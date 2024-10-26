Remembering former Denver Nuggets star Dikembe Mutombo, a towering figure in basketball and humanity

As sports fans continue to grapple with the recent death of Dikembe Mutombo from brain cancer at the age of 58, many are remembering him as more than a star basketball player who famously led the Denver Nuggets through several successful seasons. He is also being heralded as a humanitarian who loved helping others.

During a recent interview on Colorado Matters with host Chandra Thomas Whitfield, Marc Spears, a senior NBA writer for ESPN and Andscape who covered the Nuggets for The Denver Post, offered insight into the man behind the finger wag, which was later famously immortalized in Geico insurance commercials.

Justin Adams, a Denver native and sports journalist for CBS Colorado who grew up watching Mutombo play on television, also joined in the conversation, reflecting on Mutombo's life and legacy.

The towering 7-foot-2 basketball icon was a larger-than-life figure who spent 18 seasons in the NBA, playing for a half-dozen teams, including five franchise-changing seasons with the Denver Nuggets. He definitely made his mark on the court, but both Spears and Adams agree his legacy extends far beyond basketball. His life, shaped by a genuine connection with people and a deep sense of giving back, resonates with fans and communities around the globe.

“He had the biggest heart,” Spears recalled. “He came to the U.S. in 1987 and had a USAID scholarship; he just wanted to be a doctor. That was his initial hope, not [becoming] a basketball player. And if you want to be a doctor, you certainly are somebody that cares about making the world a better place, making people better.”

A gentle giant

Despite his imposing stature, Spears described Mutombo as a gentle and warm individual. “He always made you feel like you were as tall as him,” recalled Spears, a 6'7" man himself. The NBA Hall of Famer’s approachable demeanor and willingness to engage with fans created an enduring bond, he said. In public spaces, Mutombo never shied away from his celebrity status, instead embracing the opportunity to connect with fans.

One such instance Spears observed was when he was at an airport preparing to board a flight with Mutombo.

“Everybody wanted a picture, a video, or a finger wag, and he obliged every person,” Spears said.

Unlike many athletes, who might become fatigued by constant fan attention, Mutombo seemed to genuinely enjoy the love and admiration he received.

African legacy

Mutombo’s impact was not confined to the cities where he played. Spears said Mutombo’s efforts to improve healthcare in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are a testament to his enduring commitment to humanity. Inspired by the loss of his mother, who died due to inadequate medical care, Mutombo helped build a hospital in Kinshasa, the capital of his native land. The hospital provides essential medical services that were previously inaccessible. Before its construction, Congolese citizens had to travel to India or South Africa for critical services like MRIs.

Courtesy Marc Spears Marc Spears, a senior NBA writer for ESPN and Andscape, sits with his friend and basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo, who played five seasons with the Denver Nuggets.

Spears emphasized the transformative impact of the hospital: “It has saved probably millions of lives over the last 20 years,” he said, of Mutombo’s selflessness and determination to bring change to his homeland. Mutombo also established a school in his hometown and became a driving force behind the NBA’s outreach efforts in Africa, including Basketball Without Borders and the Basketball Africa League.

A global ambassador

In 1994, then-NBA Commissioner David Stern tapped Mutombo to help expand the league’s global footprint, naming him the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. Mutombo’s passion for the game and his birthplace were instrumental in promoting basketball across continents, particularly in Africa. His role in fostering the development of African basketball talent cannot be overstated, as he helped lay the groundwork for initiatives that have brought many African players to the NBA.

Today, young African athletes, inspired by Mutombo’s path, continue to make their mark on the sport, Spears said. The Basketball Africa League, now in its fourth season, stands as a tribute to his vision for the continent's basketball potential. Players like Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors, who hails from Mutombo’s native Congo, are among those who carry his legacy forward.

Mutombo’s passing from cancer has been met with an outpouring of grief from the basketball world and beyond. However, both Spears and Adams said his influence continues to be felt, particularly among African players who viewed him as a mentor and role model. As Spears noted, Mutombo was “the Godfather of African basketball,” a title that speaks to the respect and admiration he earned from players across the globe.

A Denver Nuggets star

Mutombo’s contributions to the NBA are just as notable. Known for his shot-blocking antics, arguably he ranks second all-time in blocks, behind only fellow African Hakeem Olajuwon, Spears said. His famous finger wag following a blocked shot became an iconic celebration, beloved by fans and players alike that was later immortalized in those Geico commercials.

For the Denver Nuggets, Mutombo’s role in the 1994 playoffs remains legendary. In one of the greatest upsets in NBA history, the eighth-seeded Nuggets defeated the top-seeded Seattle SuperSonics in the first round. The enduring image from that series is of Mutombo, lying on the floor, clutching the basketball above his head in sheer joy after the final buzzer sounded. It was a moment that forever etched Mutombo into the hearts of Denver sports fans.

Inspiration for the next generation

Adams also chimed in on his influence and professional prowess.

“You knew that when you had a guy like Dikembe Mutombo on your roster, you always had a chance to win,” he said. For young fans, noted Adams, Mutombo wasn’t just a basketball player; he was a symbol of excellence and integrity, both on and off the court.

Courtesy Justin Adams Justin Adams is a sports journalist at CBS4 in Denver. He grew up watching Dikembe Mutombo play basketball with the Nuggets.

Adams, like many fans, said he was struck by how Mutombo transcended sports, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he encountered. “He was about making memories count,” Adams said, recalling watching Mutombo cheerfully interact with his fans across the globe.

A lasting impact

Spears added that Mutombo’s reach has also extended into the world of business. His coffee company, Mutombo Coffee, supports female coffee farmers in Africa and Latin America, demonstrating his commitment to uplifting underserved groups.

While his basketball career spanned 18 seasons, Adams and Spears agree that Mutombo’s legacy will forever be measured by his contributions to humanity.

“He had a nickname, Mount Mutombo, which was due to his height and everything, but I just, obviously a mountain just stands tall, and he stood tall in everything that he did,” said Spears. “Everything was at a different elevation than most; whether it was playing basketball or the way he treated people or the way he made the world a better place; or the way he bridged the gap from Africa to America. He was Mount Mutombo. He stood tall.”