Photos: Local 303 Meetup for October with The Milk Blossoms and our 2nd annual costume contest

The Local 303 Meetup on Monday, October 28 at Globe Hall started off with our 2nd annual costume contest where the grand prize winner earned a pair of tickets to see the sold out Billie Eilish concert at Ball Arena next month. Co-hosted by Shawn Lucero and Alisha Sweeney, who dressed as Wayne and Garth of the famed Saturday Night Live sketch Wayne's World, they emceed the costume contest of 27 participants and awarded the top three with some exciting concert tickets and "Best Costume" trophies.



There was a playlist of Halloween songs by Colorado artists being DJ'd and the night ended with an energetic set by The Milk Blossoms. Led by Harmony Rose, the band got into the Halloween spirit and all wore platinum bob wigs to match the front woman in what they called "Being Harmony Rose," a playful nod to the cult classic film Being John Malkovich.



Costume Contest Winners:

1st place: Mother-daughter duo dressing up as bands Cage the Elephant and Vampire Weekend

2nd place: “Everybody! Guess what I am?” The iconic animated siblings Meg and Stewie of Family Guy

3rd place: Rock legends Slash and Lenny Kravitz



Photos by Brittany Werges / CPR.

2nd annual costume contest winners.

Grand prize winners: Mother-daughter duo of Vampire Weekend and Cage the Elephant.

2nd runners up: Meg and Stewie of Family Guy.

3rd runners up: Slash and Lenny Kravitz.

Local 303 October with one of the most menacing costumes of the night.

Local 303 Costume Contest Participant: Rubik's Cube Kid!

Local 303 Costume Contest Participants: Queer Working Zombie and Pumpkin Head with candy figurines made it to the Top 5.

Local 303 Costume Contest Participants: Elder Emos inspired by The Book of Mormon made it to the Top 5.

Local 303 Costume Contest Participants: Mr. Happy & Tony Stark as Iron Man.

Local 303 October is for cozy cotumes.

Local 303 October hangs in costume with a washed up 80s rockstar, the devil and a few musical pals, including this month's featured artist Megan Burtt on the far right.

Local 303 Costume Contest Participant: Pumpkin Head with Candy made it to the Top 5.

Local 303 Costume Contest Participants: Lunar Witch and Warlock.

Local 303 Costume Contest Participants: Fleece Warrior, Kiki, Sailor Moon were the youngest of the costume contest along with their family.

Morning Host Dana Meyers as Little Red Riding Hood.

Co-hosts Alisha Sweeney and Shawn Lucero as Wayne and Garth, excellent!

October's Local 303 artists: The Milk Blossoms, Megan Burtt, and Kayla Marque.

October's Local 303 artists with Local Music Director Alisha Sweeney with The Milk Blossoms, Megan Burtt, and Kayla Marque.

The Milk Blossoms at the Local 303 Meetup at Globe Hall.

Grand prize winner: Congrats again Cage the Elephant on your clever costume.