Colorado Arts Spotlight, Sept. 20-22: Hamlet, high country photography and ‘dancing with fungi’

This September weekend marks the official start of autumn with a variety of events to choose from across the state. From dance performances to art exhibitions and community festivals, here's what's happening.

Hamlet opens the new DCTC season

Under artistic director Chris Coleman's direction, Denver Center Theater Company's new production of "Hamlet" offers a fresh take on Shakespeare's venerable work. This version reimagines the setting in the semi-mythical past.

“What if we were making up our own version of a world that was inspired by the Danish Empire in 1200 AD, which would've been still very steeped in Viking history, but it is Christianizing and it is European?” said Coleman. “What I loved about that is that it does feel like a dangerous world, a very messy world, a very political world. And I felt like that kind of setting could let all of that make sense.

Coleman, who previously played Hamlet twice, found new revelations in directing this time around, including discovering how much more political the story is than he’d realized before. He has also chosen to emphasize the protagonist's youth, casting a young actor to portray "a young man who is not ready for the destiny that comes knocking at his door."

Put all together, Coleman hopes this take on Hamlet, which runs three and a half hours, will immerse audiences in its cohesive world, one that “all makes sense that you follow it and you get sucked into it."

Courtesy of Sphere Ensemble Sphere Ensemble in rehearsal at the Rino Art Park's Truss House, Sept. 2024, preparing for a concert in celebration of the centennial of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue.

Front Range

Art: In conjunction with her first solo exhibition at RULE Gallery in Denver, artist Jill O’Bryan will lead two meditation events this weekend. Her exhibition, “Breathing into the Moon / Drawing on the Earth”, opens on Saturday, Sept. 21, and runs through Nov. 30.

Art: the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art opens its new exhibition, “MycoMorphosis: Dancing with Fungi”, by artist and choreographer Iván-Daniel Espinosa this weekend. The installation features an eight-foot-tall "Myco-sculpture" representing subterranean fungal networks, accompanied by electroacoustic soundscapes and live performances. Public reception Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dance performances from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, and 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, during the Boulder County Farmers Market.

Music: Fans of classic cinema can enjoy “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert” on Saturday and Sunday. The event features the Colorado Symphony performing John Williams's iconic score live alongside a screening of the film at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver.

Music: The Sphere Ensemble celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Gershwin's “Rhapsody in Blue” with a unique string arrangement. This 14-piece ensemble performs works ranging from classical and baroque to classic rock and hip-hop. This concert features music by Shostakovich, Brenda Holloway, The Turtles, Hazel Scott and Wynton Marsalis. The group performs Saturday evening in Boulder at Nomad Playhouse and Sunday afternoon at Truss House in Denver.

Music: The Newman Center Presents kicks off its new season with three-time GRAMMY award-winning French-American vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Theater: Motus Theater is launching a Boulder county tour of its production “TRANSformative Stories,” a series of monologues by transgender and nonbinary leaders, accompanied by musical underscoring by Colorado violinist Anthony Salvo. The performance aims to challenge harmful narratives and highlight the lived experiences of transgender individuals. The tour begins Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Arapaho Center Theater (formerly Mary Miller Theater) in Lafayette.

Dance: Boulder Ballet kicks off its season on Thursday, Sept. 19 with “UNLOCKED,” an evening of contemporary and classical ballet at Chautauqua Auditorium. The program features a world premiere by Ching Ching Wong, as well as pieces by Andrea Schermoly, Gerald Arpino and the grand Pas Classique from Raymonda.

Festival: The [margins.] Book Festival, taking place Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22 in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe, celebrates storytelling in many forms.

Family fun: Pop Culture Classroom and the Lafayette Public Library present Lafayette Mini-Con, a free event celebrating storytelling, adventure, games and pop culture, on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other fun: The Fleischer Family Farm in Lakewood presents Art + Ag, an "intimate art fest" on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Looking Forward: Martha Redbone brings Bone Hill: The Concert to the Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Wednesday evening, Sept. 25. Drawing on her Native and African American heritage, Redbone's music blends folk, blues and gospel influences.

Northern Colorado

Art: The Carnegie Center for Creativity in Fort Collins hosts “Picture Me Here,” a photography exhibition featuring stories of immigrants living in Fort Collins, running now through Sept. 29.

Fun Stuff: This Saturday, Sept. 21 is the 40th Annual Fort Collins Historic Homes Tour, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour features five private residences and five historic properties.

Southern Colorado

Courtesy of Springs Ensemble Theatre Springs Ensemble Theatre in rehearsal for Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage, Sept. 2024.

Theater: Springs Ensemble Theatre presents “God of Carnage,” a dark comedy by Yasmina Reza, directed by Emory John Collinson. The play follows two couples whose attempt to resolve a playground fight between their children devolves into anger and mayhem. The show opens Thursday, Sept. 19, and runs through Oct. 6 at the Fifty Niner in Colorado Springs.

Theater: Theatreworks Colorado Springs opens its new season with “Shakespeare's Henry,” a fast-paced adaptation that combines his plays Henry IV and Henry V. Directed by Dr. Max Shulman, the play examines the relationship between leaders and nations, posing timely questions about power and responsibility. The show opens Thursday, Sept. 19, and continues through Oct. 13.

Art: The Resource Exchange (TRE), which works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, celebrates its 60th anniversary with an art show and sale on Thursday, Sept. 19 at New Altitude Co-Working Space in Colorado Springs. The event will include works from over 70 local artists, many of whom are clients of TRE and runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Western Slope

Music: Palisade’s annual Winefest kicks off with Music on the Lawn at Peachfork Orchards and Winery. The evening features a free concert by Bannon Teague and the Riflemen and food by Panini Junction.

Art: The Art Center Guild of Western Colorado's yART Sale is a treasure trove for art lovers and bargain hunters alike. What the group describes as “not-so-starving artists” share works from paintings and pottery to quirky home decor and sports gear. The Sunday, Sept. 22 event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Art Center of Western Colorado.

High Country

Art: Just outside of Alma in Park County, North London Mill Preservation will host an opening of photographer John Forney's exhibition, “What Remains,” on Saturday at the 1883 North London Mining Office. The historic building, which has been converted into a new backcountry hut and claims to be North America's highest art gallery, provides the setting for Forney's wet plate photographs documenting the ruins of this former gold mill.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

