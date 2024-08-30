The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for September 2024

We're taking the month of September to highlight the rich musical sounds across genres from Colorado's Hispanic community. We're featuring 12 Colorado musicians creating folk, rock, hip-hop, pop, and traditional styles of music as well as a few shapeshifters in honor of the monthlong celebration. Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and was first established in the 1960s under President Lyndon Johnson as a week to recognize and honor the history of Latin American culture. In 1988 it became recognized as a month-long event.



Local artists making their debut include hip-hop artist Atak, nicknamed "the hardest amigo rappin" and genre-bending Colorado native J.C Quinn. For hard rock we welcome Aquiles, originally from Ecuador and modern folk rock from Colorado native Antonio Lopez who resides in Longmont.



Another Front Range artist is Americana songwriter Angel Corsi. Earlier this year I saw him charm concertgoers during an outdoor performance at a coffeeshop stage during the annual Fort Collins music festival FoCoMx and his style of songwriting tugged at my heart. Coloradoan Isaac Martinez just released a country-tinged album, sounding like the son of Beck when he released his country record. Jairo Barsallo Rubio has played alongside dozens of artists from Denver's collaborative indie scene and his personal project Jairito y la Onda nods to rock n roll of the past while creating something new.



Making her way back into the Local 303 with new a new Latin pop song this month is Katiria. We also will share the latest singles from Conrad Mata, 2MX2 and Kiltro. This month's dynamic lineup will also showcase the return of Colorado Springs based Estephanyart who is originally from Juarez, Mexico and has been making moody pop in our state since 2019.



For more Hispanic music exploration beyond the Local 303, listen to our curated Spotify playlist that highlights a mix of genres from from around the Americas.



You can find opportunities to celebrate Colorado's deep Hispanic history and learn more about events across the state honoring culture and community throughout Hispanic Heritage Month on CPR News and Denverite.



Tune in to hear our featured artists every day this month on Indie 102.3, and we also invite you to get to know and hang out with them at the Local 303 Meetup, where we celebrate our featured musicians and the entire Colorado music community. You can also take part in our music meeting where you get to vote on new local songs, enter for a chance to win concert tickets, and there will be a live performance by 2MX2.



The Local 303 Meetup takes place on Monday, September 30 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Globe Hall, located at 4483 Logan Street in Denver. Admission is free and all ages (16 and under must be accompanied by an adult).



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!



Meet September's picks:

2MX2

Photo: Photo: Photo: Josh Vertucci (Vertucci Visual)

Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2MX2 was formed in 2012. The current members & configuration of the band came together in 2019.



Latest Release: "El Desmadre" (Single), Self-released, Jul. 26, 2024



Band Lineup: O1 (he/him) emcee. Juice E Hugo (he/him) emcee. Lolita (she/her) emcee. DMD the producer (he/him) producer, bass, vocals. Kenny O (he/him) drums. Adrian Garay (he/him) guitar. Ian (he/him) guitar, keys, vocals.



Upcoming Shows:

September 6th at Washington's in Fort Collins with Ozomatli.

September 7th at the Craft Festival in Boulder.

September 28 Havana night market in Aurora

September 30 Indie 102.3 Local 303 Meetup at Globe Hall in Denver



About: 2MX2 is a revolutionary bilingual band, masterfully blending traditional Latin, alternative, pop, and urban rhythms while seamlessly weaving English and Spanish (Spanglish) into their music. Comprised of talented individuals including Owen Trujillo (also known as O1) from Zacatecas, Denver natives Juice E. Hugo, Lolita, DMD, and Kenny O., along with Eastlin and the Chilean/Cuban artist Adrian Garay, the band carries a powerful message through their thought-provoking lyrics. Their songs fearlessly address significant social issues like immigration, mental health, and education reform, echoing their commitment to change and activism.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We plan to release the next single “Si Se Puede” on September 13 just in time for Mexican Independence Day from our upcoming full length self titled 2MX2 debut album!



How does your cultural background impact and reflect in your work as a musician: Everything we grew up with is reflected in our music. Our experiences, the music we heard at family parties, quinceañeras, weddings, at home, and even while riding in the car with our parents all shape the sound we create. Our producer has a deep understanding of a wide range of genres, earning him the nickname 'the old soul' because of his extensive knowledge of both old and new music. It's always fascinating to see him connect with people over 60 through shared musical tastes, and to learn about new artists he discovers.



Since we added our new guitarist, Adrian, last April, and Eastlin this past December, our cultural backgrounds have expanded, and so has our sound. You will continue to hear how bringing in people from different cultural backgrounds enriches our music. It's amazing to see where we are now and where we're headed.



Website: 2mx2.com



Get Social: Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube

Angel Corsi

Photo: Nathan Venzara

Colorado Home: Longmont



Formed: 2015



Latest Release: Songs for lovers EP, June 20th, 2024, VivaBeat Records



Upcoming Shows:

Sept. 14th - Saturday - 7pm - Treebeard House Concerts - Longmont

Oct. 9th - Wednesday - 7pm - Dairy Arts Theatre - opening for Tiny Desk winners Fellow Pynins - Boulder



About: Angel Corsi is a BIPOC folk singer and recent addition to the Front Range Colorado music scene. His music focuses on crime, family, trauma, gentrification and identity in the context of his new environment.



Angel believes the role of an artist is to find the "resistance,", or the "wall," and break through it or at very least shine a light on it by sharing stories without clear cut heroes or villains, just complicated people in complex and sometimes systemic situations.



Most of all, Angel sings about loneliness, searching for your place and belonging to yourself with a dose of meditations on love. As a former pugilist & combat sports enthusiast, Angel brings that same intensity, focus and moxie to his performances for listening rooms, house concerts and venues across the country.



Dubbed a "Chicano Springsteen," Angel uses his upbringing and culture clash to the folk tradition with the same grit and gravitas as the "Boss" from a different and visceral perspective. It is a catchy moniker, but doesn't quite capture his soul/blues roots found in every aching note about grief, loss, guilt and the tiny beautiful things that keeps a person walking the world with so much pain want to give so much heart.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I have been working my way through the front range and have been carving out my path for the stories I have, I am really excited to open for Tiny Desk winners and folk duo Fellow Pynins at the Gordon Gamm Theatre inside the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, CO on October 9th. I get to share my stories, my neighborhood my kind of Americana to 250 Folk loving attendees. Tickets should be up and I hope all of the people I have connected with can take the time to support me because it is such an honor and feels good to earn my spot under the lights.



How does your cultural background impact and reflect in your work as a musician: It is absolutely everything. I can't change who I am, and believe me, working in the business I have tried! No matter what, people are going to see a bubble nosed Chicano and I have never been more proud to be someone that can step into a primary white genre such as Folk/Americana and share the kind of stories I know. I always tell people, I may haven't grown on Townes VanZant but I did grow up with my own outlaws and I have stories I need to share so we can all experience the views of the whole world. I belong in the genre and always so honored to be someone that gets to share the neighborhood people I have learned in the ghettos and barrios, varrios if you from California, and really get to share my own personal tales trying to adjust and become someone of consequence in a space that maybe doesn't always have their eyes on. I think my songs really just come back to the fundamental truths of being human: "Being on the outside", "unsecure and not fitting in", "balancing the need to speak up about the hard things this world can offer and still be as grateful as you can."



Website: www.angelcorsi.com



Get Social: Spotify, Instagram

Antonio Lopez

Lauren Wright Photography Photo: Lauren Wright

Band Lineup:

Antonio Lopez - guitar and vocals

Chad E. Mathis - bass and vocals

Jonathan Sadler - marimba and aux percussion

Christopher Scott Wright - drums and vocals



Colorado Home: Longmont



Formed: 2010



Latest Release: Here We Are (LP), Nov. 3, 2023, self-released



Upcoming Shows:

Sat. 9/21 Roots Music Project - Boulder - solo

Fri. 10/4 Bricks on Main - Longmont - full band

Sat. 10/5 Lafayette Music Fest Lafayette - solo

Sat. 11/23 Paradise Theatre - Paonia -Duo w/ Jonathan Sadler

Thur. 12/5 Swallow Hill Music - Denver - full band



About: Antonio Lopez is a quiet man with something to say. His music is like an onion, each layer revealing more. His adept guitar work and composition skills are never used in a showy way but rather like the spices in a home-cooked meal. The result is a feast of emotions that delight the listener. His sound is modern folk rock with marimba swells and swooning Spanish guitar over a rock-solid rhythm section. “Here We Are,” the new album by Antonio Lopez, explores the intimate connection between our hopes, dreams, and fears. Through the lens of his indigenous Chicano roots, Lopez speaks many truths with gentle precision. Rather than tell the listener what to feel or think, Lopez invites you to see yourself reflected in the lyrical stories created by his music. His new album “Here We Are” is available now for streaming on all major platforms and purchase on CD and vinyl through www.antoniolopezmusic.com.



Antonio Lopez is a Colorado native of indigenous descent. Born and raised in Alamosa and now residing in Longmont, he grew up steeped in the Chicanx culture of southern Colorado.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: The Band and I are working on a new batch of tunes in the studio. Chris Wright, the drummer, is an excellent producer and engineer. Chad, the bassist, wrote a spectacular string arrangement for our upcoming song release, "Lone Lobo." I'm also looking forward to our show at Swallow Hill Music in Denver on December 5th.



How does your cultural background impact and reflect in your work as a musician: Few people of color play the same type of music as I do. Sometimes, this can be a lonely space to inhabit. I used to see this as a challenge to overcome, but I now see it as a strength. Born into the Chicano culture of southern Colorado, my roots in this area predate the western expansion of the United States. My people's history needs to be better known and understood in the greater context. Being of a marginalized group can be a painful experience, being seen as an outsider in your homeland. Instead of hardening me, this has led me to be more open-hearted and live with more empathy for others.



Website: https://www.antoniolopezmusic.com/



Get Social: Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

Aquiles

Scott Malonson Photo: Scott Malonson

Band Lineup:

Irving Turner (Lead Guitar)

Luke Willenberg (Bass)

Ryan Thrush (Guitar)

Michael Paff (Drums)

Aquiles(Lead Vocals)



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2021



Latest Release: The latest release is my single “Burning it all” and watch out for the upcoming self-released album!



About: Music has been shaping Aquiles' life since childhood when he got to witness famous cumbia icon Lizandro Meza when his parents went out dancing. Growing up surrounded by the most popular genres in latin music in the late 80’s-early 90’s until he started singing for local bands at 18 years old in his hometown Portoviejo Rock City - Ecuador. By then he was already well infected by rock music and most of its sub-genres.



After moving and settling down in Fort Collins in 2007 he started performing Latin music with Manabi Latin band (now Aquiles & The Latin Groove) in 2012, he was also singing for successful tribute bands (Iron Maiden, Journey, Santana, Motley Crue, Guns N’ Roses, Mana). He started performing as a solo act in 2014 opening and sharing the stage with his rock heroes: Eric Martin (Mr.Big) Jeff Scott Soto, Kip Winger, Mike Tramp (White Lion) LA Guns, Adler’s Appetite and most recently Hinder. These artists encouraged him to take his talent seriously and to follow his own path.



The songwriting process started in 2018 and by 2022 he had written an arsenal of songs and started working on his first album, produced by Socrates Garcia (USA/Dominican Republic) and Luis Peralta (Ecuador). The roller-coaster of life he’s been through, and the 20 years stage tenure in the Rock N’ Roll business, shaped his heartfelt lyrics and powerful voice. He blended his multi-cultural background into his own Latin Grunge Metal genre making the dream to ROCK come true as a singer-songwriter and recording artist on the rise.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Aquiles' first music video was filmed in Yucatan-Mexico! The production of the 2nd album will begin in November in Ecuador! It will be a record with songs in Spanish, Italian and English! You can also find him performing locally with his other project Aquiles & The Latin Groove where he writes Bossa-Nova, Boleros, Salsa, Cumbia and Bachata also conjuring a mix of awesome covers with their own Latin twist.



How does your cultural background impact and reflect in your work as a musician: Aquiles music is a blend of cultures. Rising is a self love Rock N’ Roll manual where he encourages the listener to fully embrace yourself in the path of healing. In this album the majority of songs are in English but he also writes songs in Portuguese, Italian and Spanish. The topics in his songs are also social justice, latin folklore, heartbreaks and life in general.



Get Social: Instagram - Aquiles Artist Page, Instagram - Aquiles & The Latin Groove

Atak

Colorado Home: West Denver



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, Spotify

Conrad Mata

Lizzie Haener Photo Photo: Elizabeth Haener

Band Lineup: Conrad Mata (he/his) - Producer, vocals, guitar, saxophone, piano



Colorado Home: Littleton



Formed: 2019



Latest Release: "Still", 12/16/23, Self-Released album



About: Conrad Mata is a producer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist. His independently produced sophomore album, Still, received wide acclaim for its versatility in genre, originality in style, and earworm melodies.



Conrad earned his Associate of Occupational Studies degree from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. As an actor, he has starred on stages across Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver. As a musician, Conrad Mata has performed at venues including Red Rocks, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Globe Hall, Hard Rock Cafe, Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, and the Underground Music Showcase.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Stay tuned for a music video directed by Denver cinematographer, Stevie Selby. Also be on the lookout for a House EP of B-Sides from "Still."



How does your cultural background impact and reflect in your work as a musician: The influences of my art originate from Latin, Hip Hop, and Experimental Rock. The Latin influence comes from my Mexican heritage and show in my art through music in the vein of Bad Bunny and Omar Apollo. My Hip Hip influences included Childish Gambino and J. Cole. The experimental works of Nirvana and The Garden inspire the energy of my most recent releases.



Website: conradmata.com



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

Estephanyart



Photo: Christian Sharpe

Band Lineup: Estephany Perez (her) - Recording and Performing Artist



Colorado Home: Colorado Springs



Formed: 2019



Latest Release: "Close To The Sun" (Single), June 1, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

Beats & Ballots Sept. 7 Colorado Springs

Supporting Swizzy B & Snow The Product at Mission Ballroom Sept.12 Denver



About: Estephanyart is a multi-talented Mexican American immigrant from Juarez, Mexico, based in Colorado Springs. She is a singer/songwriter of genres like moody pop, indie alt, Spanish, and many more. Her alternative take continues to evolve with every release, capturing your heart with her sound and wave of vibey vocals. She is a DACA recipient and a Dream.US scholar, reaching for the sky and inspiring everyone she can to follow their dreams, no matter what.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I'm currently working on a new project and working on a ton of music videos so keep an eye out!



How does your cultural background impact and reflect in your work as a musician: Being undocumented in the United States can be discouraging sometimes because of the constant battle of feeling like I don't belong and seeing some of the things people say on social media, or that I hear from society. Although it can be hard, it is also a push to work harder. I have an inner strength inside me that is bigger than me, and pushes me to keep going, and keep inspiring. No matter where you're from or the things you are told, believe in yourself and you will go far. Because of macho influence in my culture, it's easy for a lot of women to make themselves small and think they don't have a place outside of what they're used to. I want women all over the world to look inside themselves and create and explore what's in their hearts and break free from our mental prisons. I sing about this in my music and my journey reflects in my art.



Get Social: Instagram

Isaac Martinez

Photo: Zoe Frank

Band Lineup: Isaac Martinez, He/Him and backing band on the album 10 Country Songs: Drums by Glitter Gore, Bass by Dan Mikolajczyk



Colorado Home: Colorado Springs



Latest Release: 10 Country Songs, Aug 9, 2024, Self-Released



About: Isaac Martinez is a Denver-born, Colorado Springs-raised singer-songwriter/rapper-producer. Since 2016, Isaac has released albums under a variety of names (including the album "zoo" under the name i2m1, released on birdhouse recordings), performed in many genres, and has also been a part of several Colorado-based bands including True Fiction, Cocordion, & the short-lived Cult of Personality. 10 Country Songs is Isaac's first (proper) studio effort.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: The next album is called (C) Honda Civic and is kind of the exact opposite of 10 Country Songs.



How does your cultural background impact and reflect in your work as a musician: I think my Hispanic ancestry and white ancestry intertwine in strange ways, as does being a white-passing person raised mostly on the Hispanic side of my family. this dichotomy is majorly influential in the musical DNA of the album 10 Country Songs: my Hispanic side, basically a historically disturbing union of Spanish people, and natives to the Colorado area, has lived for many years in the San Luis valley struggling (but often succeeding) to hold on to their culture and identity in the face of the borders moving around over them, as evidenced by my immediate family slowly drifting completely away from those roots, something i see as basically forced/coerced integration (shoutout to my wife Zoe, who is from Mexico, for helping me to parse through these thoughts)! there is also a lot of dealing directly with my white ancestry on this album, hence the "country" overlay.



Website: https://linktr.ee/internetart



Get Social: YouTube

J.C Quinn

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Band Lineup: Julio Cesar Quintana, known professionally as J.C QUINN, is a versatile songwriter, producer, recording artist, and entertainer.



Colorado Home: Denver

Raised: Centennial / Greenwood Village

Born: Morelos, Mexico



Formed: J.C QUINN officially began his solo project in 2019, evolving from live looping performances to a broader exploration of Latin urban, pop, reggaetón, and genre-blending productions.



Latest and Notable Releases:

Single: "Divine" (ft. 1KCXXPE, Prod. BBOY-SEVERE), Self-Released in 2024

Single: “Midnight” (ft. MIGUEL CRANDALL, Prod. DAITANA), Self-Released in 2023

Single: “Dora” (Prod. BAKPAK), Self-Released in 2022

Single: “Love Me A Lot” (Prod. HEXLIKE), Self-Released in 2021

WHITE RUM & LEMONADE, Self-Released in 2022



About: J.C QUINN is a dynamic Latin urban pop artist, singer, and producer based in Denver, Colorado. Originally from Mexico, J.C. moved to Denver at the age of 5 and developed a passion for music at an early age. At 13, he began teaching himself to read guitar tabs and chords and wrote his first song in 2010. He honed his craft through talent shows and playing in bands during middle and high school. From 2014 to 2018, he further refined his skills through countless open mics and paid gigs. In 2019, J.C. transitioned into a new phase of his career, focusing on music production. This shift, catalyzed by the pandemic, led to the creation of his debut album, WHITE RUM & LEMONADE, released in 2022.



WHITE RUM & LEMONADE marks J.C QUINN’s entry into the bilingual music scene, seamlessly blending English and Spanish lyrics to celebrate his Mexican heritage and honor his grandparents, while resonating with a global audience. The album features a rich tapestry of genres, including Latin urban, Rap, Pop, and R&B, showcasing his creative versatility. Praised for its energetic and engaging tracks, the album combines traditional Latin influences with contemporary urban sounds. Notable singles like “Love Me A Lot” and “Neveria” have further established his presence in the music industry. This album represents a significant transition from his earlier live looping performances to a new era of genre-blending production, highlighting his growth and evolution as an artist.



Known for his magnetic stage presence, genre-blending sound, and warm, charismatic personality, J.C QUINN is admired not only for his musical talent but also for his approachable nature and bold fashion sense. His distinct style enhances his appeal as an artist, captivating audiences both on and off the stage. Beyond his music career, J.C. is also the CEO of the Denver Spotlight Awards, where he plays a pivotal role in honoring Denver’s creative community. The awards, held in February 2024, recognized outstanding local talent, including DJ Squizzy Taylor, Chef Questa Walker the Third, and Floyd Brown. J.C.’s leadership in this initiative underscores his commitment to elevating and celebrating artistry in Denver.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind-the-scenes work you're excited to tell us about: J.C QUINN is working on the highly anticipated sequel to his debut album WHITE RUM & LEMONADE. With his new project, he’s shifting towards a more vibrant and upbeat sound, channeling club and party energy that invites listeners to move. Tracks like "YO TE AMO" embody this new direction, blending Latin urban pop with pulsating rhythms, catchy hooks, and infectious beats. He’s collaborating with top producers and pushing the boundaries of his sound to create a project that’s primed to dominate dance floors while staying true to his unique style and artistic evolution. Project release date not yet determined.



How does your cultural background impact and reflect in your work as a musician: J.C QUINN’s music is a dynamic blend of his Mexican heritage and American upbringing. Born in Mexico and raised in Denver, he incorporates Latin rhythms and Spanish lyrics to honor his roots and the influence of his grandparents. His sound combines Latin pop with contemporary urban sounds, reflecting both his cultural heritage and his innovative approach to music. This fusion creates a unique, globally resonant style that celebrates his dual identity and artistic evolution.



Website: https://linktr.ee/Jcquinn



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook

Jairito y la Onda

Photo: Micke Fedez

Band Lineup: Jairo Barsallo Rubio (guitar/vocals), Giovanni Kincade (bass/vocals), Carlos Cabrera(Drums) , Aaron Peart (keys/percussion)



Colorado Home: I’m from Denver now currently living in Brooklyn, NY.



Formed: The band was officially formed July 2023



Latest Release: “Buena Suerte” (Single) was released June 9th, 2023 and “On the Shelf” (Single) Jan. 22nd, 2023.



About: Jairito y La Onda is led by Jairo Barsallo Rubio—a son of Panamanian immigrants, a lover, a fighter, and a lifelong learner. He grew up discovering music and started playing alongside his family at an early age, experiencing the soundscapes of soothing melodies; the heart-pulsing rhythms of Latin music; and the roaring, cutting, and captivating ease of guitars in Rock n Roll. As an artist, he has appreciated and been formed by many genres throughout his life—as he navigated the U.S. as the child of immigrants. Jairo also plays with Wild Yaks, and has appeared in other outfits- Ritmo Cascabel, The Kinky Fingers, Slynger, High Plains Honky, George Cessna and Snakes, Ritmo Tropical (his father’s band), and other projects.



Jairito y La Onda is alive with tuhumping bassist Giovanni Kincade, the infectious rhythms of drummer Carlos Cabrera, and the dreamy keys of Aaron Peart. Jairito y La Onda will leave you with an eclectic sense of sound, ganas to dance, and the possibility of something new to be discovered.



Get Social: Instagram

Katiria

katimarierodz Photo: Jose Arteaga

Colorado Home: Lakewood



Formed: 2020 (during the pandemic!)



Latest Release: "Marea" (Single), Self-released, July 4, 2024 and "Nubes" (Single), Self-released, September 6, 2024



Upcoming Shows: Just finishing up my tour around US and will take a very small break to finish the Volume 2 of my two-part album ‘’Del Cielo a la Tierra’’.



About: Recognized as a Tidal Rising Latin Artist, KATIRIA is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and composer known for her smooth Latin Pop sound and soulful lyrics. Born and raised in the island of Puerto Rico, Katiria has demonstrated her ability to blend musical genres, offering something fresh and exciting to music lovers around the world. KATIRIA has channeled her time and efforts into making her debut album, Del Cielo a la Tierra V1. Heaven, and performing. The album has received critical acclaim from media, radio, music streaming platforms and fans around the globe. KATIRIA has been featured in global media outlets including Billboard, Televisa, Digital Journal, Viva Latino, etc. Currently in the ballot for the Latin Grammy as ‘’Best Singer-Songwriter Album’’, ‘’Best Tropical Song’’, ‘’Best Pop Song’’, ‘’Best Pop-Rock Song’’, and ‘’Record of the Year’’ with my new album ‘Del Cielo a la Tierra V1. Heaven’’.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I'm really excited about what's coming up! On September 6, I'll be releasing a dreamy bop called "Nubes," along with its music video, which captures that perfect summer vibe. Earlier this year, on April 4, I released Volume 1 of my two-part album, "Del Cielo a la Tierra," titled "Heaven." Now, I'm thrilled to share that Volume 2 is almost finished. This second part is something extremely fun, personal, and it reveals a side of me that not many people have seen before. I can't wait for everyone to experience it!



How does your cultural background impact and reflect in your work as a musician: As a Puerto Rican who moved to the States by myself, my cultural background is a significant part of who I am as a musician. I carry a deep pride for my roots and feel a strong need to represent my culture wherever I go. This pride influences everything I do, from the sound and rhythm of my music to the stories I tell in my lyrics and the visuals I create. I believe it's essential to showcase a little bit of where I come from in all aspects of my work, allowing my heritage to shine through in a way that feels authentic and true to me.



Website: https://linktr.ee/katiriax



Get Social: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, Stream latest album

Kiltro

Photo: Kenzi Everitt

Band Lineup:

CHRIS BOWERS CASTILLO (HE/HIM) - LEAD VOCALS, GUITAR

WILL PARKHILL (HE/HIM) - BASS

FEZ GUZMAN (HE/HIM) DRUMS

SUSAN LUCIA (SHE/HER) - DRUMS



Colorado Home: DENVER



Formed: 2018



Latest Release: “KILTRO” (SINGLE), AUGUST 23, 2024, SELF-RELEASED



Upcoming Shows: CO-BILL TOUR WITH Y LA BAMBA THIS OCTOBER



About: Years ago, Chilean-American singer/songwriter Chris Bowers Castillo moved to the port city of Valparaíso and became a walking tour guide. “I would dress up as Wally and give tours to families and kids,” he remembers with a laugh. “It was great, because I got to know the city incredibly well. I’d walk for hours, then spend the rest of the day partying and drinking, probably way too much. But I also wrote lots of new songs.”



Back in Denver, Chris looked for a moniker that reflected the evocative and subtly rebellious musical concepts percolating in his head, and settled on kiltro, a word used in Chile for stray dogs or mutts. He then teamed up with bassist Will Parkhill and drummer Michael Devincenzi, later inviting Fez García to join the band as an additional percussionist on Kiltro’s live gigs.



“I wanted to do a project mixing different styles and aesthetics,” he says. “Valparaíso is my favorite city in the world and will always influence my music. There were street dogs everywhere, and I’m a mutt myself.”



Titled Underbelly, Kiltro’s sophomore album crystallizes those dreams and experiences into a post-rock manifesto of dazzling beauty. Its songs combine touches of shoegaze, ambient and neo-psychedelia with the soulful transcendence of South American folk – the purity of stringed instruments, supple syncopated percussion and elusive melodies that define the works of Latin American legends such as Violeta Parra, Víctor Jara and Atahualpa Yupanqui.



From the propulsive, chant-like groove of “Guanaco” to the art-pop panache of “All the Time in the World,” Underbelly is the kind of record that invites you to quiet down and listen, savoring every single detail. The album reaches an emotional pinnacle during its second half, when the majestic lament of “Softy” – seeped in exquisite cushions of reverb – segues into the hypnotic reverie of “Kerosene.”



It also signals a new chapter in the fusion of Latin roots with mainstream rock, anchoring its sonic quest on a rare commodity: inspired songwriting. “So much of this album is defined by the conditions that made it,” says Chris. “Our debut – 2019’s Creatures of Habit – has a social, almost communal feel to it, because we played it live time after time before recording. In a way, the songs were troubleshooted in the presence of an audience, then honed in the studio.



Underbelly, on the other hand, was made in quarantine. It was just us obsessing in the studio, and we ended up following whatever thread seemed most interesting at the time, which made for an album that is more experimental and creative.”



“We’re trying to make sense of the process as we experience it,” adds Will, who returned to Denver and became part of Kiltro after a few years living abroad. “The way we make music, we’re definitely not interested in dropping singles. Something that Chris and I have in common is our interest in capturing ambient textures that evoke a sense of place. When we first played music

together – years before Kiltro – we got microphones and tried to record the sound of water running down a bathtub. It didn’t work out then, but we revisited the same concept on this album.”

Quarantine isolation allowed Kiltro to obsess over every single loop and melodic turn. Now that the band is ready to tour again, presenting the songs in a live setting poses a beautiful challenge.

“We were mixing the album when the question came up: how the hell are we going to do this live?,” says Chris. “Live shows are a real important component of what we do – in a way, it’s the very reason of why we make music. There will be four of us onstage, and I do a lot of live looping. We have two drummers, which helps a lot when you consider the percussive element of this album. I’ve learned that we don’t have to favor a maximalist approach. People connect with melody and the concept. As long as the harmonic elements carry the emotional message across, you can take the songs into many possible directions.”



For now, the release of Underbelly marks a bold step forward in Kiltro’s extraordinary musical journey. “When we first started the band, I was playing folk songs – focusing on my interior spaces and finding catharsis through melody,” says Chris. “I’ve always been attracted to music that is melancholy and personal. Then we added the rhythmic component, and I realized that having a bit of noise and chaos can add emotional depth. Underbelly reflects everything that happens inside your soul when the world stops on its tracks.”



“We tried a lot of new things on this record,” agrees Will. “We were living through unprecedented times and coming to terms with all of it. The album is a reflection of that. At the end of the day, we wanted to create the kind of music that we didn’t hear anywhere else.”



How does your cultural background impact and reflect in your work as a musician: "I don't know how to specifically pinpoint exactly how my cultural background influences the music. I just know that it's impossible to separate from my lived identity because I grew up going back and forth between the two places, and listening to Chilean music and Western music. And, I think when you have one foot in two cultures, you start to look at culture in a broader sense. So, when I'm making music I'm not actively trying to blend genres so much as making music that I like, influenced by things that I like, music that I like to hear. I make music that I like to hear.



From a technical standpoint, there are certain things that I love about, for example, La Nueva de Canción from the fifties and sixties in Chile. They have these really wildly dynamic melodies mixed with sort of somber poetic lyrics, which is really inspirational to me. Also, Andean music has an otherworldly quality, which is something I am really inspired by. When you feel that inspiration you can't help but put that into what you're creating. And finally, the cultural and historical context of Chile as a place has had an influence on my politics and identity in a lot of ways, so it's kind of impossible to separate.



It's a really important part of who I am."

-Chris Bowers Castillo



Website: http://kiltromusic.com/



Get Social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Spotify