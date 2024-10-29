The Local 303 Meetup on Monday, October 28 at Globe Hall started off with our 2nd annual costume contest where the grand prize winner earned a pair of tickets to see the sold out Billie Eilish concert at Ball Arena next month. Co-hosted by Shawn Lucero and Alisha Sweeney, who dressed as Wayne and Garth of the famed Saturday Night Live sketch Wayne's World, they emceed the costume contest of 27 participants and awarded the top three with some exciting concert tickets and "Best Costume" trophies.
There was a playlist of Halloween songs by Colorado artists being DJ'd and the night ended with an energetic set by The Milk Blossoms. Led by Harmony Rose, the band got into the Halloween spirit and all wore platinum bob wigs to match the front woman in what they called "Being Harmony Rose," a playful nod to the cult classic film Being John Malkovich.
Costume Contest Winners:
1st place: Mother-daughter duo dressing up as bands Cage the Elephant and Vampire Weekend
2nd place: “Everybody! Guess what I am?” The iconic animated siblings Meg and Stewie of Family Guy
3rd place: Rock legends Slash and Lenny Kravitz
Photos by Brittany Werges / CPR.
Photos: Local 303 Meetup for October with The Milk Blossoms and our 2nd annual costume contest
