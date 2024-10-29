The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for November 2024

Colorado's musical talent continues to weave its magic for November's Local 303, showcasing fresh sounds and innovative creations from a diverse array of artists. From the new indie rock vibes of Fort Collins' rising band no fauna to Slow Caves, who have spent the last decade building a following beyond our state with their infectious indie-meets-Britpop sound, this month features a rich variety of local music.



Ensemble Big Richard, self-described as "bluegrass with a side of lady rage," recently released a new EP and were featured on the NPR program World Cafe. They are readying a debut album out at the beginning of 2025.



We have a brand new collaboration between producers Deca & Dealz. Their joint album, Bough, released this fall, marks the first time they have blended their influences and environments in such a project. Deca is a former local artist now based in New York, while Dealz resides right here in Colorado.



Local folk favorites and longtime friends Paul DeHaven & Patrick Dethlefs have collaborated on a new album, Essential Poems, a culmination of three weeks spent writing together in a yurt in Questa, New Mexico, before heading to Cowboy Cowabunga studios in Evergreen.



May Be Fern returns to the Local 303 with their latest funk-rock-infused songs. The trio has a monthly residency at Bar 404 and will also be performing at our Local 303 Meetup.



Whether you're drawn to indie rock, bluegrass, folk, hip-hop, or jazz, November promises an exciting lineup of releases that highlight the creativity and passion of Colorado's artist community.



Tune in to hear our featured artists every day this month on Indie 102.3, and we also invite you to get to know and hang out with them at the Local 303 Meetup, where we celebrate our featured musicians and the entire Colorado music community. You can also take part in our music meeting where you get to vote on new local songs, enter for a chance to win concert tickets, and there will be a live performance by May Be Fern.



The Local 303 Meetup takes place on Monday, November 25 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Globe Hall, located at 4483 Logan Street in Denver's RiNo Art District. Admission is free and all ages are welcome (although those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult).



Meet November's picks:

Big Richard

JASON INNES Photo: Jason Innes

Band Lineup: Bonnie Sims, she/her, mandolin + guitar + vocals; Dr.Joy Adams, she/her, cello + octave mandolin + banjo + fiddle + vocals; Eve Panning, she/her, fiddle + vocals; Hazel Royer, she/her, bass + guitar + vocals.



Colorado Home: We identify as a Denver band for ease when we travel but really we're a Arvada-BlackHawk-Longmont-Boston band.



Formed: 2021



Latest Release: 2 singles, "The Missing Stair" (Sept 2024) and "Town Line" (Oct 2024), from our upcoming debut studio album GIRL DINNER (Jan 24, 2025).



Upcoming Shows: 1.16 + 17 @ Animas Theater in Durango, 1.18 @ Sheridan Opera House, 2.14 Boulder Theater, 2.15 @ 10 Mile Music Hall with the Fretliners



About: The world-class musicians in Big Richard initially convened in 2021 for a festival date. The quartet showed up to the one-off like it had been together for years, bursting with jaw-dropping virtuosity; playfully irreverent stage banter; stunning four-part harmony; imaginative arrangements; a refreshingly eclectic repertoire; and a healthy dose of lady rage.



Quickly things for the Colorado-based, neo-acoustic supergroup morphed into something way bigger than a one-and-done appearance. The sellout club shows, and the confirmed festival dates across America drastically changed its members’ lives. Now, Big Richard is poised to penetrate the Americana music world and beyond. To date, the quartet has issued 3 singles, the “Live from Telluride” album, and their debut studio album, “Girl Dinner.”



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are headed back to the studio in Dec and will have more to share soon!



Website: https://www.bigrichardband.com/



Get Social: Instagram

Deca & Dealz

Photo: Deca's Lady

Band Lineup: Deca (emcee/producer) / DLZMKSBTS [dealzmakesbeats] (Producer/DJ)



Colorado Home: Denver / NYC



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: BOUGH LP, Oct. 4, 2024 self released / Vinyl : Coalmine Records



Upcoming Shows: BOUGH release show DEC 2024



About: Bough is the stunning new album from Deca & Dealz, who blend hip-hop, jazz, and psychedelic instrumentation with introspective and meditative lyricism.



Despite never working together previously, the two artists sound like they’ve been collaborating for years—a sentiment Deca explores on the title track: “Dealz makes beats I go in/ A universal language we speak like old friends.” It’s their mutual musical understanding that makes Bough such an incredible project.



Not only was Deca inspired by his collaborator’s production on the lyrical front, but he also put his own production skills to work to edit and reconstruct the album’s instrumentals. It makes for such a uniquely crafted sound that only these two could create, in part because Deca was inspired to go for a more laid-back feel after hearing Dealz’s beats. It was a fitting sonic change for Deca, though, as he had started finding respite in solo travels around the same time.



“The past few years I've been going on a lot of solo camping trips in upstate New York and elsewhere to get out of the city and clear my head,” Deca says. “A lot of this album was written on those trips. I would play Dealz beats on repeat and write.”



That self-imposed isolation led to some of Deca’s strongest writing to date, which is saying something considering he’s one of the best lyricists in the game right now. But just peep these lines from the ethereal “Furthermore”: “My ship came in, I still harbor all the same doubts/ It’s more lifeboat than freighter, but I stay afloat/ And treat the lines I put to paper like a sacred oath.” Other highlights include the hypnotic vibes of “Sun Tzu,” the looping warmth of “A Stillness,” and the slick tag-team raps on “Time Heals” featuring Phes (Dealz’s favorite track on the album).



The music aside, the best part about Bough is how much Deca and Dealz appreciate one another’s contribution to the record. It’s that feeling that makes the music better—and what should lead to even more collaborations in the future.



Bough dropped on October 4th through all major DSPs and on vinyl in standard black and in the New Day and New Dawn color variants via Deca’s Bandcamp.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: BOUGH vinyl LP is still available in 3 colorways on Deca's bandcamp. Dealz is working on a remix album of the project, coming out this Dec.



Website: https://deca.bandcamp.com/album/bough



Get Social: IG @decamusic @dlzmksbts @dealzmakesbeats

May Be Fern

Photo: John McSweeney

Band Lineup: Madi Spillman (she/her) - Guitar, Kate Fern (she/her) - Bass Guitar and Vocals, Hannah May (she/her) - Keys and Vocals



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: "Blood Beach" (Single), Oct. 4th 2024, Self Released



Upcoming Shows: Our monthly Four o' Fern showcase is on November 8th at Bar 404. Our website has more information on what the showcase is. November 25th at Globe Hall for the Local 303 Meetup.



About: Long-standing friendships and diverse artistic endeavors brought Hannah, Kate, and Madi together to form May Be Fern. Drawing from their eclectic musical backgrounds, the trio crafts a distinctive sound that fuses funk and rock. Their debut album, Okay Grandma, Your Turn, celebrated for its innovative approach and infectious energy, garnered critical acclaim, establishing them as a fresh voice in the music scene. With their dynamic rhythms and engaging melodies, May Be Fern is poised to captivate audiences of all ages and redefine their genre.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We're putting our heads down in the winter and you can expect new music soon!



Website: https://maybefernband.co/



Get Social: Instagram

no fauna

Photo: Steven Garza

Band Lineup:

Trip Renner (he/him) - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Brian Holdbrook (he/him) - Lead Guitar, Vocals

Sam Kanter (he/him) - Drums, Vocals

Zip Roberts (she/they) - Bass, Vocals



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: fall EP, Nov 1 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

November 16 - BandWagon Magazine Battle of the Bands at the Coast Fort Collins w/ Rosebay, Stil Runnin, & Lo Fi Ho Hum

December 1 - Lost Lake Denver w/ Keddjra, Haunted X Humans, & Feedlot

December 6 - The Atrium Fort Collins w/ Overhang (guitarist Brian’s shoegaze band) & Rat Von Rat



About: Since forming in 2023, no fauna has been rising as one of the most compelling alt-rock acts in Colorado’s underground scene. Rooted in the Fort Collins music community, no fauna shares high-energy performances that connect listeners with the catharsis that drives the band’s creative force. Their unique “plant rock” sound is inspired by 90s icons like Modest Mouse and Slint, post-hardcore acts like Title Fight and Microwave, and the tender emo spirit of Modern Baseball.



no fauna’s origins go back to high school bandmates Trip (vocals/guitar) and Sam (drums) who reconnected eight years later to write new heartfelt pop-punk songs, and found the more math-rock inclined guitarist Brian and bassist Zip through the Music District. Their collective drive to make and share music they love has led them to play hard across garages and local staples like Surfside 7 and Globe Hall, as well as pursue a seasonal four-EP project.



From their first experience recording spring with producer Elliot, Studio Nihil quickly became their home for cultivating the following seasons’ growth. Following the upbeat pop-punk summer EP, featuring the windows-down sing-along anthem “grasshopper,” their latest release fall leans into midwest emo yearning. The highlight track “wasting time” features infectious riffs, intense rhythms, and vocals that wrestle with the idea that pursuing your passions is worthwhile despite pressures to use your time towards capitalist means.



Throughout no fauna’s exploration of styles remains a collaborative spirit that connects with rock fans across generations. Rooted yet restless, no fauna is ready to branch out and reach new heights.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: After a special single release in December, we are songwriting and planning to record our final EP in the series, “winter.” We are also excited to compete in Bandwagon’s Battle of the Bands (the Coast Fort Collins, November 16) and return to Denver at Lost Lake Lounge (December 1). We’re looking forward to writing an album, going on tour, and making lots of friends along the way.



Website: https://linktr.ee/nofauna



Get Social: Instagram

Paul DeHaven & Patrick Dethlefs

Photo: Courtesy of the Artists

Band Lineup: Paul DeHaven (he/him) Guitar & Vocals, Patrick Dethlefs (he/him) Guitar & Vocals



Colorado Home: Kittredge



Formed: We've been playing together in some fashion for 14 years but for this project we got together in June 2023 and decided to form as a duo that focused around on songs we had written together.



Latest Release: Essential Poems released 10/25/2024 on Cowboy Cowabunga Records singles "Cult Classic"/"Poor Me")



About: Longtime friends and collaborators Patrick Dethlefs and Paul DeHaven (Heavy Diamond Ring, Paper Bird,), hailing from Denver and Santa Fe respectively, decided to meet halfway for a songwriting residency at a yurt in the mountains of Northern New Mexico.



Armed only with their guitars, a cooler of vegetables, and a shared passion for storytelling through song, they embarked on a creative journey that would birth their debut duo record. Over three days in June, the duo wrote eight songs.



In October, they visited Mark Anderson at the Cowboy Cowabunga ranch and recorded the songs to 8 tracks 1/2 inch tape, capturing the essence of their musical camaraderie and the spirit of their friendship in every note.



A spirit of spontaneity, gaiety, permeates this breezy collection of songs, exploring territory that feels at once new and familiar, an expression of their individual journeys that could only have come to fruition together.



Get Social: Paul's Instagram, Patrick's Instagram

Slow Caves

Photo: Zack Bleiberg

Band Lineup:

Jakob Mueller (he/him) - Vocals, Guitar

Oliver Mueller (he/him) - Vocals, Guitar

David Dugan (he/him) - Bass Guitar

Ben Eberle (he/him) - Drums



Colorado Home: Fort Collins & Denver, Colorado



Formed: 2014



Latest Release: Tension EP, October 18th, 2024, Self Released



Upcoming Shows: December 6th - Lost Lake Lounge - Denver, CO - w/ Big Dopes & Circling Girl



About: Slow Caves is a rock band from Colorado, consisting of Danish-American brothers, Jakob and Oliver Mueller, and their childhood friend David Dugan. After signing with Old Flame Records in 2016, they released their debut EP, Desert Minded, in early 2017. The following year they released a double A side picture disc, Poser/Rover. The band spent the next three years touring extensively opening for bands like Third Eye Blind, Cold War Kids, Modest Mouse, Matt & Kim, Cake, Rooney, DIIV, The Kills, and performing at festivals like SXSW, Velorama, The Underground Music Showcase, and Treefort Music Fest. In 2019, they released their first full length record, Falling, which was recorded and produced by Chris “Frenchie” Smith at The Bubble in Austin, TX. From 2020-2023 the band released two singles, Walk In The Park and Before I Leave, and took some time off from live performances. In 2024, Ben Eberle joined the band on drums and they released a new EP, Tension, along with returning to live performances nationwide.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We will be releasing one other new single later this year, and then plan to head to LA in December to record two more songs with producer and engineer, Jake Supple.



Website: https://www.slowcaves.com/



Get Social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud