainian Festival

The Colorado Ukrainian Festival in Lakewood will celebrate both Ukrainian and Polish culture through food, music, arts and crafts vendors, a beer garden, family-friendly activities and more.

Colorado Ukrainian Festival takes place from 1 - 9 p.m. at Belmar Park in Lakewood. Admission is $25, children attend for free.

Nederland Jazz & Wine Festival

The Nederland Jazz & Wine Festival features music by the Jeremey Mohney Trio, Halle Tomlinson Band and Medianoche Honrado, with special guest Steve Wilson. Libations will be provided by local wineries, cideries, meaderies, distilleries and breweries. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

Nederland Jazz & Wine Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chipeta Park in Nederland. Admission is $60.

Cinematic Symphony in Centennial

In "Cinematic Symphony," iconic movie scores come to life in an open-air concert celebrating film history. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, blankets and chairs.

Cinematic Symphony takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Center Park Amphitheater. Admission is free.

Evening Under the Stars in Grand Junction

The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra presents its annual free outdoor concert at Los Colonias Amphitheatre. The evening starts with the Centennial Band, consisting of 60 musicians who keep big band music alive across the Western Slope. The evening continues with an eclectic program that mixes classics, patriotic pops and sneak previews of the orchestra’s upcoming season.

Evening under the Stars takes place at Los Colonias Amphitheatre. The event starts at 6:30 with the Centennial Band, followed by the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra at 7:30. The concert is free but ticket reservations are required.

Vintage Theatre presents The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss's Cat in the Hat arrives on stage for a dinner theater-style event at the Lone Tree Rec Center, with lunch provided by Cranelli's Italian Restaurant.

The Cat in the Hat takes place at Lone Tree Recreation Center. Doors at noon, meal service at 12:15 p.m. and show at 1 p.m. Dessert will be served during intermission.

Art + Ag at Lakewood

Fleischer Family Farm’s Art + Ag event offers a curated selection of works by local artists and farm-fresh food for sale. Free henna and face painting will also be available.

Art + Ag takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fleischer Family Farm in Lakewood. Admission is free. Art + Ag returns on Sept 21. And Oct. 19.

Melvin Seals & JGB with Mojomama at Levitt Pavilion

Seals made a name for himself with his high-spirited organ and keyboard playing in the Jerry Garcia Band. His music spans blues, funk, rock, jazz, R&B and more.

Melvin Seals & JGB with Mojomama play Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Admission is free, VIP early entry available for $35.

Loveland Corn Roast Festival

The Loveland Corn Roast Festival features live music and entertainment, food, vendors, family-friendly activities and – of course – tons of roasted corn. The day includes a parade, corn shucking contest, cornhole tournament and duck race, too.

Loveland Corn Roast Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairgrounds Park in Loveland.

Scream Screen: Intrépidos Punks at the Sie FilmCenter

“Intrépidos Punks,” a Mexican punksploitation classic from the 80’s, was recently scanned and restored from an original 35mm negative. On Saturday, the rare, uncensored version of the film will screen for Colorado’s genre film fans as part of the regular horror movie night hosted by Teresa Mercado of the local film distribution company Vinegar Syndrome.

Intrépedos Punks plays at the Sie FilmCenter at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15. The screening will be preceded by a musical performance from The Nervous and a post-screening party will take place at The Crypt, starting at 9 p.m.

Reggae on the Rocks

This year’s Reggae on the Rocks features Rebelution with Kolohe Kai, Israel Vibration, King Yellowman, Judge Roughneck, and DJ Mackle.

Reggae on the Rocks starts at 1 p.m. at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison. Tickets start at $100.

The Reset: An Immersive Sound Healing Experience

The Reset combines music and wellness by immersing guests in a sonic bath of improvisational singing, live looping, sound-healing instruments and electronic beats. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket, pillow, yoga mat and water bottle.

The Reset takes place at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver. Doors at 6:30, event at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $40-61.

Wil Swindler's Elevenet performing the Music of Billie Eilish

At Denver’s Dazzle Jazz Club, composer Wil Swindler and his Elevenet (like a quartet, but with a whole lot more musicians) premieres a new show exploring Billie Eilish’s music in a modern jazz context.

Wil Swindler's Elevenet performs the Music of Billie Eilish at Dazzle in Denver. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $15-25.

Courtesy of the Affordable Arts Festival The Affordable Arts Festival at Arapahoe Community College in Littleton.

Sunday, Aug. 25

13th Annual Affordable Arts Festival

The Affordable Arts Festival features over 165 artists from across the country, with all the works on sale for $150 or less. Festival admission fees support scholarships for Arapahoe Community College students. Vendors will sell coffee and pastries on hand to nourish art lovers before the gates open.

The Affordable Arts Festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Arapahoe Community College in Littleton. Admission is $12.

2nd Annual Turkish Festival in Larimer County

The Turkish Festival at Ten Bears Winery highlights the vibrant traditions and history of Türkiye. Guests at this all-ages event can try Turkish coffee and have their fortune read, learn about the fairy chimneys and underground structures in Cappadocia, enjoy live music, bid in a silent auction and more.

The Turkish Festival takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. at Ten Bears Winery in Laporte. Admission is $23 for adults and $7 for people under 21.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band at Arvada Center

Preservation Hall Jazz Band is on a mission to nurture and perpetuate the art of New Orleans jazz. This show features a live performance of the group’s 2017 album, “So It Is”.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band plays at the Arvada Center. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

Mile High Rock Poster Show

The Rock Poster Society and Furthur Frames are hosting the Second Annual Mile High Rock Poster Show at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver. The event features a lineup of 26 artists from around the world.

Mile High Rock Poster Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

Boulder Opera in the Park

Bad weather earlier this summer forced Boulder Opera to reschedule its annual "Opera in the Park" concert to this Sunday. The show will feature a medley of arias, scenes and choruses from well-known operas as well as selections from Handel’s Giulio Cesare, Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier, Verdi’s Nabucco and Macbeth, and Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. A fenced beer garden and food trucks will also be on site. Guests are invited to bring a picnic, but no outside alcoholic beverages will be allowed.

Boulder Opera in the Park takes place at 7 p.m. at the Boulder Bandshell. Tickets are $15, and $5 for students and seniors.

Grown-Up Book Fair at Denver’s Fiction Beer Company

Remember the Scholastic Book Fair of your grade school days? Now imagine that, with beer. The Grown-Up Book Fair is designed to help readers find their next book – and enjoy a brew or two while they shop.

Grown-Up Book Fair runs from 3 - 6 p.m. at Fiction Beer Company in Denver’s Montclair neighborhood. Admission is free.

Beethoven in the Rockies

For this edition of the Beethoven in the Rockies concert series in Greeley, listeners will enjoy the Beethoven Camerata – a conductorless ensemble of musicians from across Northern Colorado.

Beethoven in the Rockies starts at 2 p.m. at the Campus Commons Performance Hall in Greeley. General admission is $30, with $20 tickets for seniors and $5 tickets for students.

Parker McCollum at Red Rocks

Parker McCollum is a country singer-songwriter.

Parker McCollum at Red Rocks. Doors at 5 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $112.

Courtesy of the San Juan Brewfest The San Juan Brewfest.

All Weekend

San Juan Brew Fest

Enjoy unlimited tastings from up to 35 breweries, plus live music, food and fun at this beer festival in Durango. Friday is Locals Day, with discounted tickets and shorter lines. Designated drivers can get in at half-price and access a DD Lounge with mocktails and a shaded seating area.

San Juan Brew Fest takes place Aug. 23 - 24 at Buckley Park in Durango. Festivities run Friday from 5 - 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 - 5 p.m., with early entry for VIPs at noon. Find detailed ticketing info here.

Opening weekend for “De la Tierra: Reflections of Place in the Upper Río Grande”

The new History Colorado exhibit, “De la Tierra: Reflections of Place in the Upper Río Grande,” illustrates the history and culture of Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico through art, music, dance, and cultural objects.

De la Tierra: Reflections of Place in the Upper Río Grande is on view at History Colorado from Aug. 23 through Apr. 6, 2025. Tickets are $15. Free for kids and members.

“A Lady’s Guide to Mountains” from Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

According to the show description, “A Lady’s Guide to Mountains” tells three intertwining stories: “Henriette, who wants to be the first lady in 1830s Europe to climb Mont Blanc. Erin, who wants to be the first trans woman to ascend the Seven Summits. And MT, who wants to get through a bouldering class without embarrassing herself. This story celebrates Colorado’s outdoor culture with three true stories of women pushing their limits and meeting their edge.”

A Lady’s Guide to Mountains plays at Breckenridge Backstage Theatre Friday through Sunday. Admission is a suggested donation of $20.

Closing weekend of Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Hedwig and the Angry Inch originated as an off-Broadway production in 1998 before becoming a breakout hit on Broadway.

According to the production, the show “tells the story of Hedwig Robinson, a genderqueer East German rock singer who undergoes a botched gender reassignment surgery, leaving her with ‘an angry inch.’ Through Hedwig's journey of self-discovery, love, and identity, the musical explores themes of resilience, acceptance, and the search for belonging.”

Hedwig and the Angry Inch final shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Arch in RiNo. Tickets start at $32.

“Welcome to the Madness,” an immersive performance by Opera Steamboat

This world premiere production — described as an immersive outdoor production — was commissioned by Opera Steamboat and explores the founding of Steamboat’s Perry Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp. According to the production, “The Opera begins in 1901; young Charlotte Perry longs to play the violin and Portia Mansfield is dazzled by a horse and rider. They meet each other at Smith College and instantly feel a kinship.” Evening shows were originally set to start at 7:30, but showtime has been moved one hour earlier to accommodate the weather.

“Welcome to the Madness” by Opera Steamboat takes place at the Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp and runs Aug. 22 - 24 at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $48.

Hot Rod Rock & Rumble at Pikes Peak International Raceway

The Hot Rod Rock & Rumble features a pre-1976 hot rod and classic car showcase, drag racing, oval cruising, a burnout circus competition, a pin-up and Jr. Rockabilly contest, a flamethrower shootout, a mini-bike extravaganza, live music, camping and more.

Hot Rod Rock & Rumble takes place at the Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain from Aug. 22 - 25. Get ticketing information here.

Cruel Intentions in Aurora

Based on the hit film of the same name and featuring a score of classic '90s music, the show follows the consequences of a debauched wager between a pair of wealthy Manhattan step-siblings.

Cruel Intentions plays at the People’s Building in Aurora through Sept. 1. Tickets range from $28-38.

Closing weekend for “Wicked” at the Buell Theatre

This Broadway sensation looks at events in the Land of Oz from a different angle. From the production description: Long before Dorothy arrives, the story introduces audiences to another young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets an exceptionally popular, bubbly blonde, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships… until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Wicked performances on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $56.35.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Artist Emanuel Martinez unveils his new sculpture, a tribute to La Raza Park and the city's Chicano activists. Sunnyside, June 20, 2021.

Looking Ahead

5th Annual La Raza Park Day and Cruise on Tuesday, Aug. 27

La Raza Park Day is one of Denver’s biggest low-rider events of the year. Celebrants can enjoy music, food, Lucha Libre, low riders, breakdancing, Aztec dancers and a variety of vendors.

La Raza Park Day and Cruise takes place from 1-5 p.m. Tues. Aug 27 at La Raza Park in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood.

Read to a Dog for National Dog Day

MaxFund shelter invites people to come read dog-themed books to their adoptable pups in honor of National Dog Day.

Read to a Dog between 3 and 6 p.m. at Second Star to the Right Books on S. Pearl Street in Denver.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated. Some groups that appear on the list may also be financial sponsors of CPR but have no input into our editorial choices.