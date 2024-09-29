The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for October 2024

The new season is here and its time to fall for some new local releases.



Tune in this month to hear songs by The Milk Blossoms, a Colorado band that has been awarded by Westword as "Best Pop Band" as well as "Best Experimental Band" in their Best Of Denver editions over the years, so it's fitting that their new album, Open Portal, is a blend of both of those genres. Band member Harmony Rose says she wrote a 40 page poetry book in 2020 with sticky notes all over it, and that is what eventually became the lyrics of the album.



Fans of Colorado punk rock will love that perennials Wiredogs make their Local 303 debut this month. Their fifth studio album, Middle Life , showcases their brash sound and was written and recorded in just three days at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins in the summer of 2023.



Singer-songwriters Megan Burtt and Kayla Marque have both released new albums and we'll be sharing some of standout tracks. from each. Burtt's new album, Witness, is her first since 2015, and it's also the first time she has produced her own record. Marque's Midheaven finds her on a journey of self-discovery, healing, and empowerment.



Fort Collins' Lo Fi Ho Hum have a debut full-length entitled Garage Pop, and like that name suggests, it features that kind of sound, reminding you of favorites from the early aughts and power pop of the late '90s. The album was written in isolation, but with lyrics that evoke a sense of belonging. The latest single from alternative Hip Hop MC and recording artist Mitchell James is "Marathon", a song fitting for the transition from late summer to early fall. James spent time in the Navy for years before leaving for Fort Collins in 2019 to pursue his art in Hip Hop.



Tune in to hear our featured artists every day this month on Indie 102.3, and we also invite you to get to know and hang out with them at the Local 303 Meetup, where we celebrate our featured musicians and the entire Colorado music community. You can also take part in our music meeting where you get to vote on new local songs, enter for a chance to win concert tickets, and there will be a live performance by The Milk Blossoms.



The Local 303 Meetup takes place on Monday, October 28 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Globe Hall, located at 4483 Logan Street in Denver's RiNo Art District. Admission is free and all ages are welcome (although those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult).



Thanks to Local 303 sponsor Mintz Law Firm and Local 303 Meetup sponsor Mijenta sustainably sourced tequila.



Meet October's picks:

Kayla Marque

Photo: Anthony Maez

Band Lineup:

Enmanuel Alexander - Musical Director/Guitar

Braxton Kahn - Drums

Wesley Watkins - BGV

Yasmine Emani - BGV

Ana Luna - Violin



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2012



Latest Release: Midheaven, Aug. 29, 2024, Self Released



Upcoming Shows: Sofar Sounds Denver 10/12 & 10/25 (Halloween show)



About: Kayla Marque is an American singer/songwriter & performing artist. Her music is an emotive fusion that blends elements of electro, soul, & R&B, immersing listeners into an atmospheric landscape that evokes introspection. She calls her genre, “Sparkly Dark Ritual Pop.”

Marque’s musical journey began in her childhood Park Hill home in Denver, Colorado, coming from a creative and musical family, with her uncle, Larry Dunn of the legendary Earth, Wind, and Fire, her dad a saxophonist, her mom a writer, and her sister a Musician and dancer.



While not originally set on a music career, in her teenage years her relationship with music shifted from a lighthearted hobby to an essential outlet for her to process her pain into beauty. She started going by her birth name, “Kayla Marque”, in 2012, and went on to release Live and Die Like This in 2016, an ethereal alternative pop album which launched Marque to the forefront of the Denver music scene. In 2020 Marque released Brain Chemistry, a transcendent double album that dives deep into themes of self love, trauma and mental health all through the concept of examining the Right Brain and Left Brain. Beginning a new era of her music career focused on “getting out of your head and into your body”, in 2021, Kayla Marque’s side project “The Grand Alliance” with Sur Ellz (Khalil Arcady) and Crl Crrll (Carl Carrell) released its funky, genre bending self-titled debut The Grand Alliance.



Kayla Marque’s new solo project released on August 29,2024 continues in a more playful energy, exploring themes of beauty, pleasure and fantasy, while still grounded by the raw honesty that ties all her music together.



Website: https://kaylamarque.com/



Get Social: Instagram

Lo Fi Ho Hum

Photo: Grayson Reed

Band Lineup:

On record, Lo Fi Ho Hum is:

Jacob Godbey (He/Him) - Drums, Guitar, Bass, Vocals



Live, Lo Fi Ho Hum is:

Adam Daugherty (He/Him) - Guitar, Vocals

Lucas Valadares (He/Him) - Bass, Vocals

Samuel Claiborne (He/Him) - Guitar

Jacob Godbey (He/Him) - Drums, Vocals



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2024



Latest Release: Garage Pop, Aug. 3, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: Hopefully the Bandwagon Battle of the Bands in November! And a TBA house show in December.



About: Lo Fi Ho Hum was initially the solo project of Jacob Godbey, with songs written over the past few years and recorded entirely in his father’s shop in his hometown of Lewistown, MT. Since then, Lo Fi Ho Hum has become a love letter to Fort Collins, other communities once called home, and even smaller locales within them all evoking places of belonging. Written in isolation, Lo Fi Ho Hum has become an ode to collaboration- with members and resources sourced from Fort Collins’ own The Music District, which Godbey credits for much of the band’s current (and future) success.



Balancing the peaceful solitude and appreciation for a slower-paced lifestyle that comes with Montana roots with the slightly more metropolitan resources available in Fort Collins, Godbey strives to do justice to inspirations with local ties- Black Flag and Descendents. Channeling the Dave Grohl & Bill Stevenson methodology of writing all parts as primarily a drummer, Godbey strays outside of typical songwriting formulas and brings a unique perspective to each song he writes. Unlike Dave Grohl, Godbey does not have a secret child born out of wedlock.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are recording a new single during the month of October! Hopefully it will be out as a Christmas present to the fans!



Website: https://www.godbeycreative.com/lofihohum



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube, Bandcamp

Megan Burtt

Photo: Jo Babb

Band Lineup: Megan Burtt



Local Lineup - Casey Sidwell, Dave Devine, Lauren Frihauf, Braxton Kahn, Eric Moon



Album Lineup -

Felt Piano, Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar, Background Vocals: Megan Burtt

Keys, Synths: Will Honaker

Background Vocals: Joel Ansett

Bass: Louis Cato

Electric Guitar, Banjo: Adam Tressler

Bass: Jeremy McDonald

Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar: Anthony da Costa

Bass: Casey Sidwell

Electric Guitar: Tomek Miernowski

Vocals, Baritone Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar, Background Vocals, Percussion, Loops: John McVey

Bass: Kramer Kelling

Drums, Percussion: Braxton Kahn

Drums, Percussion: James “Downtown” Williams

Keys, Synths, Hammond Organ: Eric Moon



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2010



Latest Release: Witness (Self-Released) on September 20th



Upcoming Shows: Hops Drops Festival in Evergreen 10/26 and Etown in Boulder on 12/19.



About: Megan Burtt has returned with Witness, her first solo album since 2015. The Colorado-based performer, a past Kerrville NewFolk Competition winner who also performed with the all-redhead roots band Gingerbomb, had been working on the project for years, but hit delays with illness and false starts. She really began to unlock new levels in her songwriting when she decided to stop dancing around what she really wanted to say. “I discovered that’s a side of myself I like as a songwriter.,” she says. “It’s become a sensibility that I know how to rest in.”



The results were a long time coming, but they’re worth the wait. With unfailing honesty and vulnerability, Burtt—who self-produced the project—wrestles with weighty topics like the burden of her own aspirations (“Drugstore Brand”), generational trauma (“Little Girls”), and the end of an important relationship (“Unfinished Business,” “Good for You”). She also does it while mixing in doses of groove and pop smarts that make the lyrics hit even harder.



Ultimately, even though she addresses thorny topics, there’s a sense of hope on Witness. “These songs are more real because hidden in them is the belief that there’s a silver lining,” Burtt says. “I’m not ignorant to the shitstorm you have to endure to get there. I am a little jaded, but I am really hopeful too. I enjoy the pursuit of it all.”



Website: https://www.meganburtt.com/



Get Social: Instagram

The Milk Blossoms

Photo: Courtesy of the band, photographer unknown

Band Lineup:

Harmony Rose (she/her) - Vocals, Ukulele

William Overton (he/him)- Keys, Synth, Melodica

David Samuelson (he/him)- Bass

Tyler Lindgren (he/him)- Drums



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2010



Latest Release: Open Portal, Oct. 4, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

Hi Dive on October 5th with George Cessna and Wheelchair Sports Camp.

Globe Hall on October 28th for the Local 303 Meetup

Skylark Lounge on November 12th with North by North and C!TRUS



About: The Milk Blossoms are a four piece pop band from Denver, CO who have been described as, “soul-gutting experimental pop” (via Kyle Harris, Denver Westword) and have been featured on NPR Live Sessions, Indie 102.3, Film on Rocks, KGNU Radio, Sounds on 29th, and has won “Best Pop Band” in 2018 and “Best Experimental Band” in 2016 via the Denver Music Showcase.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We're looking forward to releasing our new album, Open Portal on Friday October 4th with a release show at Hi Dive on Saturday, October 5th. We're excited to be joined by George Cessna and Wheelchair Sports Camp. For the future, we're planning a DIY tour for next year and enjoying working on writing new tunes together.



Website: https://linktr.ee/themilkblossoms



Get Social: Instagram, X, Spotify, Facebook, Soundcloud

Mitchell James

PRESERVE STUDIO Photo: Shannon Lea Rock

Band Lineup: Mitchell James (he/him) - Vocals, Production



Colorado Home: Loveland



Formed: 2018



Latest Release: Marathon (feat. Nevi Outlyr & ChL0e) (Single), Aug. 6, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: December 7th at The Aggie Theater in Fort Collins



About: "Mitchell James is originally from Fresno, CA. After high school, James joined the military to seek new opportunities and pay for his education. He was a part of the US Navy Seabees for almost 7 years before moving to Colorado to attend school. Upon his exit from the Navy, James worked diligently to immerse himself in the Colorado music scene, to include a monthly open mic night hosted by Murs (of the Living Legends), where he quickly gained a large following. While in Colorado, Mitchell worked to grow the presence of hip hop within the state by partnering with a statewide radio station to throw a festival, NOCO Live, which featured the most promising emerging artists in the state.



After graduation Mitchell moved to Los Angeles and became one of the key organizers for PayDayLA and ThatGoodSh*t, two platforms that work to break hip hop artists in LA and across the country. In 2022, Mitchell joined the Hip Hop for Change team as a hip hop educator, aiming to provide the youth of LA with the tools and education to utilize hip hop as a positive outlet. Mitchell continues to spread his message of positivity and perseverance through his music as he works toward growing his fan base around the world. He currently lives in Northern Colorado."



Website: https://linktr.ee/mitchellcanrap



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

Wiredogs

Band Lineup:

Dan Aid (He/him) - Vocals, Guitar

Mark Hibl (He/him) - Bass

Austin Searcy (He/him) - Guitar

Gregg Ziemba (He/him) - Drums



Colorado Home: Mark and Gregg live in Denver, Austin lives in Nederland, and Dan currently lives in Los Angeles.



Formed: 2012



Latest Release: Middle Life, Sep. 30, 2024, UnitE Records



About: Since 2012, Wiredogs has brought their brash brand of punk rock to venues, radio stations, and record stores across the country. Sharing the stage with legacy acts such as Anti-Flag, Pennywise, Danzig, Fucked Up, and The Bronx, Wiredogs quickly solidified themselves as a mainstay in the Colorado music scene in the 2010's. Most recently the band, currently composed of members Dan Aid (guitar/vocals), Mark Hibl (bass), Austin Searcy (guitar), and Gregg Ziemba (drums) returned to Blasting Room Studios in the summer of 2023 to write and record a new album with friend and Grammy nominated producer, Andrew Berlin (Rise Against/Gregory Alan Isakov/Kemuri). Middle Life, mastered by Greg Calbi (John Lennon/Bruce Springsteen/David Bowie) and Steve Fallone (Ramones/The Strokes/Interpol) at Sterling Sound will be available worldwide on September 30th.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: This year members of the band are having babies and shifting careers so maybe we'll get together to do some writing and recording, but there's no pressure to make anything happen in the immediate future.



Website: https://wiredogs.bandcamp.com/